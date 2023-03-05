(Formerly the Darkness Prevails Podcast) Host Darkness Prevails brings you Unexplained Encounters, a podcast where everyday folk share their most terrifying and... More
Available Episodes
5 of 421
414 | "Almost Eaten by the Wolfman of Hull" | 8 True Scary Stories
Walking home at night in the dark roads of Hull in Yorkshire England, you might come across the stinker! Enjoy these allegedly true and scary stories featuring the supernatural and unexplained.
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 INTRO
1:04 Stinker in the Fields from RD in Hull
13:48 Shadow Person from Blue jeans
19:01 Werewolf? Or Skinwalker? from LostsoulJay
26:03 Skinwalker in a Shopping Mall from Gorgomas the great
30:41 The Haunted Hut from paranormal.pk
37:04 The Tree from ElideLochan
40:59 Something in my Neighbor’s Garden from bexrigs
51:38 Bump Under the Bed from CrimsonQueen7737
CREDITS:
Background music for these stories by:
Dark Music
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
A brand new true camping horror stories compilation to make you all super happy and absolutely terrified!
Link to the picture of the strange shack from the "Secret Shack" story:
https://www.darkstories.org/album?action=show_picture&fileid=8060818
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/26/2023
4:15:05
412 | 7 DISTURBING Things Seen While Hiking
Hikers have spotted strange pale humanoid creatures similar to the legendary Wendigo and more while out in the woods! Enjoy these allegedly true and DISTURBING Things Seen While Hiking.
Link to the picture of the strange shack from the "Secret Shack" story:
https://www.darkstories.org/album?action=show_picture&fileid=8060818
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 INTRO
1:01 My First Time Out of State from AnonymousPrincess669
15:13 Visit in the Woods from Hunter L.
22:09 One of Actually a Few Weird Things from Mhopper1000
28:25 Secret Shack in the Park from Weston Kenyon
40:19 The Wendigo that Attacked Me and My Dog from James M. B.
48:37 Tent Camping Fright from pleasant_peasant
52:59 Something’s Watching from Anthony1997
CREDITS:
Background music for these stories by:
Dark Music
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/19/2023
1:05:13
411 | "The Appalachian Trail is TAKING PEOPLE" | 11 True Horror Stories
Hiking horror stories, scary deep woods encounters, and haunted locations are what you can expect in this assortment of 11 TRUE horror stories!
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 INTRO
0:59 Voices in the Forest from Jasmine B VA
4:25 Creepy Encounter on a Hiking Trail from a user on reddit
11:01 Paranormal Activity in Madagascar from indigo_lemur9
20:03 What Is Killing These Soldiers from 19 Delta Scout
28:17 Passenger on Sky Blue Way from AmmeJeanRomeo
32:51 The Face at the Window from Strider
38:36 Odd Things Happen on my Family’s Farm from Random Guy
42:20 The Reason I Still Have Arachnophobia from PrayerKumari
46:27 Possible Skinwalker in Missouri from walter2789
49:35 The Lady in the Lake from HauntedTexas
53:26 True Paranormal Experience from Yumi
CREDITS:
Background music for these stories by:
Dark Music
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/12/2023
1:04:41
410 | 5 HORRIFYING Things Seen in the Mountains
A new set of mountain monsters is exactly what we need! Enjoy these allegedly true horror stories about 5 HORRIFYING Things Seen in the Mountains.
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 INTRO
1:07 The Mananggal from Synonymous
12:23 Ghost in an Alaskan Home from shaxhs111
19:06 My Grandfather Visited Me from Anonymous
23:04 Watch Dog from The Tear Man
44:20 Possible Wendigo in Northern Alberta from Dyliodus
CREDITS:
Background music for these stories by:
Dark Music
LINKS:
Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails
Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
(Formerly the Darkness Prevails Podcast) Host Darkness Prevails brings you Unexplained Encounters, a podcast where everyday folk share their most terrifying and unexplained experiences. From mysterious creatures seen in national forests to supernatural events disrupting peoples' lives, prepare to explore the unexplained. These stories might sound bizarre, but it's up to you to decide which to believe. Submit your story to Unexplained Encounters at darkstories.org