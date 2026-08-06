Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
282 episodes
- Sloane reveals her secret that she worked for an escort agency for a year, and no one knows. She thought it was going to be all fast cash and glamour. After all, being a sugar baby, dancing and running an OnlyFans channel had worked nicely. She laid it all out in part 1, "Sugaring." But what she found at the excorting agency was far from what she was looking for. It's the conclusion of Sloane's personal journey behind the scenes of sex work.
HERS
Thank you, HERS! forhers.com/SECRET for your personalized, affordable care that gets you. Based on advertised cash price for 30-day supply of medication only. Membership required, fee not included, and billed separately. Weight Loss by Hers is not available in all 50 states. Wegovy® is the registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. To get started and learn more, including important safety information, Wegovy® clinical study information, and restrictions, visit forhers.com.
HOMECHEF
For a limited time, get 50% off and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! HomeChef.com/SECRET. Must be an active subscriber to receive free dessert.
MINT MOBILE
Make the switch! MINTMOBILE.com/SECRET
PICTURES
Sloane and Danica pose for a selfie while on a call.
See them on Threads, Facebook, Instagram and X. Handle: @secretroompod.
YOUTUBE
You can listen to The Secret Room now on YouTube!
THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED
Sloane is back on unlocked to share even more secrets about how to do business as a stripper, and how it stacks up compared to running an OnlyFans channel. She also shares how she and her boyfriend balance sex work in their relationship..Host: Susie Lark.
The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. There's a free trial!
ALL OUR SPONSORS
See this week's sponsors and their offers at secretroompodcast.com/codes
FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUP
There's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :)
YOUR SECRET
Click "Share a Secret" at secretroompod.com!
PODCAST TEAM
Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder.
LISTENER SURVEY
Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!
- Behind closed doors, Sloane saw what most people never will. Working secretly for an escort agency, she came face-to-face with the rawest, darkest sides of humanity. Now, she's pulling back the curtain, revealing her journey from sugar baby, to dancer, to escort. It's an unfiltered look into an industry often misunderstood, and rarely revealed so honestly.
HERS
Thank you, HERS! forhers.com/SECRET for your personalized, affordable care that gets you. Based on advertised cash price for 30-day supply of medication only. Membership required, fee not included, and billed separately. Weight Loss by Hers is not available in all 50 states. Wegovy® is the registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. To get started and learn more, including important safety information, Wegovy® clinical study information, and restrictions, visit forhers.com.
HOMECHEF
For a limited time, get 50% off and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! HomeChef.com/SECRET. Must be an active subscriber to receive free dessert.
MINT MOBILE
Make the switch! MINTMOBILE.com/SECRET
PICTURES
See a picture of Sloane now on Threads, Facebook, Instagram and X. Handle: @secretroompod.
YOUTUBE
You can listen to The Secret Room now on YouTube!
THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED
Susanna's mom was always deeply religious, and followed her own path to discover her connection to a higher power. When Susanna was in high school, her mom met a calm and kind man. Who was Susanna to think her mom wasn't completely certain he was the real deal? Her new step dad and her mom were both convinced he was actually Jesus reincarnated, and that it was just a waiting game of when to tell the world he was back. And so the journey began with her new dad, Jesus, with skin on.Host: Susie Lark.
The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. There's a free trial!
ALL OUR SPONSORS
See this week's sponsors and their offers at secretroompodcast.com/codes
FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUP
There's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :)
YOUR SECRET
Click "Share a Secret" at secretroompod.com!
PODCAST TEAM
Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder.
LISTENER SURVEY
Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!
- As a marijuana grower for a startup South American based company, Jake did some questionable things. Like the time he smuggled 500 marijuana plants through customs! Get into the weeds with us, and hear all of Jake's exploits.
HERS
Thank you, HERS! forhers.com/SECRET for your personalized, affordable care that gets you. Based on advertised cash price for 30-day supply of medication only. Membership required, fee not included, and billed separately. Weight Loss by Hers is not available in all 50 states. Wegovy® is the registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. To get started and learn more, including important safety information, Wegovy® clinical study information, and restrictions, visit forhers.com.
HOMECHEF
For a limited time, get 50% off and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! HomeChef.com/SECRET. Must be an active subscriber to receive free dessert.
MINT MOBILE
Make the switch! MINTMOBILE.com/SECRET
PICTURES
See pictures of the pirate grow shipping container, Sofia, the baby plants and the full legal facility in South America!
They are waiting for you on Threads, Facebook, Instagram and X. Handle: @secretroompod.
YOUTUBE
You can listen to The Secret Room now on YouTube!
THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED
Host: Susie Lark.
