The thin walls of your tent can't save you. Join host, Darkness Prevails, as he narrates allegedly true horror stories about the disturbing things that have hap...
More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Welcome to the Campsite
This podcast is about all things camping and horror. Come on in. The night is still young...
Send in a camping story for narration https://www.darkstories.org/
Listen to more horror stories narrations http://eeriecast.com/
Follow Darkness Prevails on Twitter https://twitter.com/darkprevails
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
8/25/2023
2:04
1 | There's a Skinwalker in Massachusetts - 10 True Scary Camping Stories (ARCHIVE)
What would you do if a Skinwalker tried to get inside your tent? Those thin walls aren't gonna save you...
Send in a camping story for narration https://www.darkstories.org/
Listen to more horror stories narrations http://eeriecast.com/
Follow Darkness Prevails on Twitter https://twitter.com/darkprevails
Sound effects from POND5
SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS (TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO ADS)
0:00 INTRO
0:42 My First Time Camping with Friends by TheAngryChickenLady
9:36 The Friendly Campers by Zach
15:52 Best Camping Trip by Matthias
19:34 The Camping Creep and His Friends by Hannah
27:07 The Camp Stalker by John
29:09 Man in the Campsite by Egle
33:17 Massachusetts Skinwalker Story by Erin
35:52 National Forest Story by Abner S.
42:21 The Camping Skinwalker Story by Bee Beau
44:18 Ghost in the Cabin by Maiyamoo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The thin walls of your tent can't save you. Join host, Darkness Prevails, as he narrates allegedly true horror stories about the disturbing things that have happened to people while camping. For more scary story podcasts from Darkness Prevails (and more free scary podcasts from Eeriecast) go to eeriecast.com - Submit your scary camping story for narration at eeriecast.com/forum - NEW EPISODES every Friday at 7am.