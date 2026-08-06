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601 episodes
- In Georgia, there's a mounted dog. And if you don't take care of it, don't keep a door unlocked, then you will find terror on your doorstep or already inside.
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- A viewer shares a legend past down for generations of an Appalachian family who claims it's very true. A legend about the thing that mutilated cattle and seemed to have no fear of humans. This story and more in today's episode.
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My Grandfather Had Rules on his Farm, and I Found Out What Happens When They're Not Followed07/22/2026 | 59 mins.A woman recalls the bizarre and often terrifying events that transpired on her grandfather's farm in Wisconsin as something in the woods was kept at bay only by her grandfather's strange habits.
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If You Listen to This, You'll NEVER See the National Forest the Same Way Again07/15/2026 | 1h 6 mins.Two brothers excitedly join their Uncle Nick on his camping trips into the National Forest when the trips start to take steadily darker turns. Something is out there. Something that's been following Nick for years.
Listen to my other podcast, tales from the break room, for more stories right now https://pod.link/1621075170
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About Unexplained Encounters
(Formerly the Darkness Prevails Podcast) Host Darkness Prevails brings you Unexplained Encounters, a podcast where everyday folk share their most terrifying and unexplained experiences. From mysterious creatures seen in national forests to supernatural events disrupting peoples' lives, prepare to explore the unexplained. These stories might sound bizarre, but it's up to you to decide which to believe. Submit your story to Unexplained Encounters at darkstories.orgPodcast website
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