Society & CultureDon't Be Caged By Your Age
Don't Be Caged By Your Age
Don't Be Caged By Your Age

Ande Lyons
Society & Culture
Don't Be Caged By Your Age
  • EP 53 Declutter Your Life and Your Legacy
    Welcome back to another liberating episode of Don't Be Caged By Your Age! I’m joined by the vibrant and visionary Michelle Passoff, 71 and a true trailblazer in the world of decluttering. She’s here to help you clear more than just your closet.Michelle's career journey took her from high-powered publicist in NYC to internationally respected author, speaker, podcaster, and decluttering consultant. And she's on a mission: to help you make space—not just in your home, but in your life … for what truly matters.We chat about:   ✨ Why decluttering is a pathway to freedom, creativity, and intentional living   ✨ How her latest book, Decluttering 55 Plus: Create a Legacy and Not a Mess, is revolutionizing how we age and let go   ✨ The connection between decluttering and our emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being  ✨ What it means to lighten up … literally and metaphorically  ✨ Why clearing space can open the door to miracles, serendipity, and joyful livingMichelle reminds us that decluttering isn't just about organizing - it’s about reclaiming your space, your time, and your energy. It's about clearing the path so you can say yes to the things (and people) that bring meaning to your life.Whether you're downsizing, right-sizing, or just tired of the mess, this episode is packed with inspiring stories and practical tools to help you let go of the stuff that no longer serves you … and move forward with lightness and purpose.Tune in and get ready to declutter your way to a more delicious, intentional life. Because letting go is the ultimate act of self-love.Learn more about Michelle, her books and her workshops by visiting decluttering55plus.comIf you found inspiration from this conversation, please rate, review and share this episode.I’d love to hear your thoughts, so be sure to hop on over to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age on LinkedIn or Instagram. Or leave a message on the website here.☕ Love listening to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age? Join the movement to end ageism and celebrate pro-aging!For just $5 a cup, you can sponsor the podcast and help:✨ Amplify inspiring voices✨ Break age-related stereotypes✨ Reach more listeners worldwide💻 Visit: https://buymeacoffee.com/andelyonsEvery cup makes a difference - thank you! 🧡Waving from Boston – cheers!Ande ♥CONNECT with me online - I'd love to learn how you're shattering ageism!https://www.linkedin.com/in/andelyons/ https://www.instagram.com/dontbecagedbyyourage SPONSORSHIPIf you resonate with the show’s mission of shattering ageism and age-related expectations so folks can thrive after 65, please reach out to me to learn more about making an impact through sponsoring the Don’t Be Caged By Your Age podcast – [email protected].
    --------  
    43:52
  • EP 52 Thriving in Law and Life After 70
    Curiosity doesn’t retire. If you keep learning, connecting, and moving - aging becomes a rich and vibrant part of the journey.With a legal career that spans more than four decades, Louis Goodman has lived many chapters - from his early days as a Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County to running a high-volume criminal defense practice. Now, as the thoughtful and ever-curious host of the Love Thy Lawyer podcast, Louis gives us a front-row seat to the lives and lessons of legal professionals.But this conversation goes way beyond courtrooms and case law.At 71, Louis is still exploring, growing, and trying new things - from foil boarding and snowboarding to diving deep into books, film, and podcasting. His energy is contagious, his reflections are wise, and his story is proof that staying engaged and evolving is the key to aging with vitality.In this episode, we dive into: ✨ How Louis keeps his passion for law alive after 40+ years ✨ The social dynamics of the legal world … and why court feels a lot like high school ✨ The importance of staying physically active and mentally curious ✨ Launching a podcast in his late 60s and leaning into new skills and tech ✨ Why community, connection, and continuous learning are the ultimate anti-aging toolsIf you’re craving a story that breaks the mold of what aging should look like, Louis brings it. Tune in to hear how he continues to challenge expectations, live fully, and love what he does.Whether you’re into law, storytelling, or simply seeking inspiration to stay lit up about life - this one’s for you.To learn more about Louis’ law practice, visit:https://www.louisgoodman.com/To tune into Love Thy Lawyer, visit: https://www.lovethylawyer.comIf you found inspiration from this conversation, please rate, review and share this episode.I’d love to hear your thoughts, so be sure to hop on over to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age on LinkedIn or Instagram. Or leave a message on the website here.☕ Love listening to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age? Join the movement to end ageism and celebrate pro-aging!For just $5 a cup, you can sponsor the podcast and help:✨ Amplify inspiring voices✨ Break age-related stereotypes✨ Reach more listeners worldwide💻 Visit: https://buymeacoffee.com/andelyonsEvery cup makes a difference - thank you! 🧡Waving from Boston – cheers!Ande ♥CONNECT with me online - I'd love to learn how you're shattering ageism!https://www.linkedin.com/in/andelyons/ https://www.instagram.com/dontbecagedbyyourage SPONSORSHIPIf you resonate with the show’s mission of shattering ageism and age-related expectations so folks can thrive after 65, please reach out to me to learn more about making an impact through sponsoring the Don’t Be Caged By Your Age podcast – [email protected].
