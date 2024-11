Death Doulas

In this week’s episode, David calls his friend Rosabel to see what she thinks about dying, and learns that Rosabel has put him in her will! Rob and David then attempt to face their own fear of death by looking at death doulas in America - a profession born in the USA in 1998, when a foundation in New York sponsored a conference on end of life care, where a Jewish professor talked about the importance of helping the “seriously ill” during the dying process. David meets several doulas, including Alua Arthur and Kathleen Hasay. David also speaks about his experience attending a death workshop, and asks Rob some questions from the Death Deck of cards - which uses humor to talk about death and dying. Flightless Bird on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@flightlessbirdpodcast Flightless Bird t-shirts: https://www.webworm.store/merch/flightless-bird Contact Flightless Bird: [email protected] Alua Arthur’s Death Doula School: https://goingwithgrace.com/about/ Alua’s book Briefly Perfectly Human: https://www.aluaarthur.com/ The Death Workshop David attended: https://onedowndog.com/event/workshop-death-awareness-1024/ CA Advance Healthcare Directive: https://www.courts.ca.gov/documents/Advanced-HealthCare-Directive-Form_031620.pdf The Death Deck: https://thedeathdeck.com/