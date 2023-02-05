Hear the incredible real stories behind the making of the biggest documentary series & films on Netflix. Host Rebecca Lavoie leads in-depth interviews with crea... More
Chimp Empire
In this episode of You Can't Make This Up, we are talking about the Netflix documentary series “Chimp Empire" out now on Netflix. Host Rebecca Lavoie interviews director James Reed.
Jackson relies on intimidation and political favors to maintain his leadership position in Central Ngogo, while rivals within the group plot to usurp him. Suddenly, a crisis over resources in disputed territory turns deadly. Now Jackson must prepare for war against those who years ago drove him from his old tribe. This is not a Tom Clancy political thriller…it’s the real life struggle between two groups of chimpanzees in Uganda. “Chimp Empire” takes us into their communities as they play, explore, and care for one another. But the chimpanzees face threats both internal and external. As this forest turf war heats up, the chimps of Ngogo respond in a very human-like way.
Longest Third Date
In this episode of You Can't Make This Up, we are talking about the Netflix documentary “Longest Third Date," out now on Netflix. Host Rebecca Lavoie interviews director Brent Hodge.
After a pair of dates, Matt and Khani decided to go on a spontaneous getaway to Costa Rica. While they drank Coronas on the beach, coronavirus was shutting the world down. And when all air travel to the United States was canceled, the couple found themselves stranded indefinitely in Central America. Now thrown together, the two had to navigate life in lockdown while waiting two and half months to go home. Using video Matt captured on his iPhone, “Longest Third Date” follows the couple’s efforts to find housing, pass the time, and get to know a person they just met on a dating app. After Matt and Khani’s story went viral, the couple needed to confront an unspoken question: would this relationship of necessity continue when they returned?
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
In this episode of You Can't Make This Up, we are talking about the Netflix documentary series “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing" out now on Netflix. Host Rebecca Lavoie interviews director Floyd Russ.
In the confusion after two explosions at the marathon finish line, two bombers slip away with the panicked crowd into the streets of Boston. It leaves investigators with hundreds of victims injured, a trampled crime scene, and no good leads. When they realize the cops are on to them, the Tsarnaev brothers extend their deadly crime spree in an attempt to escape. After a week of terror, the entire city shuts down to bring the bombers to justice.
“American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing” brings us the stories of the victims at the finish line, the investigators who pursued the culprits, and the patrolmen who engaged the fugitives in a deadly firefight in a quiet neighborhood.
Emergency NYC
In this episode of You Can't Make This Up, we are talking about the Netflix documentary series “Emergency NYC" out now on Netflix. Host Rebecca Lavoie interviews directors Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.
With more than 300 rescue calls a minute, emergency medicine in New York City is a fast-paced world where time and skill make the difference between life and death. The staff at Lenox Hill Hospital are constantly confronted by those who need care in the gravest of situations: a teenager caught in a shootout, a teacher needing a liver transplant, an opera singer with a brain tumor. But these doctors and nurses are also witnesses to the public health challenges of the day. The scourge of gun violence; the lingering effects of care delayed by the pandemic; and the burnout of their colleagues likely to leave medicine altogether. “Emergency NYC” brings the struggles and triumphs of helicopter flight nurses, paramedics, and a staff of world-class surgeons, as well as the many patients who need their help the most.
Waco: American Apocalypse, Part 4
The tragedy at Waco became a rallying cry for the anti-government movement within America and the foundation for arguments surrounding gun rights and religious freedom. In this final episode of the Waco companion podcast, Tiller speaks again with Lee Hancock and then with Bob Ricks, the FBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge, about the FBI’s failed response to Waco, rampant conspiracy theories, government distrust, Waco’s connection to the Oklahoma City Bombing a year later, and how the events of 30 years ago resonates through to the present day.
Waco: American Apocalypse is streaming now on Netflix.
