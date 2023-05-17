EmPowered Couples with The Freemans

Steps to Work Through a Hard Season in a Marriage: Episode 291

You know that conflicts will happen in a marriage, this truth should not be resisted or avoided. However what if that same conflict comes up again and what if that turns into a pattern that shows up over and over again? This is what creates a hard season in marriage. But if this goes on for multiple weeks, months, or even years then you feel as if nothing is going to change and you lose hope in the marriage. Some people see ending the marriage as the only option, because honestly who would want to continue to expose themselves to the same pain over and over. You need relief… and we agree. But this episode gives you 7 steps to take to get yourself out of this pattern and subsequently out of this hard season in your marriage. It’s not easy, but then again neither is this current situation and neither is a divorce. So really this is the best option for you. Resources For Your Relationship: Join the "Prioritize Us" Couples Challenge - the 30 day challenge for couples to simplify how to make positive changes in their marriage and prioritize loving actions and respectful communication.