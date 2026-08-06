Grace from "Moonlight Should Be Beautiful" is back for the conclusion of her heartbreaking secret. In part one she revealed the dark secret of a rape she suffered at the age of 15 that led to a secret abortion. In part two, she is forced to confront the ramifications of that decision as an adult when she gets an unexpected diagnosis.



HERS



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HOME CHEF



For a limited time, get 50% off and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! HomeChef.com/SECRET. Must be an active subscriber to receive free dessert.





HOMESERVE



For 50% less your first year, go to HomeServe.com/secret. Void in Florida.



MINT MOBILE



Make the switch! MINTMOBILE.com/SECRET





PICTURES



See Grace, her husband and her mom on social right now.



They are waiting for you on Threads, Facebook, Instagram and X. Handle: @secretroompod.



YOUTUBE



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THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED



Grace returns in one week to tell Susie about a time years later she heard from the twin. You will not believe your ears. That and other updates, like what was going on with Grace's sister that held her back from revealing all to mom. Host: Susie Lark.



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PODCAST TEAM



Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder.



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