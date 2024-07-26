Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSociety & CultureLocked In with Ian Bick
Listen to Locked In with Ian Bick in the App
Listen to Locked In with Ian Bick in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Locked In with Ian Bick

Podcast Locked In with Ian Bick
Ian Bick
Listen to riveting life stories shared by a diverse array of individuals, guided by Ian Bick whose own stint in federal prison offers a unique viewpoint as host...
More
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 251
  • Robbing Gas Stations, Scamming Sugar Daddies & SURVIVING Kentucky Women’s Prisons | Bambi Adams
    Bambi Adams shares her journey of survival in this interview. From robbing gas stations and scamming sugar daddies to enduring Kentucky women’s prisons and county jails, Bambi talks about a life filled with crime, struggle, and redemption. Learn about her past, the survival tactics she used behind bars, and how she’s transforming her life after hitting rock bottom. #WomensPrisonStories #TrueCrimePodcast #PrisonSurvival #CountyJailLife #CrimeAndRedemption #SugarDaddyScams #LifeAfterCrime #GasStationRobberies Hosted, Executive Produced & Edited By Ian Bick: https://www.instagram.com/ian_bick/?hl=en https://ianbick.com/ Thank you to our sponsors this week: MAGIC MIND: They have a limited offer you can use now, that gets you up to 48% off your first subscription or 20% off one time purchases with code LOCKED20 at checkout. You can claim it at: https://www.magicmind.com/locked Connect with Bambi Adams: YT: https://www.youtube.com/@BambiAdams?app=desktop TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bambi_adams FB: https://www.facebook.com/bambi.adams.92/ Presented by Tyson 2.0 & Wooooo Energy: https://tyson20.com/ https://woooooenergy.com/ Buy Merch: https://www.ianbick.com/shop Use code lockedin at checkout to get 20% off your order Timestamps: 00:00:00 Meet Bambi: A Unique Name and Story 00:03:00 Childhood Divorce and its Impact 00:06:57 Realizing an Abnormal Relationship with Mother and its Impact 00:08:48 Transition 00:11:47 Family Influence 00:14:42 The Infamous Gas Station Incident 00:17:40 From Pharmacy Misadventure to Arrest 00:20:42 The Dynamics of Prison Relationships 00:23:29 Reflections on a Past Lifestyle 00:26:41 Unusual Robbery Tactics 00:29:44 Life in Chaos: Surviving Addiction and Adversity 00:32:45 Being Transparent About Addiction with My Children 00:35:42 Life in Women's Prisons: From Clothing to Visits 00:38:42 Road to Sobriety 00:41:32 Understanding Triggers 00:44:26 Transformative Journey Through Addiction and Compassion 00:47:29 Personal Growth and Self-Improvement Powered by: Just Media House : https://www.justmediahouse.com/ Creative direction, design, assets, support by FWRD: https://www.fwrd.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    58:13
  • Professional Car Thief Exposes His SECRET Method to Make MILLIONS Stealing & Selling Cars | Skinny Keem
    Skinny Keem, a former professional car thief, sits down to reveal the underground world of car theft and the secret methods he used to make millions stealing and selling cars. From the tactics used to break into luxury vehicles to navigating the black market for stolen cars, Skinny Keem shares his journey, the high-stakes risks, and the surprising tricks that made him a master in the trade. #CarTheftSecrets #CrimeStories #SkinnyKeem #MillionDollarHustle #UndergroundMarket #AutoTheft #TrueCrimeExposed #LuxuryCarHeist Hosted, Executive Produced & Edited By Ian Bick: https://www.instagram.com/ian_bick/?hl=en https://ianbick.com/ Thank you to our sponsors this week: BetterHelp: This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at https://www.betterhelp.com/get-starte... and get on your way to being your best self and get 10% off your first month! Connect with Skinny Keem: https://www.instagram.com/skinny.keem/?hl=en https://www.youtube.com/@Skinnykeem Presented by Tyson 2.0 & Wooooo Energy: https://tyson20.com/ https://woooooenergy.com/ Buy Merch: https://www.ianbick.com/shop Use code lockedin at checkout to get 20% off your order Timestamps: 00:00:00 Skinny Keem's Unexpected Podcast Success 00:05:17 Dream of Becoming a Musician 00:10:30 Transition from Rap to Street Life 00:16:04 Transitioning from Street Life 00:21:18 Life Inside a Cell: Broken Arms and Heartbreak 00:26:18 The Mechanics of Car Theft and Resale 00:31:26 Navigating the Dealer Plate Trick 00:36:41 The Economics of Car Theft Operations 00:41:46 A Risky Car Business Operation 00:46:56 Investing in the Movie Industry 00:51:54 The World of a Car Thief: Inside Perspectives 00:56:56 Working in Close Community Ties 01:02:03 Escaping Arrest in Atlanta 01:07:14 High-Speed Car Chase to New York 01:12:18 Reflections on a Past Life of Crime 01:17:19 The Power of Compassion in Unlikely Circumstances 01:22:16 Tips for Crafting a Catchy Story Powered by: Just Media House : https://www.justmediahouse.com/ Creative direction, design, assets, support by FWRD: https://www.fwrd.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:36:05
  • NYPD Detective On Body Cameras, Stopping Terrorists, Rescuing Hostages & Is America Safe? | Tom Smith
    Retired NYPD Detective Tom Smith, host of the Gold Shields podcast, shares his remarkable 17-year journey with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Tom discusses the high-stakes cases he worked on, what it was like being assigned to one of the most intense roles in law enforcement, and the daily challenges he faced while helping to combat terrorism. He opens up about the skills he developed, the close calls, and the experiences that shaped his career. Join us as Tom reveals an insider’s perspective on life in the FBI’s task force, his dedication to keeping the public safe, and the lasting impact of his work. #FBI #NYPDDetective #JointTerrorismTaskForce #CounterTerrorism #LawEnforcement #InsideTheFBI #TrueCrime #TerrorismPrevention Thank you to our sponsors this week: PrizePicks: Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/IANBICK and download the app today & use code IANBICK to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup! Hosted, Executive Produced & Edited By Ian Bick: https://www.instagram.com/ian_bick/?hl=en https://ianbick.com/ Connect with Tom Smith: IG: https://www.instagram.com/thegoldshieldshow?igsh=czlqZTR1amVxZ2Rs YT: https://m.youtube.com/@goldshields#bottom-sheet FB: https://www.facebook.com/TOMSMITH638?mibextid=LQQJ4d Presented by Tyson 2.0 & Wooooo Energy: https://tyson20.com/ https://woooooenergy.com/ Buy Merch: https://www.ianbick.com/shop Use code lockedin at checkout to get 20% off your order Timestamps: 00:00:00 Introducing Gold Shields Podcast 00:05:34 Innovative UV Dye Marker for Law Enforcement 00:11:01 Introduction to Prize Picks 00:16:41 Impact of Bill Bratton's Leadership on NYPD 00:22:15 Challenges in Law Enforcement and Prosecution 00:27:48 Early Career Ambitions and Transition to Narcotics 00:34:21 Differences Between Local and Federal Law Enforcement 00:39:48 Dynamics of Multi-Agency Collaboration 00:46:36 Kidnapping Case of a New York Times Reporter 00:51:29 High-Stakes Intelligence Briefing Challenges 00:57:14 Collaborating with a Country's Top Criminal 01:03:12 The Real Dangers of Terrorist Threats While Driving 01:09:04 Detecting Criminals through Social Media 01:15:10 Career Aspirations in Homicide 01:21:00 Transitioning Careers After Law Enforcement 01:26:15 Addressing Mental Health in Law Enforcement 01:32:15 Future Guest Announcement: Gold Shields Powered by: Just Media House : https://www.justmediahouse.com/ Creative direction, design, assets, support by FWRD: https://www.fwrd.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:43:17
  • Ex-Skinhead Gang Member Reveals How He Was Recruited & Life Inside a California Penitentiary | Chris Sharpe
    Chris Sharpe, a former skinhead prison gang member, opens up about his journey from gang life in a California penitentiary to becoming a successful tattoo shop owner. Chris shares how he was recruited into the gang, what life was really like inside the prison system, and the pivotal moments that led him to leave it all behind. Now fully out of the gang lifestyle, Chris discusses his path to redemption and building a new life focused on art and entrepreneurship. This is a raw look into the realities of prison gang culture, transformation, and finding purpose after leaving a turbulent past. #PrisonGangLife #RedemptionStory #CaliforniaPrison #ExSkinhead #TattooShopOwner #LifeAfterPrison #GangReform #TrueCrime Thank you to our sponsors this week: Prize Picks: Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/IANBICK and download the app today & use code IANBICK to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup! Connect with Chris Sharpe: IG:https://www.instagram.com/chrissharpetattoos/profilecard/?igsh=cnVwNGU4end1aWNv Tattoo Shop IG: https://www.instagram.com/purehearttattootn/profilecard/?igsh=YXczZjl6em1rcDBy Website: https://www.tattooshopmurfreesboro.com/ Hosted, Executive Produced & Edited By Ian Bick: https://www.instagram.com/ian_bick/?hl=en