As seen in the New York Times and on the TODAY Show, Man of the Year is the #1 friendship podcast in the country! Comedians and friendship experts Matt Ritter a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
#25 - Friend Request: Social Media Do’s and Don’ts
Is Instagram bringing us together or turning us all into lonely narcissists with body dysmorphia – Matt and Karo debate the pros and cons of social media. They also discuss Karo’s itchy unfollow finger, Matt’s overwrought Twitter threads, and reveal their dream guests for their 100th episode: the ultimate BFFs Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Watch this episode on YouTube! We're profiled on the TODAY Show! We’re featured in the New York Times! Man of the Year on Instagram and TikTok Matt Ritter on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Aaron Karo on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Man of the Year is produced by Thelonious Friedman in Hancock Park, Los Angeles
5/2/2023
41:33
#24 - Find Out Your Social Fitness Score!
Matt and Karo take inventory of their friendships to determine their respective social fitness scores, and the results surprise even them. The guys also discuss having Yes People in your life, Matt still communicates via Facebook message, and Karo calls Matt’s advice “poops of wisdom.” Grade your own social fitness here and send us your score! Watch this episode on YouTube! We're profiled on the TODAY Show! We’re featured in the New York Times! Man of the Year on Instagram and TikTok Matt Ritter on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Aaron Karo on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Man of the Year is produced by Thelonious Friedman in Hancock Park, Los Angeles
4/26/2023
38:35
#23 - It’s Friendship Cuffing Season!
Matt and Karo introduce the concept of Friendship Cuffing Season – the ideal time to use our tips / hacks to make new friends for summer! Also, Matt practices what he preaches and makes a new friend – but he’s not Karo’s type, Karo reveals his favorite book of the 2000s was The Game, and the guys debate whether people should be allowed to play pool in bars. Watch this episode on YouTube! We’re Featured In The New York Times! Man of the Year on Instagram and TikTok Matt Ritter on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Aaron Karo on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Man of the Year is produced by Thelonious Friedman in Hancock Park, Los Angeles
4/18/2023
35:15
#22 - This Harvard Study Reveals The Secret To Happiness (Spoiler Alert: It’s Friendship)
Matt and Karo debut the concept of “social fitness” – because the longest study on human life ever conducted reveals that positive relationships are the key to longevity. They also discuss the dangers of loneliness, completely trash anyone who went to Harvard, and invent a new profession called a Nerfologist. Watch this episode on YouTube! We’re Featured In The New York Times! Man of the Year on Instagram and TikTok Matt Ritter on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Aaron Karo on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Man of the Year is produced by Thelonious Friedman in Hancock Park, Los Angeles
4/11/2023
29:34
#21 - Justin Baldoni Takes The Cold Plunge Of Friendship
We have our first guest! “Jane the Virgin” star and author of the new book “Boys Will Be Human” Justin Baldoni joins us to talk vulnerability, tough guys, and bro-hugs. Also, Karo almost becomes best friends with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Matt learns a new term that he can never ever unlearn. Watch this episode on YouTube! We’re Featured In The New York Times! Man of the Year on Instagram and TikTok Matt Ritter on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Aaron Karo on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter Man of the Year is produced by Thelonious Friedman in Hancock Park, Los Angeles
As seen in the New York Times and on the TODAY Show, Man of the Year is the #1 friendship podcast in the country! Comedians and friendship experts Matt Ritter and Aaron Karo will help you make new friends, reconnect with old ones, and build lifelong social fitness. Each year they award a gigantic Man of the Year trophy to one of their childhood friends – a tradition that has kept their crew going strong for 35 years. But the country is currently facing a friendship recession – 15% of men report having zero close friends – and they’re on a mission to change that with tips, hacks, and decades of hilarious stories.