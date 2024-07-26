Bambi Adams shares her journey of survival in this interview. From robbing gas stations and scamming sugar daddies to enduring Kentucky women’s prisons and county jails, Bambi talks about a life filled with crime, struggle, and redemption. Learn about her past, the survival tactics she used behind bars, and how she’s transforming her life after hitting rock bottom.
Hosted, Executive Produced & Edited By Ian Bick:
Connect with Bambi Adams:
YT: https://www.youtube.com/@BambiAdams?app=desktop
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bambi_adams
FB: https://www.facebook.com/bambi.adams.92/
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Meet Bambi: A Unique Name and Story
00:03:00 Childhood Divorce and its Impact
00:06:57 Realizing an Abnormal Relationship with Mother and its Impact
00:08:48 Transition
00:11:47 Family Influence
00:14:42 The Infamous Gas Station Incident
00:17:40 From Pharmacy Misadventure to Arrest
00:20:42 The Dynamics of Prison Relationships
00:23:29 Reflections on a Past Lifestyle
00:26:41 Unusual Robbery Tactics
00:29:44 Life in Chaos: Surviving Addiction and Adversity
00:32:45 Being Transparent About Addiction with My Children
00:35:42 Life in Women's Prisons: From Clothing to Visits
00:38:42 Road to Sobriety
00:41:32 Understanding Triggers
00:44:26 Transformative Journey Through Addiction and Compassion
00:47:29 Personal Growth and Self-Improvement
Professional Car Thief Exposes His SECRET Method to Make MILLIONS Stealing & Selling Cars | Skinny Keem
Skinny Keem, a former professional car thief, sits down to reveal the underground world of car theft and the secret methods he used to make millions stealing and selling cars. From the tactics used to break into luxury vehicles to navigating the black market for stolen cars, Skinny Keem shares his journey, the high-stakes risks, and the surprising tricks that made him a master in the trade.
Connect with Skinny Keem:
https://www.instagram.com/skinny.keem/?hl=en
https://www.youtube.com/@Skinnykeem
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Skinny Keem's Unexpected Podcast Success
00:05:17 Dream of Becoming a Musician
00:10:30 Transition from Rap to Street Life
00:16:04 Transitioning from Street Life
00:21:18 Life Inside a Cell: Broken Arms and Heartbreak
00:26:18 The Mechanics of Car Theft and Resale
00:31:26 Navigating the Dealer Plate Trick
00:36:41 The Economics of Car Theft Operations
00:41:46 A Risky Car Business Operation
00:46:56 Investing in the Movie Industry
00:51:54 The World of a Car Thief: Inside Perspectives
00:56:56 Working in Close Community Ties
01:02:03 Escaping Arrest in Atlanta
01:07:14 High-Speed Car Chase to New York
01:12:18 Reflections on a Past Life of Crime
01:17:19 The Power of Compassion in Unlikely Circumstances
01:22:16 Tips for Crafting a Catchy Story
NYPD Detective On Body Cameras, Stopping Terrorists, Rescuing Hostages & Is America Safe? | Tom Smith
Retired NYPD Detective Tom Smith, host of the Gold Shields podcast, shares his remarkable 17-year journey with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Tom discusses the high-stakes cases he worked on, what it was like being assigned to one of the most intense roles in law enforcement, and the daily challenges he faced while helping to combat terrorism. He opens up about the skills he developed, the close calls, and the experiences that shaped his career. Join us as Tom reveals an insider’s perspective on life in the FBI’s task force, his dedication to keeping the public safe, and the lasting impact of his work.
Connect with Tom Smith:
IG: https://www.instagram.com/thegoldshieldshow?igsh=czlqZTR1amVxZ2Rs
YT: https://m.youtube.com/@goldshields#bottom-sheet
FB: https://www.facebook.com/TOMSMITH638?mibextid=LQQJ4d
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introducing Gold Shields Podcast
00:05:34 Innovative UV Dye Marker for Law Enforcement
00:11:01 Introduction to Prize Picks
00:16:41 Impact of Bill Bratton's Leadership on NYPD
00:22:15 Challenges in Law Enforcement and Prosecution
00:27:48 Early Career Ambitions and Transition to Narcotics
00:34:21 Differences Between Local and Federal Law Enforcement
00:39:48 Dynamics of Multi-Agency Collaboration
00:46:36 Kidnapping Case of a New York Times Reporter
00:51:29 High-Stakes Intelligence Briefing Challenges
00:57:14 Collaborating with a Country's Top Criminal
01:03:12 The Real Dangers of Terrorist Threats While Driving
01:09:04 Detecting Criminals through Social Media
01:15:10 Career Aspirations in Homicide
01:21:00 Transitioning Careers After Law Enforcement
01:26:15 Addressing Mental Health in Law Enforcement
01:32:15 Future Guest Announcement: Gold Shields
Ex-Skinhead Gang Member Reveals How He Was Recruited & Life Inside a California Penitentiary | Chris Sharpe
Chris Sharpe, a former skinhead prison gang member, opens up about his journey from gang life in a California penitentiary to becoming a successful tattoo shop owner. Chris shares how he was recruited into the gang, what life was really like inside the prison system, and the pivotal moments that led him to leave it all behind. Now fully out of the gang lifestyle, Chris discusses his path to redemption and building a new life focused on art and entrepreneurship. This is a raw look into the realities of prison gang culture, transformation, and finding purpose after leaving a turbulent past.