    --------  
    35:09
  • EP 51 Celebrating Women Over 70
    Aging isn’t something to fear - it’s something to own. Welcome to Episode 51 where I have a fabulous conversation with two unstoppable women who are proving that aging is anything but limiting! Gail Zelitzky and Catherine Marienau are the dynamic duo behind the award-winning podcast Women Over 70: Aging Reimagined. Since launching their show in 2019, these fierce champions of pro-aging have been smashing outdated stereotypes and amplifying the voices of women aged 70 to 110+. Their mission? To celebrate the power, wisdom, and vitality that come with aging—and to show the world that growing older is something to embrace, not fear.In this episode, Gail and Catherine take us behind the scenes of their podcast journey, sharing how they built a thriving movement centered on reimagining what it means to age. Their Aging Reimagined Circle has become a sanctuary for women seeking connection, inspiration, and a community that truly gets it. They remind us that aging isn't about decline - it’s about expansion, new opportunities, and stepping into our fullest selves with confidence and joy.What You’ll Love in This Episode:Breaking Ageist Barriers: Gail and Catherine share eye-opening stories of women who have faced - and overcome - ageism in both their careers and personal lives. They prove that reinvention is always possible, no matter your age.The Power of Intergenerational Connection: Aging isn’t just about one generation. These trailblazers emphasize the importance of cross-generational learning and conversations that enrich everyone involved.Building an Empowering Community: The Aging Reimagined Circle is creating a ripple effect of inspiration, offering women a space to grow, share, and thrive together.Finding Purpose and Joy at Every Age: Gail and Catherine talk about embracing curiosity, creativity, courage, and contribution—core values that keep life exciting and meaningful at any stage.Exciting News! These two phenomenal women are working on a book that will showcase the incredible stories of women embodying the “Six Cs” of empowered aging. Get ready for an inspiring read!If you’re ready to feel fired up about your future, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in for a celebration of wisdom, resilience, and the endless possibilities that come with age. Visit WomenOver70.com to dive deeper into their work, join their community, and get a front-row seat to their powerful movement.Remember: If you found inspiration from this conversation, please rate, review and share this episode.I’d love to hear your thoughts, so be sure to hop on over to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age on LinkedIn or Instagram. Or leave a message on the website here.☕ Love listening to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age? Join the movement to end ageism and celebrate pro-aging!For just $5 a cup, you can sponsor the podcast and help:✨ Amplify inspiring voices✨ Break age-related stereotypes✨ Reach more listeners worldwide💻 Visit: https://buymeacoffee.com/andelyonsEvery cup makes a difference - thank you! 🧡Waving from Boston – cheers!Ande ♥CONNECT with me online - I'd love to learn how you're shattering ageism!https://www.linkedin.com/in/andelyons/ https://www.instagram.com/dontbecagedbyyourage SPONSORSHIPIf you resonate with the show’s mission of shattering ageism and age-related expectations so folks can thrive after 65, please reach out to me to learn more about making an impact through sponsoring the Don’t Be Caged By Your Age podcast – [email protected].
