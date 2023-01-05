Where do you draw your strength? Join TODAY’s Hoda Kotb as she continues on a journey of self-discovery and exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. H... More
Available Episodes
5 of 30
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: “I Had to be her Strength”
After settling into married life five years ago, releasing a memoir during the pandemic, then welcoming daughter Malti, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ready to get back to the role she knows best — kicking butt on the small screen. She’s entering this “new season” of her life as a working wife and mom, starring as a spy in Prime Video’s new thriller action drama Citadel and in the romantic comedy Love Again, co-starring Celine Dion (with a fun cameo from her husband Nick Jonas). In this episode, Hoda Kotb interviewed Priyanka virtually — Hoda from 30 Rock, Priyanka from Mumbai — for Hoda’s first-ever TODAY.com cover story interview. As you’ll hear - Priyanka is honest, deeply reflective, and beautifully open to this next phase of life. She opens up about Malti’s 100-day stay in the NICU, sharing how Nick Jonas was her strength when she needed it and how she had to be her daughter’s strength when she needed it most. This is a conversation between Hoda Kotb and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for TODAY’s spring cover story. For more go to http://www.today.com/specials/priyanka-chopra-jonas-today-cover-story/index.html.
5/1/2023
33:05
Making Space For You
Inspired by MAKING SPACE the podcast, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna dedicated an entire hour to wellness. In this special episode MAKING SPACE FOR YOU, experts help you make the most of life by focusing on mind, body, and soul. Best-selling author Nedra Glover Tawwab offers tips on living a drama-free life, Dr. Christian Gonzalez touches on healing through nutrition and Mangit Devgun shares practices for restoring the mind and body.Plus, Hoda reflects on what she’s learned from Making Space guests over the last three seasons and Jenna shares her personal journey with wellness.
3/21/2023
35:41
Rosie Perez: “You Can Make It”
If you look solely at the success of her body of work, you’d never guess Oscar-nominated actress Rosie Perez is dealing with the effects of her painful childhood. But over the course of her career and life, Rosie has chosen to focus on the good. In this final episode of the season, Rosie reflects on her own strength and resilience, and she looks back fondly at those who believed in her. Raw and honest, Rosie is making space for healing. She always knew she’d make it, after hearing her conversation with Hoda, you’ll see why.
2/20/2023
39:41
Karen Swensen: “Life’s About Change”
Almost 30 years ago, when she was a local journalist at WWL in New Orleans, Hoda Kotb met another TV reporter by the name of Karen Swensen. The connection was instantaneous, and they’ve been best friends ever since. Together, they’ve navigated some of life’s most challenging moments, like illness and loss, and they’ve also celebrated each other’s joyful moments. As their lives have evolved, so too has their friendship. In this very special episode, Hoda and Karen reflect back on life, love, motherhood, and friendship. Life’s about change — and, together, they’re embracing it.
2/13/2023
34:26
Maria Shriver: "Coming Through As a Teacher"
Maria Shriver has spent a lifetime unpacking her experiences: Whether it’s grief, her relationship with faith, illness, or how she was raised, talking to Maria is always profound. And, as she’s navigated her own personal journey, Maria has figured out not only how to manage situations, but how to live her most authentic life. She opens up like never before, sharing with Hoda what she’s learned through the challenging times, the importance of knowing when to walk away, and how she finally gave herself permission to be Maria.
Where do you draw your strength? Join TODAY’s Hoda Kotb as she continues on a journey of self-discovery and exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. Hoda hears from some of the people she admires most, and whose testimonies of compassion provide lessons for how to make space for whatever it is you may be seeking in life right now. Like Hoda, you’ll leave these talks stronger than when you started and inspired to make space for growth and change in your own life.