Chappell Roan and Sasha Colby: Casting Karma Spells

This week on "Outlaws," it's... a Femininomenon! A what?! A FEMININOMENON. Today, our host TS Madison is joined by your favorite artist’s favorite artist and your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen. Chappell Roan—Grammy Award winner and visionary Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl behind “Pink Pony Club” and “Good Luck, Babe”—joins forces with her drag mother Sasha Colby, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 and the celebrated 2012 Miss Continental. Together, the Hawaiian queen and Midwest princess form the most iconic mother-daughter duo since Miss Mary and TS Madison. Today they’re pulling up to Auntie Madison's place for some overdue family time in a shimmering, shade-filled, and unforgettable episode of "Outlaws"—only our second ever! Madison opens the show with heartfelt gratitude, bestowing “Niece” status upon Chappell for doing what you're supposed to do in big spaces: speak up, show up, and advocate fiercely for LGBTQIA+ visibility. Meanwhile, Sasha receives her flowers as Madison recalls binge-watching her pageant tapes and knowing—when she saw her strut onto the Drag Race Main Stage—“Those girls in the back better be ready!” This is the best crossover event to hit Queer Media since Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande held space with Tracy Gilchrist. This episode has it all: Sasha recounts sneaking into Venus Nightclub in Hawaii and witnessing Miss Continental trailblazers like Yoshiko Oshiro, instantly thinking, "Sign me up!!!" Chappell reflects on the day she realized she could sing (and her parents’ adorably Midwestern response). The trio bonds over religious guilt, forbidden blue eyeshadow, and the sacred act of setting boundaries. There’s an impromptu duet of “The Christmas Song.” There’s a karma spell. And apparently, there are plans for a "Continental Night" where Sasha’s pulling out the VHS tapes?! We're not going to ask for an invite—because in this house we respect boundaries—but if y’all want to go live for 2 minutes so we can live vicariously... we wouldn’t be mad. And finally, Madison launches her new favorite segment: "Ban It, Bitch!" While certain politicians try to ban drag shows, LGBTQ+ books, and the very existence of transgender people, we’re flipping the script, because all that energy could be redirected toward the things that really gotta go. We're looking at you, cork shoes! Fish photos on dating apps! Pop Crave?! Ban it. Nothing is safe from the Outlaws gavel—and you might want to check your comment section etiquette before Madison checks it for you. Special thanks to Chappell and Sasha for saying yes and making the time to appear on "Outlaws" amidst their busy schedules—and doing so before we’d even dropped an episode. “Casting Karma Spells” is the blueprint for everything we hope this podcast can be: an hour of real talk with chosen family, where we can each shed our armor and own our stories. We simply couldn’t have made this episode without the hardworking teams behind these legends, along with our partners at iHeart. "Outlaws" is hosted by TS Madison, and is part of the Outspoken Network from iHeartPodcasts, co-produced by Turtle Run Entertainment.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.