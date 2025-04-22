It started with a cupcake. A tearful TikTok from a single mom baking her own birthday dessert for her kids captured the hearts of millions and turned Elizabeth Teckenbrock into “Cupcake Mom” overnight. But just as quickly as she rose to viral fame, her ex-husband came forward with a video of his own—and a completely different version of who Elizabeth really was.He accused her of faking cancer, scamming donors, and lying about everything from custody to court orders. And while the internet was still deciding who to believe, we started digging… and what we found went far beyond a messy divorce.In our premiere episode, we go deeper than a TikTok takedown. From faking her child’s cancer diagnosis, to telling friends she’d been cast on 16 and Pregnant, to reinventing herself under a new name—Elizabeth’s story spans over a decade of deception. And this is just the beginning.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
23:12
eLIESabeth
She said she had cancer. More than once. She claimed to be a doctor, business owner, and the daughter of a Canadian oil tycoon; She promised luxury trips, business ventures, and a future that never existed — all funded by the people who trusted her most.But none of it was real.Elizabeth Teckenbrock is a con artist hiding in plain sight, on tiktok. With every new lie, she crafted a more elaborate persona… and everyone bought it.In this limited series, CC Suarez and Sherrilyn Dale unravel Elizabeth’s tangled web of deception, spun over years of manipulation. From fake diagnoses to stolen money, charity fraud, evictions, and broken friendships, eLIESabeth is the story of a woman who weaponized sympathy and left a trail of destruction in her wake.She wasn’t just lying about who she was. She was creating a character — and everyone around her was unknowingly cast in the script.New episodes every week. Subscribe now — before she scams her way into your life.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
