At 35, Krysten Gentile was living the dream. She loved her career, she was happily married, and she and her husband shared two little boys... with another on the way. Until one day, Krysten found a lump on her breast — and her life changed forever. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dying for Sex presents a special episode from host Nikki Boyer's new podcast, The Daily Smile.