Secret vs Private (Guests: Pastor Rickie Rush & Sis Beverly Rush)

In a heartfelt, humorous and unprecedented episode, Laterras R. Whitfield returns to The Inspiring Body of Christ Church on its 34th anniversary for an exclusive interview with Pastor Rickie Rush and his wife, Sis. Beverly Rush. Known for their impactful ministry, the Rushes have led IBOC for decades, yet they have never publicly shared their personal love journey—until now. In this intimate conversation, they open up for the first time about the depth of their bond, how Pastor Rush's protective love shaped their relationship, and the private ways they've navigated challenges to strengthen both their marriage and ministry. Through candid reflections, they reveal the sacrifices, secrets, and unwavering faith that have sustained their love for over three decades, offering viewers timeless wisdom and inspiration. This historic interview goes beyond the pulpit, showcasing a side of the Rushes that The Inspiring Body of Christ Church congregation has never seen before. Today, you'll learn the difference between "Secret vs. Private."