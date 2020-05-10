When Molly's diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, she decides to do something bold: she leaves her unhappy marriage and embarks on a series of sexual adventures to help her feel alive. She shares the funniest and most touching details with her closest friend, host Nikki Boyer. As they peel back the layers, we learn that Molly isn’t just grappling with breast cancer: she's also dealing with some trauma from her past. Along the journey, the friends explore bigger themes that affect us all -- like healing, forgiveness and what do we do with the time we have left.
From Wondery, the makers of The Shrink Next Door and Imagined Life, Dying for Sex is a six-part series about friendship, sex and love, and overcoming adversity. Hosted by Nikki Boyer.
All episodes are available ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.