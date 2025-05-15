Don't Worry I'll Ask With Isaac Rochell

Kyra Sivertson – Her Side of the Story: Losing Everything and Starting Over

OG YouTuber Kyra Sivertson sits down with Isaac to talk through everything — from her rise with OKbaby, to the deeply personal breakup with Oscar, to the internet firestorm that followed. Kyra opens up about the infamous breakup video and how she ended up in a relationship with Preston, her former best friend’s partner. She addresses rumors of being in threesomes, losing her audience and identity as an influencer, and what it’s like to become a target of online snark pages. For the first time, she walks us through her side of the timeline and what she's learned in the chaos.