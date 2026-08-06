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Alone in the Woods

Eeriecast Network
Society & CultureSports
Alone in the Woods
Latest episode

158 episodes

  • Alone in the Woods

    This is NOT the End

    08/06/2026 | 4 mins.
    Please help me.

    Subscribe to and watch some Freaky Folklore https://www.youtube.com/@FreakyFolklore

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  • Alone in the Woods

    153 | If You Hear Family Calling From the Woods, Cover Your Ears | 3 Outdoor Tales of Terror

    07/31/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Get CRYPTID: The Creepy Card Battling Game https://cryptidcardgame.com/

    Read our new wendigo horror novel https://eeriecast.com/lore

    Sign up for Eeriecast PLUS for bonus content and more https://www.eerie.fm/

    SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 Intro

    1:29 I saw things in the mountains - From - Katylea

    19:12 Thanks to big bro - From - Tiny Lilly

    30:14 Those Who Belong to the Night (A Testimony from Șieu Commune) - From - stefen.truth

    Get our merch https://www.eerie.fm/shop

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    Follow the Unexplained Encounters podcast! https://pod.link/1152248491

    Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170

    Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2

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  • Alone in the Woods

    152 | My Dog Knew Something Was Hiding in the Trees | 4 True Stories from the Wild

    07/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Get CRYPTID: The Creepy Card Battling Game https://cryptidcardgame.com/

    Read our new wendigo horror novel https://eeriecast.com/lore

    Sign up for Eeriecast PLUS for bonus content and more https://www.eerie.fm/

    SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 Intro

    1:44 Two strange encounters in one night - From - Smog1228

    11:10 Yee Naaldlooshii of Sam Houston National Forest - From - NativeBeauty94

    30:14 It lives in the woods at my Mamaw's house - From - lunarialmoon

    41:00 Something Followed Us Through the Mountains - From - Leander Refvik

    Get our merch https://www.eerie.fm/shop

    Join my Discord! https://discord.gg/3YVN4twrD8

    Follow the Unexplained Encounters podcast! https://pod.link/1152248491

    Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170

    Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2

    Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491

    Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/

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  • Alone in the Woods

    151 | I Was Marked the Moment I Answered | A Full-Length Outdoor Horror Story

    07/17/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Get CRYPTID: The Creepy Card Battling Game https://cryptidcardgame.com/

    Read our new wendigo horror novel https://eeriecast.com/lore

    Sign up for Eeriecast PLUS for bonus content and more https://www.eerie.fm/

    SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 Intro

    1:26 Don't Answer - From - anonymous_618.

    Get our merch https://www.eerie.fm/shop

    Join my Discord! https://discord.gg/3YVN4twrD8

    Follow the Unexplained Encounters podcast! https://pod.link/1152248491

    Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170

    Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2

    Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491

    Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/

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  • Alone in the Woods

    150 | The Old Man Warned Us About the Snallys | 5 Tales of Backwoods Horror

    07/10/2026 | 59 mins.
    Get CRYPTID: The Creepy Card Battling Game https://cryptidcardgame.com/

    Read our new wendigo horror novel https://eeriecast.com/lore

    Sign up for Eeriecast PLUS for bonus content and more https://www.eerie.fm/

    SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 Intro

    1:28 The snallygaster of southern Georgia - From - The snallygaster hunter

    13:53 The Flesh Cabin - From - YourAverageResearcher

    27:25 What’s in the woods of Nova Scotia? - From - Angelica_14

    34:41 I was alone or I thought I was - From - Godzilla guys

    44:41 The Swap - From - Anonymous

    Get our merch https://www.eerie.fm/shop

    Join my Discord! https://discord.gg/3YVN4twrD8

    Follow the Unexplained Encounters podcast! https://pod.link/1152248491

    Follow and review Tales from the Break Room on Spotify and Apple Podcasts! https://pod.link/1621075170

    Follow us on Spotify! https://open.spotify.com/show/3mNZyXkaJPLwUwcjkz6Pv2

    Follow and Review us on iTunes! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/darkness-prevails-podcast-true-horror-stories/id1152248491

    Submit Your Story Here: https://www.darkstories.org/

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About Alone in the Woods
Real people submit their scariest outdoor experiences. Scary camping stories, hiking horror stories, and more - you'll never step foot outside again. Episodes are narrated by an AI voice clone of Darkness Prevails. NEW EPISODES every Friday at 7am. For more scary story podcasts from Eeriecast go to eeriecast.com - Submit your scary camping story for narration at eeriecast.com/outdoor.
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