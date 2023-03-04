American Hysteria explores how fantastical thinking has shaped our culture – moral panics, urban legends, hoaxes, crazes, fringe beliefs, and national misunders... More
Munger Road | Urban Legends Hotline
Listeners like you can now share urban legends from your childhood and if selected, we will investigate your story in depth, sometimes even testing it out ourselves.
Lauren's story: On a rural road outside Chicago, the ghosts of children killed in a school bus-train collision are said to push cars uphill, off the tracks, and out of harm's way, leaving their handprints in baby powder dusted on the bumper by local legend-tripping teenagers. So we investigated this urban legend, versions of which are told in small towns all over the country, by searching through old newspapers for related historical crashes, and then by unearthing reports of bizarre "mock accidents" that have occurred near Munger Road for decades. I even headed out all by myself to a rural road in Washington State said to be haunted by similar helpful ghosts, to see if there is any truth to this urban legend, or if it's all just an illusion.
CW: Train accidents, death
Thanks to Lauren and to Nick Smith, check out his film Munger Road on Amazon
American Hysteria is written, produced, and hosted by Chelsey Weber-Smith
5/8/2023
48:06
Interview with the Ex-Vampire (pt. 2) with Sarah Marshall of 'You're Wrong About'
For part two of my conversation with Sarah, I finish telling her about a satanic panic era "memoir" published by Chick Publications in the early 1990s which culminates in the author's transformation into a real-life vampire only able to survive by drinking human blood.
American Hysteria is produced and hosted by Chelsey Weber-Smith
4/17/2023
47:18
Interview with the Ex-Vampire (pt. 1) with Sarah Marshall of 'You're Wrong About'
Over the next two episodes, I tell Sarah the story of another one of Jack Chick's occult experts using his "memoir" published by Chick Publications in the early 1990s which culminates in his transformation into a real-life vampire. We also discuss other memoirs of cultic abuse and participation written during the Satanic Panic and how they contributed to the hysteria.
American Hysteria is produced and hosted by Chelsey Weber-Smith
4/10/2023
54:52
Chick Tracts pt. 3
Who was Jack Chick, really? For the final episode in our series we will explore his childhood, his time in WWII, the comic moral panic happening at the beginning of his career, and how it all shaped the nightmarish world he would come to create through his work. We'll explore the negative impacts of his egregious messaging while at the same time looking at how beloved his lurid and campy cartoons have become.
American Hysteria is written, produced, and hosted by Chelsey Weber-Smith
4/3/2023
57:32
Chick Tracts pt. 2
An ex-druid grand priest for the illuminati, an undercover Jesuit agent of destruction, a woman married to the devil, and a doctor who battled demons and satanists alongside her – these are the people who brought Jack Chick the life stories he would use to create his tracts, comics, and books. For this episode, we are going to hear their sensational tales, explore their relationships to Jack, and expose both their lies and their crimes.
American Hysteria is written, produced, and hosted by Chelsey Weber-Smith
