In this candid episode of the "Dear Future Wifey Podcast," Tyler Francis from "Love Is Blind" breaks his silence on the swirling rumors about the paternity of his children that have set social media ablaze. With host Laterras R. Whitfield, Tyler takes control of the narrative, sharing his truth with transparency and grace. Will Tyler confirm the rumors or debunk them? This episode begs the question, "Is Fatherhood Blind?" CONNECT WITH OUR GUEST https://www.instagram.com/tylerlfrancis
--------
2:25:30
Power of Nonresistance (Guest: Dr. Cindy Trimm)
In this impactful episode of "Dear Future Wifey", Dr. Cindy Trimm graces the studio to dive deep into "The Power of Nonresistance." Known for her profound insights into spiritual and mental resilience, Dr. Trimm shares how embracing nonresistance can radically transform our relationships and lead us to deeper self-discovery and peace. She explains how releasing control over people and circumstances enables us to flow with life's natural rhythms, making room for true connection and unconditional love. Through her wisdom, Dr. Trimm reveals how nonresistance opens the heart and mind, creating a space for love to blossom freely without the constraints of fear or anxiety. Join us as we explore how this empowering principle can shape your journey toward finding and sustaining love. CONNECT WITH OUR GUEST https://www.instagram.com/cindytrimm REGISTER FOR "End Your Year Strong" https://tinyurl.com/EYYS2024DFW 30% Registration Discount Code: CODEWIFEY
--------
1:39:51
Secret vs Private (Guests: Pastor Rickie Rush & Sis Beverly Rush)
In a heartfelt, humorous and unprecedented episode, Laterras R. Whitfield returns to The Inspiring Body of Christ Church on its 34th anniversary for an exclusive interview with Pastor Rickie Rush and his wife, Sis. Beverly Rush. Known for their impactful ministry, the Rushes have led IBOC for decades, yet they have never publicly shared their personal love journey—until now. In this intimate conversation, they open up for the first time about the depth of their bond, how Pastor Rush's protective love shaped their relationship, and the private ways they've navigated challenges to strengthen both their marriage and ministry. Through candid reflections, they reveal the sacrifices, secrets, and unwavering faith that have sustained their love for over three decades, offering viewers timeless wisdom and inspiration. This historic interview goes beyond the pulpit, showcasing a side of the Rushes that The Inspiring Body of Christ Church congregation has never seen before. Today, you'll learn the difference between "Secret vs. Private." CONNECT WITH OUR GUEST https://www.instagram.com/rickiegrush
--------
2:04:24
Martial Hearts (Guests: Jason & Nicole Wilson)
Laterras R. Whitfield sits down with Jason and Nicole Wilson to explore Jason's struggle to submit and surrender to the Lord to become the man of God required to cover his family. Jason, founder of the Cave of Adullam, shares how his experience in martial arts has equipped him with the discipline, resilience, and spiritual strength needed to nurture a thriving marriage. Alongside his wife, Nicole, Jason opens up about the challenges they've faced together, the battles they've fought to preserve their union, and the transformative power of faith that guides their journey. CONNECT WITH OUR GUEST https://www.instagram.com/mrjasonwilson https://www.instagram.com/mrsnicolelwilson PRE-ORDER The Man the Moment Demands | Click here - https://a.co/d/4aAB8CU
--------
1:36:12
Love, Life & Surrender (Guest: Lala Jenkins)
In this eye-opening episode, Lala Jenkins takes us through her unique journey of love and self-discovery. Lala shares her experience of having a mock wedding in high school, a foreshadowing of her deep desire for marriage. As life progressed, she felt spiritually convicted to denounce her sorority, believing that the covenant she made with the organization was hindering her from finding a husband. Lala also opens up about the emotional complexities of limerence—a romantic obsession she had with a platonic friend—and how it impacted her personal growth. Join us for a heartfelt conversation about "Love, Life & Surrender." CONNECT WITH OUR GUEST https://www.instagram.com/lala_jenkins
Journey with me, Laterras R. Whitfield, as I discover, uncover, and recover love. From interviews with singles, married, divorcees, and maybe even those in polyamorous relationships, we promise every episode to be L.I.T. (Living Intentionally Transparent).