We call her Emma | Tortoise Investigates

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Sweet Bobby in the App
Listen to Sweet Bobby in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
Sweet Bobby

Sweet Bobby

Podcast Sweet Bobby
Podcast Sweet Bobby

Sweet Bobby

Tortoise Media
add
Kirat is a successful radio presenter. On Facebook she meets Bobby, a handsome cardiologist. He’s a catch.&nbsp;Soon, they get tangled up in a love affair full ... More
NewsNews CommentarySociety & CultureDocumentaryTrue Crime
Kirat is a successful radio presenter. On Facebook she meets Bobby, a handsome cardiologist. He’s a catch.&nbsp;Soon, they get tangled up in a love affair full ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • 6. Motive
    Free to listen. In the final episode of Sweet Bobby, Kirat’s case against the catfisher takes an unexpected turn. As Alexi is putting the finishing touches to the series, he gets a phone call that changes everything. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/2/2021
    43:24
  • 5. (In)justice
    After the confession, Kirat goes to the police. But their reaction to her case isn’t what she’s expecting. Plus: Alexi tries a new approach with the catfisher... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/25/2021
    33:30
  • 4: Dark triads
    Kirat deals with the fallout from the confession. Alexi’s investigation reveals the startling true beginnings of the scam, as he tries to unravel the catfisher's motivation.To get early, ad-free access to each Sweet Bobby episode, become a Tortoise member. Just download the app: https://torto.se/3lJbRn7.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/18/2021
    40:01
  • 3. Confession
    Bobby is now closer than ever – and yet he keeps slipping through Kirat's grasp. After being pushed to breaking point, she makes the life changing decision to confront him – and discovers the truth...To get early, ad-free access to each Sweet Bobby episode, become a Tortoise member. Just download the app: https://torto.se/3lJbRn7. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/11/2021
    43:37
  • 2. Witness protection
    Bobby finds his way back into Kirat's life, and their relationship grows closer – with devastating consequences. Meanwhile, Alexi investigates the sophistication of the catfishing scam. To get early, ad-free access to each Sweet Bobby episode, become a Tortoise member. Just download the app: https://torto.se/3lJbRn7.  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/4/2021
    41:32

More News podcasts

About Sweet Bobby

Kirat is a successful radio presenter. On Facebook she meets Bobby, a handsome cardiologist. He’s a catch. Soon, they get tangled up in a love affair full of lies and manipulation. Then... Kirat discovers a deception of almost unimaginable proportions.


This is Sweet Bobby. A live investigation, in six parts, in search of one of the world's most sophisticated catfishers. You can listen to the full series ad-free and get access to exclusive bonus content by subscribing to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or joining Tortoise as a member where you can support the investigation and get tickets to exclusive events. Just visit the Tortoise website and use the code Alexi50 for half price membership.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to Sweet Bobby, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Forum series and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Sweet Bobby

Sweet Bobby

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Sweet Bobby: Podcasts in Family