EmPowered Couples with The Freemans

“Read the Room” Navigate Your Responses Based on the Present Mood: Episode 294
In this episode we tackle a common challenge in relationships: expressing strong emotions to our partners without considering the present mood. We've all been there, feeling the urge to let it all out, only to realize it may not be the best time or could escalate tensions further. That's why we're here to guide you through the art of discerning the mood before speaking up. By understanding the momentum and direction of the interaction, you can make informed choices that either diffuse the energy or lead to a positive outcome. We'll also explore the importance of nurturing your partner's "Love Account," which acts like a bank account for love and connection. But that's not all! We'll share practical tips on how to approach these situations with empathy and curiosity, asking your partner what they truly need rather than jumping to conclusions. Sign up for The 30-Day Couples Challenge, which simplifies how to make positive shifts in your relationship with daily prompts/actions directly from us to your phone for 30 days. https://mycoupleschallenge.com/
6/13/2023
16:16
Kids Witnessing Your Arguments? 3 Keys to Keep it Healthy and Let Go of the Guilt: Episode 293
As parents, we know that feeling of guilt from knowing that our kiddos saw or heard the argument. But instead of guilty, we want you to become motivated to focus on the 3 keys in this episode. Make sure they see you: DE-ESCALATE the rising emotion and conflict Implement a constructive pause, and not a rupture Fully REPAIR after an argument For more detail on these principles, get our 2 popular guides: De-Escalating Conflicts & Regulating Emotions guide here: Making Up & Moving Forward guide here:
6/6/2023
19:12
Specific Ways That EFFORT Declines in a Marriage and 5 Ways to Step it Up: Episode 292
The 30-Day Couples Challenge starts THIS week, so sign up here: https://mycoupleschallenge.com/ In this episode, we dive into the subtle ways that effort can dwindle once we've achieved our goals. Think about athletes reaching their peak or accomplishing a major milestone in your personal life—there's a loss of that initial hunger and drive. The same can happen in your marriage, but it's trickier because there isn't a clear finish line or “scoreboard” to tell us how well we’re doing. By listening you will get the signs of declining effort, like depleted love accounts, quick and thoughtless communication, fading passion, and that feeling of coasting or routine. But don't worry, we've got you covered with five powerful ways to rekindle that effort. From small love deposits and appreciating conscious choices to thoughtful greetings and setting the right mood, we share practical strategies to feel more prioritized, loved, and connected.
5/30/2023
27:35
Steps to Work Through a Hard Season in a Marriage: Episode 291
You know that conflicts will happen in a marriage, this truth should not be resisted or avoided. However what if that same conflict comes up again and what if that turns into a pattern that shows up over and over again? This is what creates a hard season in marriage. But if this goes on for multiple weeks, months, or even years then you feel as if nothing is going to change and you lose hope in the marriage. Some people see ending the marriage as the only option, because honestly who would want to continue to expose themselves to the same pain over and over. You need relief… and we agree. But this episode gives you 7 steps to take to get yourself out of this pattern and subsequently out of this hard season in your marriage. It’s not easy, but then again neither is this current situation and neither is a divorce. So really this is the best option for you. Resources For Your Relationship: Join the "Prioritize Us" Couples Challenge - the 30 day challenge for couples to simplify how to make positive changes in their marriage and prioritize loving actions and respectful communication.
5/23/2023
26:26
How Emotional Intimacy Differs For Men and Women: Episode 290
The obvious statement is that men and women differ in how they emotionally connect. But the actions one can take to close the gap between how men and women connect is not as practical. Couples get stuck in the trap of “I just don’t connect the same way as my partner”. In this episode you are going to hear 3 different ways that men feel emotionally connected and 3 different ways for women. No matter how different you think you and your partner are in this area of connection, you can use one of these ways to better connect and be in harmony with your partner. Resources For Your Relationship: Join the "Prioritize Us" Couples Challenge - the 30 day challenge for busy couples to re-prioritize each other and be more connected.
This podcast is all about Couples and the 3C’s: Communication, Conflict, Connection. These are not skills you automatically have when you get into a relationship, but that need to be developed to overcome the inevitable challenges that will come up. Couples who listen to the podcast say, “are they watching us?!” because of how extremely relatable and practical to your day-to-day life together these topics are! Hosts Jocelyn and Aaron Freeman are authors of The Argument Hangover and their programs and workshops have reached over a million people. They are parents to baby Skye Noël and live in Phoenix, Arizona.