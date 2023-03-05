412 | 7 DISTURBING Things Seen While Hiking

Hikers have spotted strange pale humanoid creatures similar to the legendary Wendigo and more while out in the woods! Enjoy these allegedly true and DISTURBING Things Seen While Hiking. Link to the picture of the strange shack from the "Secret Shack" story: https://www.darkstories.org/album?action=show_picture&fileid=8060818

SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS: 
0:00 INTRO 
1:01 My First Time Out of State from AnonymousPrincess669 
15:13 Visit in the Woods from Hunter L. 
22:09 One of Actually a Few Weird Things from Mhopper1000 
28:25 Secret Shack in the Park from Weston Kenyon 
40:19 The Wendigo that Attacked Me and My Dog from James M. B. 
48:37 Tent Camping Fright from pleasant_peasant 
52:59 Something's Watching from Anthony1997

Background music for these stories by: Dark Music