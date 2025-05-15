Kyra Sivertson – Her Side of the Story: Losing Everything and Starting Over
OG YouTuber Kyra Sivertson sits down with Isaac to talk through everything — from her rise with OKbaby, to the deeply personal breakup with Oscar, to the internet firestorm that followed. Kyra opens up about the infamous breakup video and how she ended up in a relationship with Preston, her former best friend’s partner. She addresses rumors of being in threesomes, losing her audience and identity as an influencer, and what it’s like to become a target of online snark pages. For the first time, she walks us through her side of the timeline and what she's learned in the chaos.
Joey Graziadei – Unpacking The Bachelor and Finding Real Love With Kelsey
What actually goes down on The Bachelor? Joey Graziadei pulls back the curtain with Isaac — from how producers set the stage, to what those dramatic rose ceremonies are really like, to the secret three-month stretch where he had to act single… while secretly engaged to Kelsey Anderson. He also reflects on Daisy Kent’s graceful exit and how her decision shaped the season finale.
Joey shares what it’s like to watch the show after the fact, how he and Kelsey kept their relationship under wraps, and what it was really like to compete on Dancing With the Stars just as their relationship became public.
Introducing Don't Worry I'll Ask With Isaac Rochell
Join former NFL player, dad and husband, Isaac Rochell, as he sits down with some of the most intriguing and talked-about names in pop culture for raw, provocative conversations that cut through the internet chatter. No surface level questions, no canned answers—just real talk that gets to the heart of who they are and what they’ve been through.
Isaac invites influencers, reality stars, musicians, comedians, and culture makers into the studio for deeply personal, often uncomfortable discussions – from breakups, to faith, identity, race, gender, and everything in between. No topic is off limits, no controversy too messy. Isaac looks beyond the headline to meet the real human behind the handle.
Aspyn Ovard - Dating Women, Divorce, And Starting Over
Aspyn Ovard joins Isaac for an honest conversation about what life looks like after a major reset - life after divorce, moving to California with her kids, and (finally) being open and honest about her sexuality.
She talks with Isaac about getting married at 19, becoming a mom of three, and what it was really like living her entire relationship online. Now divorced and figuring things out on her own terms, Aspyn shares how she’s navigating dating women for the first time, dealing with inevitable internet drama, and figuring out who she really is in the process.
