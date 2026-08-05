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169 episodes
Emma Heming Willis on Caring for Bruce Willis Through Dementia and Finding Joy Again08/05/2026 | 43 mins.Most people spend their lives trying to follow a clear roadmap, but model, author, and advocate Emma Heming Willis believes that life's hardest seasons are often where we find our true purpose. In this deeply moving conversation from Making Space, Emma sits down with Hoda Kotb to pull back the curtain on navigating her husband Bruce Willis's frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, breaking through the heavy isolation of caregiving, and learning how to ask for help before the ecosystem of care bottoms out. She and Hoda explore the delicate balance between grief and joy, embracing spontaneity, and allowing cracks of light to shine through matter in a world that often feels heavy.
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- Most people spend their lives trying to find a relationship that works, but psychotherapist and bestselling author Esther Perel believes that just living day to day isn't the same as truly feeling alive. In this deeply moving conversation from Making Space, the relationship expert sits down with Hoda Kotb to pull back the curtain on why passion often fades in partnerships and how couples can bridge the distance when they start to drift apart. She and Hoda explore the delicate balance between love and desire, discussing why the space we keep, the mystery we preserve, and the ways we ignite ourselves matter in a world that often feels contactless.
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- Most people spend their lives trying not to feel broken, but poet and spiritual philosopher Mark Nepo believes that breaking is actually where life begins. In this deeply moving conversation from Making Space, the New York Times bestselling author of The Book of Awakening sits down with Hoda Kotb to pull back the curtain on how we can stay open, even when we are hurting, overwhelmed, or just trying to get through the day. Mark reflects on the wisdom he gained from his own life threatening cancer diagnosis and a debilitating back surgery, sharing how he learned to ground himself in the present when fear threatened to take over. He and Hoda explore his newest book, The Language of the Soul, discussing why the words we choose matter in a world that often feels divided.
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Halle Berry on Reclaiming Her Sex Life, Destigmatizing Menopause, and Embracing Turning 6007/15/2026 | 43 mins.At 59 years old, Halle Berry is stepping into her most authentic chapter yet, and she’s not asking for permission. In this candid conversation with Hoda Kotb on Making Space, the Oscar-winning actress and director pulls back the curtain on the "invisible" stage of aging, the realities of menopause, and why she is done managing everyone else's expectations. Halle opens up about her passion project, and why she’s fighting to destigmatize women’s health in a society that often overlooks women once they turn 50. She also gets candid about her partnership with Joylux and her new product, "Juicy Like a Peach," sharing how this innovation helped her reclaim her sex life and why she believes it’s time to stop shying away from important conversations about pleasure.
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Laverne Cox on Overcoming Shame, Breaking Generational Trauma and the Journey to Self-Love07/08/2026 | 42 mins.Before she was a trailblazing icon, Laverne Cox was a little girl in Mobile, Alabama, fighting to survive in a world that told her she didn't belong. In this vulnerable conversation with Hoda Kotb, Laverne reflects on the untold story behind her memoir, Transcendent, and the long path to embracing her authentic self.
Laverne pulls back the curtain on the survival mechanisms she developed as a child to endure trauma, including the years she spent "disassociating" just to make it through the day. She shares the realization that she was "cared for" but not truly loved, and how she eventually found the strength to forgive her mother and break the cycle of generational trauma. Join us for a powerful discussion on why "staying in the love" isn't just a mantra, it’s a life saving practice.
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About Making Space with Hoda Kotb
Life gets busy. Making Space invites you to slow down. Join Hoda Kotb for heartfelt conversations with remarkable people who have found strength through life’s challenges. Explore stories of resilience, hope, and humanity from guests like Savannah Guthrie, Taraji P. Henson, Dwyane Wade, Maria Shriver and more. Tune in weekly for interviews that offer fresh perspective, meaningful connection, and a reminder that you're not alone.Podcast website
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