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158 episodes
153 | If You Hear Family Calling From the Woods, Cover Your Ears | 3 Outdoor Tales of Terror07/31/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Get CRYPTID: The Creepy Card Battling Game https://cryptidcardgame.com/
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SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
1:29 I saw things in the mountains - From - Katylea
19:12 Thanks to big bro - From - Tiny Lilly
30:14 Those Who Belong to the Night (A Testimony from Șieu Commune) - From - stefen.truth
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152 | My Dog Knew Something Was Hiding in the Trees | 4 True Stories from the Wild07/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Get CRYPTID: The Creepy Card Battling Game https://cryptidcardgame.com/
Read our new wendigo horror novel https://eeriecast.com/lore
Sign up for Eeriecast PLUS for bonus content and more https://www.eerie.fm/
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
1:44 Two strange encounters in one night - From - Smog1228
11:10 Yee Naaldlooshii of Sam Houston National Forest - From - NativeBeauty94
30:14 It lives in the woods at my Mamaw's house - From - lunarialmoon
41:00 Something Followed Us Through the Mountains - From - Leander Refvik
Get our merch https://www.eerie.fm/shop
Join my Discord! https://discord.gg/3YVN4twrD8
Follow the Unexplained Encounters podcast! https://pod.link/1152248491
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
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151 | I Was Marked the Moment I Answered | A Full-Length Outdoor Horror Story07/17/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Get CRYPTID: The Creepy Card Battling Game https://cryptidcardgame.com/
Read our new wendigo horror novel https://eeriecast.com/lore
Sign up for Eeriecast PLUS for bonus content and more https://www.eerie.fm/
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
1:26 Don't Answer - From - anonymous_618.
Get our merch https://www.eerie.fm/shop
Join my Discord! https://discord.gg/3YVN4twrD8
Follow the Unexplained Encounters podcast! https://pod.link/1152248491
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Get CRYPTID: The Creepy Card Battling Game https://cryptidcardgame.com/
Read our new wendigo horror novel https://eeriecast.com/lore
Sign up for Eeriecast PLUS for bonus content and more https://www.eerie.fm/
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
1:28 The snallygaster of southern Georgia - From - The snallygaster hunter
13:53 The Flesh Cabin - From - YourAverageResearcher
27:25 What’s in the woods of Nova Scotia? - From - Angelica_14
34:41 I was alone or I thought I was - From - Godzilla guys
44:41 The Swap - From - Anonymous
Get our merch https://www.eerie.fm/shop
Join my Discord! https://discord.gg/3YVN4twrD8
Follow the Unexplained Encounters podcast! https://pod.link/1152248491
Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170
Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2
Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491
Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/
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About Alone in the Woods
Real people submit their scariest outdoor experiences. Scary camping stories, hiking horror stories, and more - you'll never step foot outside again. Episodes are narrated by an AI voice clone of Darkness Prevails. NEW EPISODES every Friday at 7am. For more scary story podcasts from Eeriecast go to eeriecast.com - Submit your scary camping story for narration at eeriecast.com/outdoor.Podcast website
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Alone in the Woods: Podcasts in Family