Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes Roberts

If Freedom Had A Sound

Sis…we’re back! After an unplanned but necessary pause, Sarah Jakes Roberts returns to the mic with a raw and unfiltered solo episode that feels like catching up with your best friend and your favorite preacher all in one. She’s talking everything from running (yes, she’s a runner now!), life with her new puppy Cabo, and the unexpected lessons from a 45-day challenge, to spiritual growth, forgiveness, and breaking free from mental limitations. She’s sharing how God’s been stretching her, what He’s saying for Woman Evolve this year, and how to identify the quiet choices that lead to lasting growth. Oh—and the Mind Your Business inbox? Wide open.