Outlaws with TS Madison

Outlaws with TS Madison
  • Rep. Jasmine Crockett: The Country Cannot Wait
    TS Madison is kicking off Pride Month with real talk and revelations in this special episode with none other than Representative Jasmine Crockett. Maddie has questions and SHE WANTS ANSWERS! And as seemingly one of the only Dems raising their voice, the Congresswoman from Texas is here to guide us. We all know that Maddie doesn’t sugarcoat it, and neither does Representative Crockett – she’s always gonna give it to you plain. They talk about the haters, the hypocrites, and the healing we all need. And another thing – how did we get to this “oops” moment, where people are surprised by what’s going down? The "Find Out Phase" is in full effect, but we also get into how we can fix things and the question on everyone's minds: "Will we be okay?" Rep. Crockett gives us the hope we need. It's about to be Losing Season for the Haters! Let us know what you think! Give us a rate/review/subscribe and stay tuned for more – this is only our fourth episode. "Outlaws" is truly just getting started!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Wayne Brady: The Joke Was A Passport
    TS Madison and THE Wayne Brady meet for the first time in person and the vibes are as immaculate as Wayne’s outfit (by the way, full episodes are now on YouTube too for our visual learners). Wayne TALKS HIS SHIT like the 5-time Emmy Award winner that he IS — and proceeds to explain the concept of “Outlaws” better than we ever could! They get into it all: what pansexuality means to Wayne, growing up Caribbean American and seemingly too Black for the white folks but not 'Black enough' for Hollywood, the way in which him and Maddie each turned jokes into passports, and that time Whitney Houston was booed at the Soul Train Awards. Also, they reflect on the feeling of being overlooked by the very institutions that are supposed to celebrate you (NAACP, BET, Essence, Atlanta Pride… yes, we’re naming names). Maddie drops a monologue on surviving the system by monetizing confusion, and Wayne recounts his absolutely legendary audition for "Snakes on a Plane." At one point, TS Madison auditions to play Audrey II from "Little Shop of Horrors" and we think we may need to start a campaign to make this happen for real?! Wayne and Maddie share a kindred connection – and we wish we could've kept this episode rolling for another hour. We need more! A buddy comedy? A musical? Wayne AND Maddie in "Little Shop" together?! Maddie Mob, you're in for an hour of real talk and revelations. How are y'all liking the show so far? Who are your dream guests? Are you following us on social? Have you reviewed/subscribed/etc. to all the things? Let’s lock in y’all – this podcast is just getting started!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Chappell Roan and Sasha Colby: Casting Karma Spells
    This week on "Outlaws," it's... a Femininomenon! A what?! A FEMININOMENON. Today, our host TS Madison is joined by your favorite artist’s favorite artist and your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen. Chappell Roan—Grammy Award winner and visionary Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl behind “Pink Pony Club” and “Good Luck, Babe”—joins forces with her drag mother Sasha Colby, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 and the celebrated 2012 Miss Continental. Together, the Hawaiian queen and Midwest princess form the most iconic mother-daughter duo since Miss Mary and TS Madison. Today they’re pulling up to Auntie Madison's place for some overdue family time in a shimmering, shade-filled, and unforgettable episode of "Outlaws"—only our second ever! Madison opens the show with heartfelt gratitude, bestowing “Niece” status upon Chappell for doing what you're supposed to do in big spaces: speak up, show up, and advocate fiercely for LGBTQIA+ visibility. Meanwhile, Sasha receives her flowers as Madison recalls binge-watching her pageant tapes and knowing—when she saw her strut onto the Drag Race Main Stage—“Those girls in the back better be ready!” This is the best crossover event to hit Queer Media since Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande held space with Tracy Gilchrist. This episode has it all: Sasha recounts sneaking into Venus Nightclub in Hawaii and witnessing Miss Continental trailblazers like Yoshiko Oshiro, instantly thinking, "Sign me up!!!" Chappell reflects on the day she realized she could sing (and her parents’ adorably Midwestern response). The trio bonds over religious guilt, forbidden blue eyeshadow, and the sacred act of setting boundaries. There’s an impromptu duet of “The Christmas Song.” There’s a karma spell. And apparently, there are plans for a "Continental Night" where Sasha’s pulling out the VHS tapes?! We're not going to ask for an invite—because in this house we respect boundaries—but if y’all want to go live for 2 minutes so we can live vicariously... we wouldn’t be mad. And finally, Madison launches her new favorite segment: "Ban It, Bitch!" While certain politicians try to ban drag shows, LGBTQ+ books, and the very existence of transgender people, we’re flipping the script, because all that energy could be redirected toward the things that really gotta go. We're looking at you, cork shoes! Fish photos on dating apps! Pop Crave?! Ban it. Nothing is safe from the Outlaws gavel—and you might want to check your comment section etiquette before Madison checks it for you. Special thanks to Chappell and Sasha for saying yes and making the time to appear on "Outlaws" amidst their busy schedules—and doing so before we’d even dropped an episode. “Casting Karma Spells” is the blueprint for everything we hope this podcast can be: an hour of real talk with chosen family, where we can each shed our armor and own our stories. We simply couldn’t have made this episode without the hardworking teams behind these legends, along with our partners at iHeart. "Outlaws" is hosted by TS Madison, and is part of the Outspoken Network from iHeartPodcasts, co-produced by Turtle Run Entertainment.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Tina Knowles: Interview Your Mama While She's Here
    The mic is ON and MOTHER is HERE. TS Madison kicks off Outlaws with Ms. Tina Knowles—fashion icon, businesswoman, and, now, the New York Times #1 bestselling author of Matriarch. They look back on what inspired Ms. Tina to finally write her book, the moment she knew her children were destined to be superstars, the queer legacy of Uncle Johnny, the poignant stories behind the names Beyoncé and Solange, and a July 29th revelation that moves Ms. Tina, and all of us, to tears. From nights out at Galveston's Kon-Tiki Club to divine signs from ancestors—this is a can’t-miss premiere episode that marks the powerful debut of "Outlaws" and the arrival of TS Madison as one of the great interviewers of our time. Get cozy. Get into it. And get "MATRIARCH" by Tina Knowles. Outlaws is proud to be a part of the Outspoken Network from iHeartPodcasts, co-produced by Turtle Run Entertainment.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Introducing: Outlaws with TS Madison
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Outlaws with TS Madison

Is it on? Is it on?? Honey, is this thing recording?! TS Madison broke the Internet with six seconds and a 22-inch weave. And she didn’t just go viral — she became part of the culture, from "RuPaul's Drag Race" to Beyoncé’s "Renaissance." Her superpower? Her voice. Her kryptonite? Doesn’t exist. Her podcast? The one they never saw coming. Each week on "Outlaws," Madison sits down with living legends and rising stars who shed their armor and own their stories — turning side-eyes into sermons, pain into punchlines, and grief into galaxies. They speak when silence is safer. They dream when told to disappear. And they know what so many are taught to fear: that when you speak your truth, you open a portal. Some episodes will crack you up. Others may crack you open. Keep the tissues nearby, just in case. "Outlaws" is proud to be part of the Outspoken Network from iHeartPodcasts, in partnership with Turtle Run Entertainment.
