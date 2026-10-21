EmPowered Couples with The Freemans

Do you ever have the experience that a simple conversation with your partner can all of a sudden can create tension? If that has happen to you more than once, you know it makes you less likely to even want to bring things up agian. In our marriage coaching with couples, we can often predict whether a conflict will escalate into more disconnection or bring them closer, and it comes down to one thing: the level of emotional safety the feel. Though that may sound obvious, the "how to" for creating this level of safety usually isn't. What we've noticed is that most couples have never actually defined what emotional safety means, so they don't know what they're building or even when it's quietly eroding.

In this episode, we define emotional safety, and show you how to tell the difference between normal tension and actually feeling unsafe, plus what to do in the moment when a conversation starts to spiral. You'll learn the everyday habits that make your partner shut down, withdraw or stop bringing things up, and the simple steps that help you both stay open, even when you disagree. We share honest moments from our own marriage, and why this matters for the kids who are watching how the two of you handle hard moments. Whether you tend to react fast or go silent, you'll leave with language and steps you can use at your next tough conversation.



👉 Want to go deeper? Join our live marriage webclass on November 3rd, How to De-escalate Conflicts and Navigate Emotional Triggers. Register at onlinecouplesworkshops.com/deescalate

📕 Pre-order our book SAME TEAM and you'll instantly get two guides, the 10-Minute Nightly Check-In and 12 Same Team Phrases to De-Escalate Tension, plus an entry to win an all-expenses-paid couples getaway to Scottsdale, Arizona for every pre-order before January 26: meetthefreemans.com/sameteam

👉 Our big dream is to get this book into 100,000 homes by launch. If this episode speaks to you, we would love your help sharing it with the people you love.