eLIESabeth

She said she had cancer. More than once. She claimed to be a doctor, business owner, and the daughter of a Canadian oil tycoon; She promised luxury trips, business ventures, and a future that never existed — all funded by the people who trusted her most.But none of it was real.Elizabeth Teckenbrock is a con artist hiding in plain sight, on tiktok. With every new lie, she crafted a more elaborate persona… and everyone bought it.In this limited series, CC Suarez and Sherrilyn Dale unravel Elizabeth’s tangled web of deception, spun over years of manipulation. From fake diagnoses to stolen money, charity fraud, evictions, and broken friendships, eLIESabeth is the story of a woman who weaponized sympathy and left a trail of destruction in her wake.She wasn’t just lying about who she was. She was creating a character — and everyone around her was unknowingly cast in the script.New episodes every week. Subscribe now — before she scams her way into your life.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.