https://ianbick.com/ Presented by Tyson 2.0 & Wooooo Energy: https://tyson20.com/ https://woooooenergy.com/ Buy Merch: https://www.ianbick.com/shop Use code lockedin at checkout to get 20% off your order Timestamps: 00:00:00 Welcome to Murphy's Boro, Tennessee 00:04:41 The Crucial Role of Father Figures 00:09:40 Betting on NFL Stars: Mahomes, Hill, and McCaffrey 00:14:31 From High School to Gang Activity 00:19:10 First Night in Prison: A Dangerous Discovery 00:23:48 Understanding Skinhead Morals 00:28:48 Consequences & Identity in Prison 00:34:01 Surviving Prison Attacks 00:38:44 Surviving and Thriving in Prison: A Personal Story 00:43:29 Tattoo Techniques and Aftercare Myths 00:48:01 Life on the Streets and Struggles with Crime 00:53:00 Encountering Police Brutality 00:57:13 Finding an Unlikely Mentor 01:01:50 Mentorship and Second Chances: Transforming Lives 01:06:39 From Hustling to Transformation: Finding Purpose in Counseling 01:11:58 Embracing Spiritual Enlightenment 01:15:48 Chris's Life Story: Turning Negatives Into Positives Powered by: Just Media House : https://www.justmediahouse.com/ Creative direction, design, assets, support by FWRD: https://www.fwrd.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:26:43
  • Ex Fugitive Reveals How He Escaped Prison & Survived 20 Yrs Behind Bars In Max Tennessee Prisons | Dane Gentry
    Dane Gentry shares his story of escaping prison, evading law enforcement, and spending a total of 20 years across various Tennessee prisons. In this episode, Dane walks us through the events that led to his escape, his time on the run, and the experiences he faced while incarcerated. He discusses the realities of prison life, the lessons he learned, and the moments that shaped his journey.  #PrisonEscape #LifeOnTheRun #TrueCrimeStory #TennesseePrisons #PrisonLife #SurvivalStory #RedemptionJourney #LawEnforcement Connect with Dane Gentry: YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcCsbRfmj9-S4_C1A2V32Ng TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@danegentry68 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/29q53M22rRZrbePiOy2iZd FB: https://www.facebook.com/dane.gentry.58/?_rdr Thank you to our sponsors this week: Prize Picks: Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/IANBICK and download the app today & use code IANBICK to get $50 instantly after you play your first $5 lineup! Hosted, Executive Produced & Edited By Ian Bick: https://www.instagram.com/ian_bick/?hl=en https://ianbick.com/ Presented by Tyson 2.0 & Wooooo Energy: https://tyson20.com/ https://woooooenergy.com/ Buy Merch: https://www.ianbick.com/shop Use code lockedin at checkout to get 20% off your order Timestamps: 00:00:00 Introduction: Dane Gentry and Podcasting Journey 00:05:20 Life and Transformation in Prison 00:10:54 Life-Altering Accident and Surgeries 00:16:24 Overcoming a Troubled Past: A Journey to Change 00:21:35 Struggles & Law Evasion 00:26:41 Arrest and Transport Experiences 00:31:52 Prison Life Dynamics: Racial Tensions and Drug Influence 00:36:39 Daily Life in Modern Prisons 00:42:09 Prison Escape Adventure 00:47:54 Courtroom Drama: A Woman's Unexpected Revelation 00:52:13 Navigating Life After Extended Incarceration 00:57:33 Navigating Prison Life: A Survival Story 01:02:57 Life in Maximum vs. General Population Units 01:09:54 Struggling with Past Demons and Seeking Redemption 01:13:30 Arrest and Imprisonment: 111 Indictments 01:18:34 Turning Life Around: From Addiction to Entrepreneurship Powered by: Just Media House : https://www.justmediahouse.com/ Creative direction, design, assets, support by FWRD: https://www.fwrd.co Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:31:37

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Locked In with Ian Bick

Listen to riveting life stories shared by a diverse array of individuals, guided by Ian Bick whose own stint in federal prison offers a unique viewpoint as host. In his captivating show, Ian connects with people from all walks of life, spanning former inmates, recovering addicts, law enforcement officers, legal experts, mental health specialists and those who've weathered traumatic experiences and failure. Through heartfelt dialogues, these resilient souls unveil their journeys, revealing the unyielding human spirit amid adversity. From confronting darkness to surmounting setbacks, their stories kindle hope, strength, and profound transformation, underscoring the limitless potential within each of us to overcome life's trials.
Podcast website

Listen to Locked In with Ian Bick, Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:55:42 PM