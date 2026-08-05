Most people spend their lives trying not to feel broken, but poet and spiritual philosopher Mark Nepo believes that breaking is actually where life begins. In this deeply moving conversation from Making Space, the New York Times bestselling author of The Book of Awakening sits down with Hoda Kotb to pull back the curtain on how we can stay open, even when we are hurting, overwhelmed, or just trying to get through the day. Mark reflects on the wisdom he gained from his own life threatening cancer diagnosis and a debilitating back surgery, sharing how he learned to ground himself in the present when fear threatened to take over. He and Hoda explore his newest book, The Language of the Soul, discussing why the words we choose matter in a world that often feels divided.



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