The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. There's a free trial!
ALL OUR SPONSORS
See this week's sponsors and their offers at secretroompodcast.com/codes
FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUP
There's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :)
YOUR SECRET
Click "Share a Secret" at secretroompod.com!
PODCAST TEAM
Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder.
LISTENER SURVEY
Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!
- Grace from "Moonlight Should Be Beautiful" is back for the conclusion of her heartbreaking secret. In part one she revealed the dark secret of a rape she suffered at the age of 15 that led to a secret abortion. In part two, she is forced to confront the ramifications of that decision as an adult when she gets an unexpected diagnosis.
HERS
Thank you, HERS! forhers.com/SECRET for your personalized, affordable care that gets you. That's F-O-R-H-E-R-S dot com slash secret. forhers.com slash secret. Based on advertised cash price for 30-day supply of medication only. Membership required, fee not included, and billed separately. Weight Loss by Hers is not available in all 50 states. Wegovy® is the registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. To get started and learn more, including important safety information, Wegovy® clinical study information, and restrictions, visit forhers.com.
HOME CHEF
For a limited time, get 50% off and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! HomeChef.com/SECRET. Must be an active subscriber to receive free dessert.
HOMESERVE
For 50% less your first year, go to HomeServe.com/secret. Void in Florida.
MINT MOBILE
Make the switch! MINTMOBILE.com/SECRET
PICTURES
See Grace, her husband and her mom on social right now.
They are waiting for you on Threads, Facebook, Instagram and X. Handle: @secretroompod.
YOUTUBE
You can listen to The Secret Room now on YouTube!
THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED
Grace returns in one week to tell Susie about a time years later she heard from the twin. You will not believe your ears. That and other updates, like what was going on with Grace's sister that held her back from revealing all to mom. Host: Susie Lark.
The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. There's a free trial!
ALL OUR SPONSORS
See all our sponsors past and present, and their offers, many of which are still valid: secretroompodcast.com/codes
FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUP
There's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :)
YOUR SECRET
Click "Share a Secret" at secretroompod.com!
PODCAST TEAM
Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder.
LISTENER SURVEY
Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!
- Grace shares a profound story: She was sexual assaulted as a minor, which she kept secret, bearing the pain alone. The SA she suffered forced her to make an utterly heartbreaking choice. And now, circumstances have led her to even more heartbreak as the past confronts her with fresh consequences of the decision she made as a kid. It's a turbulent story of good vs. evil, and how even making the right decision can feel so wrong.
If you are the victim of sexual assault, you can seek help now from the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN.ORG
HOME CHEF
For a limited time, get 50% off and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! HomeChef.com/SECRET. Must be an active subscriber to receive free dessert.
HOMESERVE
For 50% less your first year, go to HomeServe.com/secret. Void in Florida.
MINT MOBILE
Make the switch! MINTMOBILE.com/SECRET
NUTRAFOL
Get $10 off your first month's subscription + free shipping at Nutrafol.com when you use promo code secretroom
PICTURES
See Grace and her mom on social right now.
They are waiting for you on Threads, Facebook, Instagram and X. Handle: @secretroompod.
YOUTUBE
You can listen to The Secret Room now on YouTube!
THE SECRET ROOM | UNLOCKED
Host: Susie Lark.
The Secret Room | Unlocked is yours when you support your favorite indie podcast that could with a membership at patreon.com/secretroom, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. There's a free trial!
ALL OUR SPONSORS
See all our sponsors past and present, and their offers, many of which are still valid: secretroompodcast.com/codes
FACEBOOK DISCUSSION GROUP
There's even more fun at The Secret Room Podcast Facebook Discussion Page! Just ask to join, all are welcome. :)
YOUR SECRET
Click "Share a Secret" at secretroompod.com!
PODCAST TEAM
Producer: Susie Lark. Story Development: Luna Patel. Music and Theme: Breakmaster Cylinder.
LISTENER SURVEY
Take our Listener Survey at SecretRoomPod.com!
More Personal Journals podcasts
- The Secret Room | True StoriesPersonal Journals, Society & Culture
- S-TownPersonal Journals, Society & Culture
- This is LovePersonal Journals, Society & Culture
- True Scary StoryArts, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Determined Society with Shawn French | Adversity & MindsetBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Bearing ScarsHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Personal Journals, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
Trending Personal Journals podcasts
About The Secret Room | True Stories
What's the one secret you've never told anybody? Welcome to The Secret Room, a podcast about the true stories no one ever tells. Hosted by Ben Hamm.Podcast website
Listen to The Secret Room | True Stories, The Person Who Believed In Me and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Secret Room | True Stories
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.