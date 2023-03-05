Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Unexplained Encounters

Eeriecast Network
(Formerly the Darkness Prevails Podcast) Host Darkness Prevails brings you Unexplained Encounters, a podcast where everyday folk share their most terrifying and unexplained experiences.

  • 414 | "Almost Eaten by the Wolfman of Hull" | 8 True Scary Stories
    Walking home at night in the dark roads of Hull in Yorkshire England, you might come across the stinker! Enjoy these allegedly true and scary stories featuring the supernatural and unexplained. Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170 Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 INTRO 1:04 Stinker in the Fields from RD in Hull 13:48 Shadow Person from Blue jeans 19:01 Werewolf? Or Skinwalker? from LostsoulJay 26:03 Skinwalker in a Shopping Mall from Gorgomas the great 30:41 The Haunted Hut from paranormal.pk 37:04 The Tree from ElideLochan 40:59 Something in my Neighbor’s Garden from bexrigs 51:38 Bump Under the Bed from CrimsonQueen7737 CREDITS: Background music for these stories by: Dark Music LINKS:  Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2 Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491   Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/ Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:05:14
  • 413 | 40 TRUE Camping Horror Stories (COMPILATION)
    A brand new true camping horror stories compilation to make you all super happy and absolutely terrified! Link to the picture of the strange shack from the "Secret Shack" story: https://www.darkstories.org/album?action=show_picture&fileid=8060818 Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170 Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus LINKS:  Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2 Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491   Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/ Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    4:15:05
  • 412 | 7 DISTURBING Things Seen While Hiking
    Hikers have spotted strange pale humanoid creatures similar to the legendary Wendigo and more while out in the woods! Enjoy these allegedly true and DISTURBING Things Seen While Hiking. Link to the picture of the strange shack from the "Secret Shack" story: https://www.darkstories.org/album?action=show_picture&fileid=8060818 Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170 Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 INTRO 1:01 My First Time Out of State from AnonymousPrincess669 15:13 Visit in the Woods from Hunter L. 22:09 One of Actually a Few Weird Things from Mhopper1000 28:25 Secret Shack in the Park from Weston Kenyon 40:19 The Wendigo that Attacked Me and My Dog from James M. B. 48:37 Tent Camping Fright from pleasant_peasant 52:59 Something’s Watching from Anthony1997 CREDITS: Background music for these stories by: Dark Music LINKS:  Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2 Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491   Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/ Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:05:13
  • 411 | "The Appalachian Trail is TAKING PEOPLE" | 11 True Horror Stories
    Hiking horror stories, scary deep woods encounters, and haunted locations are what you can expect in this assortment of 11 TRUE horror stories! Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170 Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 INTRO 0:59 Voices in the Forest from Jasmine B VA 4:25 Creepy Encounter on a Hiking Trail from a user on reddit 11:01 Paranormal Activity in Madagascar from indigo_lemur9 20:03 What Is Killing These Soldiers from 19 Delta Scout 28:17 Passenger on Sky Blue Way from AmmeJeanRomeo 32:51 The Face at the Window from Strider 38:36 Odd Things Happen on my Family’s Farm from Random Guy 42:20 The Reason I Still Have Arachnophobia from PrayerKumari 46:27 Possible Skinwalker in Missouri from walter2789 49:35 The Lady in the Lake from HauntedTexas 53:26 True Paranormal Experience from Yumi CREDITS: Background music for these stories by: Dark Music LINKS:  Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2 Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491   Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/ Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    1:04:41
  • 410 | 5 HORRIFYING Things Seen in the Mountains
    A new set of mountain monsters is exactly what we need! Enjoy these allegedly true horror stories about 5 HORRIFYING Things Seen in the Mountains. Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170 Join EERIECAST PLUS to unlock ad-free episodes and support this show! (Will still contain some host-read sponsorships) https://www.eeriecast.com/plus SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 INTRO 1:07 The Mananggal from Synonymous 12:23 Ghost in an Alaskan Home from shaxhs111 19:06 My Grandfather Visited Me from Anonymous 23:04 Watch Dog from The Tear Man 44:20 Possible Wendigo in Northern Alberta from Dyliodus CREDITS: Background music for these stories by: Dark Music LINKS:  Join my DISCORD: https://discord.gg/5Wj9RqTR3w Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2 Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491   Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/ Get Darkness Prevails Podcast Merchandise! https://teespring.com/stores/darknessprevails Subscribe on YouTube for More Stories! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh_VbMnoL4nuxX_3HYanJbA?sub_confirmation=1 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    1:08:01

(Formerly the Darkness Prevails Podcast) Host Darkness Prevails brings you Unexplained Encounters, a podcast where everyday folk share their most terrifying and unexplained experiences. From mysterious creatures seen in national forests to supernatural events disrupting peoples' lives, prepare to explore the unexplained. These stories might sound bizarre, but it's up to you to decide which to believe.