    --------  
    38:52
  • EP 50 Aging Out Loud and Proud
    Hiya listeners! Can you believe it? We’ve hit 50 episodes of Don't Be Caged By Your Age! 🎉 In this special milestone episode, I’m flying solo to share the origin story of this podcast, how my own pro-aging journey has transformed the way I see getting older, and why I’m on a mission to dissolve ageist beliefs.I’ll take you back to the summer of 2022 when I turned 66, a time when I was still hesitant to embrace my age publicly. After years in the youth-driven startup world, I had internalized the fear of aging, worried about being dismissed or overlooked. But everything changed when I posted a photo on LinkedIn holding a Route 66 sign, declaring my age loud and proud. That moment sparked an outpouring of stories from people who felt the same way - some feeling invisible, others thriving beyond 65. And that’s when I knew: this conversation needed a bigger platform.Since launching Don’t Be Caged By Your Age in March 2024, I’ve had the joy of interviewing incredible individuals who are rewriting the narrative around aging. Their stories, and your engagement, have fueled my passion for advocating a life of purpose, vitality, and reinvention at any age. Now, 50 episodes in, I’m more inspired than ever - and I can’t wait for what’s ahead!If this episode resonates with you, please subscribe, leave a comment, and share your thoughts. Your support helps us continue spreading this message far and wide. Here’s to thriving after 65 and beyond! ☕ Love listening to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age? Join the movement to end ageism and celebrate pro-aging! For just $5 a cup, you can sponsor the podcast and help: ✨ Amplify inspiring voices ✨ Break age-related stereotypes ✨ Reach more listeners worldwide 💻 Visit: https://buymeacoffee.com/andelyons Let’s make aging a journey of joy and possibility—together. 🧡If you found inspiration from this conversation, please rate, review and share this episode.I’d love to hear your thoughts, so be sure to hop on over to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age on LinkedIn or Instagram. Or leave a message on the website here.☕ Love listening to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age? Join the movement to end ageism and celebrate pro-aging!For just $5 a cup, you can sponsor the podcast and help:✨ Amplify inspiring voices✨ Break age-related stereotypes✨ Reach more listeners worldwide💻 Visit: https://buymeacoffee.com/andelyonsEvery cup makes a difference - thank you! 🧡Waving from Boston – cheers!Ande ♥CONNECT with me online - I'd love to learn how you're shattering ageism!https://www.linkedin.com/in/andelyons/ https://www.instagram.com/dontbecagedbyyourage SPONSORSHIPIf you resonate with the show’s mission of shattering ageism and age-related expectations so folks can thrive after 65, please reach out to me to learn more about making an impact through sponsoring the Don’t Be Caged By Your Age podcast – [email protected].
    --------  
    10:45
  • EP 49 The Future of Veterinary Wellness with Dr. Marlene Siegel
    Welcome to a “pawsitively” inspiring conversation with Holistic Integrative Veterinarian Dr. Marlene Siegel!Dr. Siegel, 69, is a pioneering integrative veterinarian dedicated to helping pet parents and veterinarians find solutions when traditional medicine falls short.With expertise in Ozone Therapy, Photodynamic Therapy, Detoxification, and BioRegulatory Medicine, she focuses on identifying root causes and providing safe, effective treatments. In addition to running a full-time clinical practice, Dr. Siegel has developed online courses, launched a raw pet food and supplement company, and is preparing to open S’Paws  Family Wellness Centers - detox centers for pets and their human parents.Don’t miss this uplifting conversation that highlights the importance of passion, perseverance, and the endless potential for personal growth.To learn more about Dr. Siegel’s work, please visit: https://drmarlenesiegel.com/Grab a copy of Dr. Siegel’s FREE eBook 6 Keys to Health and Healing Pets Holistically here: https://courses.transformingvetmedicine.com/free-ebookLove the show? Consider supporting me by buying a coffee – every cup helps fuel more inspiring episodes! Thank you for being a part of the pro-aging movement. ❤️If you found inspiration from this conversation, please rate, review and share this episode.I’d love to hear your thoughts, so be sure to hop on over to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age on LinkedIn or Instagram. Or leave a message on the website here.☕ Love listening to Don’t Be Caged By Your Age? Join the movement to end ageism and celebrate pro-aging!For just $5 a cup, you can sponsor the podcast and help:✨ Amplify inspiring voices✨ Break age-related stereotypes✨ Reach more listeners worldwide💻 Visit: https://buymeacoffee.com/andelyonsEvery cup makes a difference - thank you! 🧡Waving from Boston – cheers!Ande ♥CONNECT with me online - I'd love to learn how you're shattering ageism!https://www.linkedin.com/in/andelyons/ https://www.instagram.com/dontbecagedbyyourage SPONSORSHIPIf you resonate with the show’s mission of shattering ageism and age-related expectations so folks can thrive after 65, please reach out to me to learn more about making an impact through sponsoring the Don’t Be Caged By Your Age podcast – [email protected].
    --------  
    48:53

About Don't Be Caged By Your Age

A Pro Aging Podcast! Through weekly conversations with folks who shattered age-related expectations, you’ll find the resources, ideas and inspiration you need to thrive after 65!
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsHealth & WellnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement

