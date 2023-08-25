Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Camping Horrors

Eeriecast Network
The thin walls of your tent can't save you. Join host, Darkness Prevails, as he narrates allegedly true horror stories about the disturbing things that have hap...
True Crime
  • Welcome to the Campsite
    This podcast is about all things camping and horror. Come on in. The night is still young... Send in a camping story for narration https://www.darkstories.org/ Listen to more horror stories narrations http://eeriecast.com/ Follow Darkness Prevails on Twitter https://twitter.com/darkprevails Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/25/2023
    2:04
  • 1 | There's a Skinwalker in Massachusetts - 10 True Scary Camping Stories (ARCHIVE)
    What would you do if a Skinwalker tried to get inside your tent? Those thin walls aren't gonna save you... Send in a camping story for narration https://www.darkstories.org/ Listen to more horror stories narrations http://eeriecast.com/ Follow Darkness Prevails on Twitter https://twitter.com/darkprevails Sound effects from POND5 SCARY STORIES TIMESTAMPS (TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO ADS) 0:00 INTRO 0:42 My First Time Camping with Friends by TheAngryChickenLady  9:36 The Friendly Campers by Zach  15:52 Best Camping Trip by Matthias  19:34 The Camping Creep and His Friends by Hannah  27:07 The Camp Stalker by John  29:09 Man in the Campsite by Egle  33:17 Massachusetts Skinwalker Story by Erin  35:52 National Forest Story by Abner S.  42:21 The Camping Skinwalker Story by Bee Beau  44:18 Ghost in the Cabin by Maiyamoo  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/25/2023
    51:13

About Camping Horrors

The thin walls of your tent can't save you. Join host, Darkness Prevails, as he narrates allegedly true horror stories about the disturbing things that have happened to people while camping. For more scary story podcasts from Darkness Prevails (and more free scary podcasts from Eeriecast) go to eeriecast.com - Submit your scary camping story for narration at eeriecast.com/forum - NEW EPISODES every Friday at 7am.
