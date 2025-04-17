Aging isn’t something to fear - it’s something to own. Welcome to Episode 51 where I have a fabulous conversation with two unstoppable women who are proving that aging is anything but limiting! Gail Zelitzky and Catherine Marienau are the dynamic duo behind the award-winning podcast Women Over 70: Aging Reimagined. Since launching their show in 2019, these fierce champions of pro-aging have been smashing outdated stereotypes and amplifying the voices of women aged 70 to 110+. Their mission? To celebrate the power, wisdom, and vitality that come with aging—and to show the world that growing older is something to embrace, not fear.In this episode, Gail and Catherine take us behind the scenes of their podcast journey, sharing how they built a thriving movement centered on reimagining what it means to age. Their Aging Reimagined Circle has become a sanctuary for women seeking connection, inspiration, and a community that truly gets it. They remind us that aging isn't about decline - it’s about expansion, new opportunities, and stepping into our fullest selves with confidence and joy.What You’ll Love in This Episode:Breaking Ageist Barriers: Gail and Catherine share eye-opening stories of women who have faced - and overcome - ageism in both their careers and personal lives. They prove that reinvention is always possible, no matter your age.The Power of Intergenerational Connection: Aging isn’t just about one generation. These trailblazers emphasize the importance of cross-generational learning and conversations that enrich everyone involved.Building an Empowering Community: The Aging Reimagined Circle is creating a ripple effect of inspiration, offering women a space to grow, share, and thrive together.Finding Purpose and Joy at Every Age: Gail and Catherine talk about embracing curiosity, creativity, courage, and contribution—core values that keep life exciting and meaningful at any stage.Exciting News! These two phenomenal women are working on a book that will showcase the incredible stories of women embodying the “Six Cs” of empowered aging. Get ready for an inspiring read!If you’re ready to feel fired up about your future, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in for a celebration of wisdom, resilience, and the endless possibilities that come with age. Visit WomenOver70.com to dive deeper into their work, join their community, and get a front-row seat to their powerful movement.Remember: If you found inspiration from this conversation, please rate, review and share this episode.I’d love to hear your thoughts, so be sure to hop on over to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age on LinkedIn or Instagram. Or leave a message on the website here.☕ Love listening to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age? Join the movement to end ageism and celebrate pro-aging!For just $5 a cup, you can sponsor the podcast and help:✨ Amplify inspiring voices✨ Break age-related stereotypes✨ Reach more listeners worldwide💻 Visit: https://buymeacoffee.com/andelyonsEvery cup makes a difference - thank you! 🧡Waving from Boston – cheers!Ande ♥CONNECT with me online - I'd love to learn how you're shattering ageism!https://www.linkedin.com/in/andelyons/ https://www.instagram.com/dontbecagedbyyourage SPONSORSHIPIf you resonate with the show’s mission of shattering ageism and age-related expectations so folks can thrive after 65, please reach out to me to learn more about making an impact through sponsoring the Don’t Be Caged By Your Age podcast – [email protected]
