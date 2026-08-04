We call her Emma | Tortoise Investigates

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134 episodes
- Chloe learns of allegations that Asma - the ‘mother of the nation’ - had an active role in one of the regime’s cruellest strategies: separating the children of dissidents and rebel fighters from their parents to use them as bargaining chips. At an orphanage in Damascus, Chloe gets closer to the truth.
We call her Emma is a 6 part original series from Tortoise Investigates and The Observer.
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Reporter - Chloe Hadjimatheou
Producer - Gary Marshall
Sound design - Karla Patella & Hannah Varrall
Podcast artwork - Lola Williams & Eliza Bourner
Executive producers - Jasper Corbett and Basia Cummings
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Chloe travels to Damascus to meet people close to Bashar and Asma. One source tells her that Asma took a drastic decision in the early years of the war - she tried to leave Syria. Only it’s not for the reasons you might think.
We call her Emma is a 6 part original series from Tortoise Investigates and The Observer.
To binge listen to more episodes today, ad-free, subscribe to The Observer and use the code AUDIO50 to get 50% off your annual subscription.
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Reporter - Chloe Hadjimatheou
Producer - Gary Marshall
Sound design - Karla Patella & Hannah Varrall
Podcast artwork - Lola Williams & Eliza Bourner
Executive producers - Jasper Corbett and Basia Cummings
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In 2011, the Arab Spring hits Syria and Asma has a decision to make: speak out in favour of the popular revolution or stay loyal to the regime. But what choice did she really have?
We call her Emma is a 6 part original series from Tortoise Investigates and The Observer.
To binge listen to all episodes today, ad-free, subscribe to The Observer and use the code AUDIO50 to get 50% off your annual subscription.
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This series and all our podcasts before anyone else
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Reporter - Chloe Hadjimatheou
Producer - Gary Marshall
Sound design - Karla Patella
Podcast artwork - Lola Williams & Eliza Bourner
Executive producers - Jasper Corbett and Basia Cummings
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When Asma arrives in Syria, there’s a palpable sense of hope. People in the country and around the world dare to believe that she is a force for good. Chloe hears from people who worked with her in the early years who - despite everything that’s happened - still believe her intentions were genuine but that she became trapped by the regime.
We call her Emma is a 6 part original series from Tortoise Investigates and The Observer.
To binge listen to all episodes today, ad-free, subscribe to The Observer and use the code AUDIO50 to get 50% off your annual subscription.
You'll get access to:
This series and all our podcasts before anyone else
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Reporter - Chloe Hadjimatheou
Producer - Gary Marshall
Sound design - Karla Patella
Podcast artwork - Lola Williams & Eliza Bourner
Executive producers - Jasper Corbett and Basia Cummings
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Emma is a high achieving, middle class woman from West London - she’s destined for a successful career and a comfortable British life. But in 2001 she makes a decision that will come to define her - she marries the son of a dictator and becomes Asma al-Assad, the first lady of Syria.
We call her Emma is a 6 part original series from Tortoise Investigates and The Observer.
To binge listen to all episodes today, ad-free, subscribe to The Observer and use the code AUDIO50 to get 50% off your annual subscription.
You'll get access to:
This series and all our podcasts before anyone else
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Or subscribe to Observer+ on Apple Podcasts or Spotify to listen to all our podcasts, including this one, without any ads.
Reporter - Chloe Hadjimatheou
Producer - Gary Marshall
Sound design - Karla Patella
Podcast artwork - Lola Williams & Eliza Bourner
Executive producers - Jasper Corbett and Basia Cummings
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About We call her Emma | Tortoise Investigates
Emma is a high achieving, middle class girl from west London. She seems destined for a successful career in banking and a comfortable British life. Until she makes a decision that will come to define her. In 2001 Emma marries Bashar al-Assad - the now infamous dictator of Syria.In the early days, people inside and out of Syria dared to hope. Alongside his beautiful, progressive wife, Bashar promised to modernise the country.But when the Arab Spring reached Syria in 2011, Bashar's regime showed itself for what it really was: a brutal force, willing to capture and kill ordinary Syrians demanding change. And in all the years that a war raged on, Asma stands by her husband. She seemingly ignored the desperate pleas to stop her husband from killing his own people. But what did she really know about the atrocities her husband’s government was carrying out? And what choices did she really have? Some people allege that she actually assisted the regime and cashed in on the war, that she herself is a war criminal. Others say she tried to run away but was trapped, held hostage by a regime who threatened her life and her children. So, who is the real Emma?We call her Emma is a 6 part original series from Tortoise Investigates and The Observer.To binge listen to all episodes today, ad-free, subscribe to The Observer and use the code AUDIO50 for 50% off an annual digital subscription.You'll get access to:This series and all our podcasts before anyone elseAd-free listeningA daily edition, curated by our editors 7 days a weekPuzzles from the inventors of the cryptic crosswordRecipes for every occasionFree tickets to join Observer events in our newsroom or onlineOr subscribe to Observer+ on Apple Podcasts and Spotify for access to this series and ad-free listening to Observer podcasts.Reporter - Chloe HadjimatheouProducer - Gary MarshallSound design - Karla PatellaPodcast artwork - Lola Williams & Eliza BournerExecutive producers - Jasper Corbett and Basia Cummings Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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