We call her Emma | Tortoise Investigates

Kirat is a successful radio presenter. On Facebook she meets Bobby, a handsome cardiologist. He’s a catch. Soon, they get tangled up in a love affair full ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
6. Motive
Free to listen. In the final episode of Sweet Bobby, Kirat’s case against the catfisher takes an unexpected turn. As Alexi is putting the finishing touches to the series, he gets a phone call that changes everything. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
12/2/2021
43:24
5. (In)justice
After the confession, Kirat goes to the police. But their reaction to her case isn’t what she’s expecting. Plus: Alexi tries a new approach with the catfisher... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/25/2021
33:30
4: Dark triads
Kirat deals with the fallout from the confession. Alexi’s investigation reveals the startling true beginnings of the scam, as he tries to unravel the catfisher's motivation.To get early, ad-free access to each Sweet Bobby episode, become a Tortoise member. Just download the app: https://torto.se/3lJbRn7. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/18/2021
40:01
3. Confession
Bobby is now closer than ever – and yet he keeps slipping through Kirat's grasp. After being pushed to breaking point, she makes the life changing decision to confront him – and discovers the truth...To get early, ad-free access to each Sweet Bobby episode, become a Tortoise member. Just download the app: https://torto.se/3lJbRn7. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
11/11/2021
43:37
2. Witness protection
Bobby finds his way back into Kirat's life, and their relationship grows closer – with devastating consequences. Meanwhile, Alexi investigates the sophistication of the catfishing scam. To get early, ad-free access to each Sweet Bobby episode, become a Tortoise member. Just download the app: https://torto.se/3lJbRn7. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Kirat is a successful radio presenter. On Facebook she meets Bobby, a handsome cardiologist. He’s a catch. Soon, they get tangled up in a love affair full of lies and manipulation. Then... Kirat discovers a deception of almost unimaginable proportions.
This is Sweet Bobby. A live investigation, in six parts, in search of one of the world's most sophisticated catfishers. You can listen to the full series ad-free and get access to exclusive bonus content by subscribing to Tortoise+ on Apple podcasts or joining Tortoise as a member where you can support the investigation and get tickets to exclusive events. Just visit the Tortoise website and use the code Alexi50 for half price membership.