What's the one secret you've never told anybody? Welcome to The Secret Room, a podcast about the true stories no one ever tells. Hosted by Ben Hamm. More
Available Episodes
5 of 194
192. Wild Child Part 1
Lee tells Ben how her parents kidnapped her in a last-ditch effort to change the course of her life two weeks before her 18th birthday. It’s something she can never fully forgive them for. BETTER HELP Sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/secret. DIPSEA Get a 30-day free trial when you go to DipseaStories.com/SECRET. THE FARMER’S DOG Get 50% off your first box plus free shipping at thefarmersdog.com/secret. PICTURES See Lee’s fire kit, Lee in uniform, the program’s home base and Lee with her parents. They are waiting for you on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Handle: @secretroompod. THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED Evan joins Susie with a secret from when he was enlisted in the military, years ago. What happened one night out with the boys over the Mexican border had a profound impact on his self-identity. He met a girl, but what she introduced him to was the last thing he ever expected. The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom. ALL OUR SPONSORS See all our sponsors past and present, and their offers, many of which are still valid: secretroompodcast.com/codes FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUPThere's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :) YOUR SECRET Click "Share a Secret" at secretroompod.com! PODCAST TEAM Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Shadow Producer: Allison Kelley, Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder. LISTENER SURVEY Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!
5/2/2023
1:02:34
191. Friend in Greed
Sasha tells us about a calculating grifter who took over her uncle’s life, but did he get away with the spoils? DIPSEA Get a 30-day free trial when you go to DipseaStories.com/SECRET. FARMER’S DOG Get 50% off your first box plus free shipping at thefarmersdog.com/secret. PICTURES See Sasha, her family and her uncle. She also proudly sent a picture of the Bose radio she stole from Jamie, that she still uses today. They are waiting for you on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Handle: @secretroompod. THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED Sasha’s back with a fresh secret. A falling out with a best friend was followed by an unexpected major life event. She showed support publicly, but what she did behind the scenes is another story. The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom. ALL OUR SPONSORS See all our sponsors past and present, and their offers, many of which are still valid: secretroompodcast.com/codes FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUPThere's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :) YOUR SECRET Click "Share a Secret" at secretroompod.com. PODCAST TEAM Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Shadow Producer: Allison Kelley. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder. LISTENER SURVEY Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!
4/18/2023
57:49
190. Baby Face
Amber worked covertly to catch child predators in elaborate sting operations. It’s a story of bravery motivated by heartbreak. BETTER HELP Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/secret. ROCKET MONEY RocketMoney.com/secret. It could save you hundreds a year. PICTURES See pictures of Amber with Tony and at the fake apartment home. There’s also a picture of the actual Redbox. They are waiting for you on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Handle: @secretroompod. THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED Host Susie Lark brings you an amazing story of one man’s obsession with fake celebrity nudes. He takes it to a whole new level. It’s basically his life. The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom. ALL OUR SPONSORS See all our sponsors past and present, and their offers, many of which are still valid: secretroompodcast.com/codes FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUPThere's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :) YOUR SECRET Do you have a magniloquent secret to share? Ohhh, so fancy! Click "Share a Secret" at secretroompod.com! PODCAST TEAM Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Shadow Producer: Allison Kelly. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder. LISTENER SURVEY Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!
4/4/2023
51:41
189. Ashes to Ashes
After Mary’s mom died in a house fire 8 years ago, a series of startling clues led her to believe she was murdered by a member of her own family. DIPSEA Get a 30-day free trial when you go to DipseaStories.com/SECRET. THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING Follow THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING wherever you listen to podcasts. You can listen ad-free on the Amazon Music or Wondery App. PICTURES See pictures of Mary posing with her mom; the burned house; and a selfie. They are waiting for you on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Handle: @secretroompod. THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED Next time on unlocked tells Susie about the time he joined a college comedy group, and ended up pulling a highly revealing prank for the senior project. Join me for an original interview that bares all! The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom. ALL OUR SPONSORS See all our sponsors past and present, and their offers, many of which are still valid: secretroompodcast.com/codes FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUPThere's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :) YOUR SECRET Do you have a secret for the podcast? Click "Share a Secret" at secretroompod.com! PODCAST TEAM Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Shadow Producers: Allison Kelley. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder. LISTENER SURVEY Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!
3/21/2023
55:44
188. A/S/L
Holly’s mom and sister teamed up on a bold catfish scam. It was fun and games for a while, until all hell broke loose. BETTER HELP Sponsored by BetterHelp. Get 10% off your first month at betterhelp.com/secret. DIPSEA Get a 30-day free trial when you go to DipseaStories.com/SECRET. PICTURES See pictures of Holly and her big sister; her childhood home; and today with her step daughter and husband. They are waiting for you on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Handle: @secretroompod. THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED After Holly did the interview with Ben she talked with her sister all about the elephant in the chat room….and she comes back to tell Susie her sister’s perspective. Join producer Susie Lark for this fascinating deep dive into today’s episode. The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom. ALL OUR SPONSORS See all our sponsors past and present, and their offers, many of which are still valid: secretroompodcast.com/codes FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUPThere's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :) YOUR SECRET Submit your secret at secretroompod.com! PODCAST TEAM Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Shadow Producers: Allison Kelley and Jessie Rose. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder. LISTENER SURVEY Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!