Connect with Chris Sharpe:
IG:https://www.instagram.com/chrissharpetattoos/profilecard/?igsh=cnVwNGU4end1aWNv
Tattoo Shop IG: https://www.instagram.com/purehearttattootn/profilecard/?igsh=YXczZjl6em1rcDBy
Website: https://www.tattooshopmurfreesboro.com/
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Welcome to Murphy's Boro, Tennessee
00:04:41 The Crucial Role of Father Figures
00:09:40 Betting on NFL Stars: Mahomes, Hill, and McCaffrey
00:14:31 From High School to Gang Activity
00:19:10 First Night in Prison: A Dangerous Discovery
00:23:48 Understanding Skinhead Morals
00:28:48 Consequences & Identity in Prison
00:34:01 Surviving Prison Attacks
00:38:44 Surviving and Thriving in Prison: A Personal Story
00:43:29 Tattoo Techniques and Aftercare Myths
00:48:01 Life on the Streets and Struggles with Crime
00:53:00 Encountering Police Brutality
00:57:13 Finding an Unlikely Mentor
01:01:50 Mentorship and Second Chances: Transforming Lives
01:06:39 From Hustling to Transformation: Finding Purpose in Counseling
01:11:58 Embracing Spiritual Enlightenment
01:15:48 Chris's Life Story: Turning Negatives Into Positives
Ex Fugitive Reveals How He Escaped Prison & Survived 20 Yrs Behind Bars In Max Tennessee Prisons | Dane Gentry
Dane Gentry shares his story of escaping prison, evading law enforcement, and spending a total of 20 years across various Tennessee prisons. In this episode, Dane walks us through the events that led to his escape, his time on the run, and the experiences he faced while incarcerated. He discusses the realities of prison life, the lessons he learned, and the moments that shaped his journey.
Connect with Dane Gentry:
YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcCsbRfmj9-S4_C1A2V32Ng
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@danegentry68
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/29q53M22rRZrbePiOy2iZd
FB: https://www.facebook.com/dane.gentry.58/?_rdr
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction: Dane Gentry and Podcasting Journey
00:05:20 Life and Transformation in Prison
00:10:54 Life-Altering Accident and Surgeries
00:16:24 Overcoming a Troubled Past: A Journey to Change
00:21:35 Struggles & Law Evasion
00:26:41 Arrest and Transport Experiences
00:31:52 Prison Life Dynamics: Racial Tensions and Drug Influence
00:36:39 Daily Life in Modern Prisons
00:42:09 Prison Escape Adventure
00:47:54 Courtroom Drama: A Woman's Unexpected Revelation
00:52:13 Navigating Life After Extended Incarceration
00:57:33 Navigating Prison Life: A Survival Story
01:02:57 Life in Maximum vs. General Population Units
01:09:54 Struggling with Past Demons and Seeking Redemption
01:13:30 Arrest and Imprisonment: 111 Indictments
01:18:34 Turning Life Around: From Addiction to Entrepreneurship
Listen to riveting life stories shared by a diverse array of individuals, guided by Ian Bick whose own stint in federal prison offers a unique viewpoint as host. In his captivating show, Ian connects with people from all walks of life, spanning former inmates, recovering addicts, law enforcement officers, legal experts, mental health specialists and those who've weathered traumatic experiences and failure. Through heartfelt dialogues, these resilient souls unveil their journeys, revealing the unyielding human spirit amid adversity. From confronting darkness to surmounting setbacks, their stories kindle hope, strength, and profound transformation, underscoring the limitless potential within each of us to overcome life's trials.