In this week’s episode, David calls his friend Rosabel to see what she thinks about dying, and learns that Rosabel has put him in her will! Rob and David then attempt to face their own fear of death by looking at death doulas in America - a profession born in the USA in 1998, when a foundation in New York sponsored a conference on end of life care, where a Jewish professor talked about the importance of helping the “seriously ill” during the dying process. David meets several doulas, including Alua Arthur and Kathleen Hasay. David also speaks about his experience attending a death workshop, and asks Rob some questions from the Death Deck of cards - which uses humor to talk about death and dying.
Flightless Bird on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@flightlessbirdpodcast
Flightless Bird t-shirts: https://www.webworm.store/merch/flightless-bird
Contact Flightless Bird: [email protected]
Alua Arthur’s Death Doula School: https://goingwithgrace.com/about/
Alua’s book Briefly Perfectly Human: https://www.aluaarthur.com/
The Death Workshop David attended: https://onedowndog.com/event/workshop-death-awareness-1024/
CA Advance Healthcare Directive: https://www.courts.ca.gov/documents/Advanced-HealthCare-Directive-Form_031620.pdf
The Death Deck: https://thedeathdeck.com/
--------
1:15:04
Election Night
In this week’s Flightless Bird, David and Rob look back at the last week since the election, trying to make sense of what happened. Farrier attends a Trump Watch party in Long Beach, California - taking in Trump’s voter base. Hundreds of listeners submitted voice memos documenting their election night thoughts last week, and today a selection get played out.
Links:
Flightless Bird t-shirts: https://www.webworm.store/
Hayden’s column: It’s OK To Feel Shitty: https://www.webworm.co/p/its-ok-to-feel-shitty
Sydney: Tickled at the Orpheum: 7pm, November 27: https://www.orpheum.com.au/movie/tickled-qa-event-with-david-farrier-live-on-stage
If you ever want to get in touch with show feedback or ideas, we are [email protected]
--------
1:06:18
Election Conspiracies
This week on Flightless Bird, David and Rob look at some of the defining conspiracy theories of this election cycle. They’re joined by conspiracy theory experts Mike Rothschild (author of “The Storm is Coming”) and Joseph Uscinski, who literally wrote THE book on conspiracy theories, called “Conspiracy Theories”. Rob and David talk about what they’re expecting November 5 to look like - and the weeks that follow. They then go through feedback to last week’s episode on Catfishing. Email Flightless Bird with your election night recordings: [email protected]
Links:
Matthew Logan Vasquez: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4ndN8LWSsLWQqbWVJD8miG?si=EBK0hBnuTC2FII2EeENvCg
--------
1:28:14
Catfishing
In this week’s Flightless Bird, David and Rob sit down with American documentary maker Erin Lee Carr and the subjects of her new film “Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara.” Erin, Tegan and Sara, and producer Jenny Eliscu talk about the deeply unusual catfishing story at the heart of the film, and the relationship between artists and fans. As usual, Calvin weighs in at the end of the episode with his insight and knowledge.
Links:
Pig butchering: https://www.wired.com/story/pig-butchering-scams-go-high-tech/
Email to submit your election night audio: [email protected]
Alanis Morisette got her start on You Can't Do That On Television: https://www.tiktok.com/@80sdeennice/video/7326222806553857323?lang=en
DND’s ""very famous"" Gelatinous Cube: https://www.dndbeyond.com/monsters/16869-gelatinous-cube
Winter’s Starbucks project: www.starbuckseverywhere.net
--------
1:13:43
Olive Garden
In this week’s episode, David Farrier goes and dines at the Olive Garden as he tries to figure out what makes this place such an American Institution. Inside he is swept away by the antics of Olive Garden’s PR team, wondering if he’s possibly been brainwashed into joining some kind of cult. He also talks with three Olive Garden megafans, one who got Olive Garden tattoos - the other two who say they owe their love story to the restaurant chain.
Flightless Bird sees journalist David Farrier learning about what makes America special, from his unique perspective as a Kiwi accidentally marooned in the Land of the Free. Infinitely curious but never judgmental, each week David seeks to understand what makes America so unique, strange and wonderful.