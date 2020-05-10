Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Dying For Sex

Podcast Dying For Sex
Dying For Sex

Wondery
When Molly's diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, she decides to do something bold: she leaves her unhappy marriage and embarks on a series of sexual adventur... More
Society & CultureRelationships
  • Listen Now: Near Death - Nikki Boyer’s New Podcast!
    Nikki Boyer created the podcast Dying For Sex, which was named Podcast of the Year by the Ambies. Now, she's introducing us to Reverend Peggy, who has been present for the final moments of nearly 2,000 people. A lead chaplain at one of the world’s most renowned hospitals, Peggy shares with Nikki the most riveting end-of-life stories from her 20-year career in spiritual care, with one goal in mind: to help everyone be a little less afraid of death. In this premiere episode, Nikki shares the wild, supernatural moments leading up to her best friend Molly’s death and the odd thing Molly asked Nikki to do for her after she died. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/20/2023
    59:10
  • Dying For More? Molly’s Connection to Nikki’s New Podcast!
    If you were expecting some sad, depressing podcast about death - this isn’t it! Award-winning creator Nikki Boyer introduces us to Reverend Peggy, who has been present for the final moments of nearly two thousand people - including Molly Kochan, from Wondery’s “Dying For Sex.” A lead chaplain at one of the world’s most renowned hospitals, Peggy shares with Nikki interesting and life-affirming stories from her twenty year career. Get ready to laugh, cry and hear about angels, vampires, ghosts and more! “Near Death” is available now, wherever you get your podcasts!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    6/14/2023
    2:30
  • Nikki’s Back! Let’s Talk About Sex with Sydnee Paige
    Nikki Boyer sits down with Sydnee Paige, the host of Wondery’s new sex-positive podcast Sydnee in the Sheets, for an intimate conversation about sex and dating in today’s crazy world. Sydnee shares her thoughts on hookup apps, porn and why communication is key to great sex. And just wait till you hear the video that got her kicked off TikTok.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/17/2022
    28:34
  • Thriving in the Face of Breast Cancer, from the Daily Smile
    At 35, Krysten Gentile was living the dream. She loved her career, she was happily married, and she and her husband shared two little boys... with another on the way. Until one day, Krysten found a lump on her breast — and her life changed forever. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dying for Sex presents a special episode from host Nikki Boyer’s new podcast, The Daily Smile.Click here to listen to the next episode on The Daily Smile and hear the rest of Krysten’s story.Links: Follow Krysten on Instagram and Twitter.Check out Krysten’s podcast on Instagram, Twitter, and online — and search for “Making the Breast of It” wherever you get your podcasts.Donate to METAvivor, a charity that gives 100% of donations to metastatic breast cancer research.Listen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App. Tell us what’s making you smile! Send a voice memo to [email protected] theme song is “Smile” by Ryan Innes.Support us by supporting our sponsors!Upgrade your hard seltzer with Vizzy - vizzyhardseltzer.com.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    10/22/2020
    22:13
  • Sponsored: Living For Connection | Soulmates | 4
    In a special episode presented by AMC’s new series Soulmates, Host Nikki Boyer interviews Drs. John and Julie on the topic of finding “the one”. The Gottmans are clinical psychologists who have studied thousands of couples and can predict with 94% accuracy who will end in divorce together.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    10/5/2020
    28:27

When Molly's diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer, she decides to do something bold: she leaves her unhappy marriage and embarks on a series of sexual adventures to help her feel alive. She shares the funniest and most touching details with her closest friend, host Nikki Boyer. As they peel back the layers, we learn that Molly isn’t just grappling with breast cancer: she's also dealing with some trauma from her past. Along the journey, the friends explore bigger themes that affect us all -- like healing, forgiveness and what do we do with the time we have left.

From Wondery, the makers of The Shrink Next Door and Imagined Life, Dying for Sex is a six-part series about friendship, sex and love, and overcoming adversity. Hosted by Nikki Boyer.

All episodes are available ad-free on Wondery+ or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

