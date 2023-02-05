Longest Third Date

In this episode of You Can't Make This Up, we are talking about the Netflix documentary “Longest Third Date," out now on Netflix. Host Rebecca Lavoie interviews director Brent Hodge. After a pair of dates, Matt and Khani decided to go on a spontaneous getaway to Costa Rica. While they drank Coronas on the beach, coronavirus was shutting the world down. And when all air travel to the United States was canceled, the couple found themselves stranded indefinitely in Central America. Now thrown together, the two had to navigate life in lockdown while waiting two and half months to go home. Using video Matt captured on his iPhone, “Longest Third Date” follows the couple’s efforts to find housing, pass the time, and get to know a person they just met on a dating app. After Matt and Khani’s story went viral, the couple needed to confront an unspoken question: would this relationship of necessity continue when they returned? SPOILER ALERT! If you haven't watched “Longest Third Date" yet, make sure to add it to your watch-list before listening on.