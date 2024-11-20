Few ingredients are as loved (and villainized) as butter. We discuss how to pick a great butter, and the best ones for eating, cooking, and baking. Guest: Wirecutter staff writer Lesley Stockton Additional Reading: The 7 Best Butters of 2024The Best Vegan ButterProducts We Recommend: Kerrygold Salted ButterIsigny Ste Mère Salted ButterFinlandia Imported Salted Butter BarKirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter SaltedKirkland Signature Butter Unsalted
How to Ace Thanksgiving
NYT’s Sam Sifton and Wirecutter's Lesley Stockton reveal their pro tips for Thanksgiving success—from menu planning and hosting to the essential kitchen gear.Guests: Wirecutter senior staff writer Lesley Stockton and assistant managing editor of The New York Times Sam SiftonAdditional Reading: Thanksgiving: How to Cook It Well by Sam SiftonThe Best Roasting PanThe Best Instant Read ThermometerThe Best Chef’s KnifeThe Best Gas GrillsThe Best Gas Grill Tools Products We Recommend: The best chef’s knife: Mac MTH-80The best instant-read thermometer: ThermoWorks ThermoPop 2
Solving the Problem of Weeknight Dinner
Making dinner every night can be a challenge. This week, we talk with Emily Weinstein, of New York Times Cooking, about how to overcome the monotony. Additional Reading: Easy Weeknight Dinners 100 Fast, Flavor-Packed Meals for Busy People Who Still Want Something Good to Eat by Emily Weinstein and New York Times CookingWhen You Love To Cook But Also Have a Kid, Embrace the MicrowaveThe Best Sheet PansThe Best Air Fryer Best Electric Pressure CookerBest Slow Cooker
Traveling With Pets
Many people unknowingly put their pet in danger while driving or flying. This week, we talk about how to keep your furry friends safe and calm when traveling. Guest: Wirecutter staff writer Mel Plaut Additional Reading: The 6 Best Travel Carriers for Cats and Small Dogs of 2024Flying With Your Cat or (Small) DogThe 7 Best Multi-Tools of 2024Products We Recommend: SturdiBag Pro 2.0Feliway Travel SprayPeepeego Non-Slip Dog PadMel loves: Leatherman Skeletool CX and Leatherman Signal
Life is Too Loud
Millions of Americans are exposed to unhealthy levels of noise every day. This episode we discuss how to tell if you’re at risk of hearing loss and what to do about it. Guest: Wirecutter senior writer Lauren Dragan Additional Reading: The 4 Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones of 2024 The Best Sleep Headphones (But We Hoped for Better)The 3 Best Earplugs for Concerts of 2024 The 5 Best Kids Headphones of 2024The 4 Best Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds of 2024 Noise-Induced Hearing Loss in Kids Is a Growing Problem. Here’s How to Protect Little Ears. Products We Recommend: Apple Watch with sound metering: Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)An app for any phone to monitor sound levels: NIOSH Sound Level MeterEarplugs for concerts or other loud moments: Loop Experience 2 or Loop SwitchNoise cancelling earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM5Noise cancelling over-ear headphones: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700Noise Isolating tips for most earbuds: Comply ear tipsEarmuffs for babies: Ems for Kids Baby EarmuffsEarmuffs for kids and teens: Muted EarmuffsEarplugs for kids and teens: Loop kidsHeadphones for sleeping: AcousticSheep SleepPhones Wireless and Soundcore sleep A20Noise cancelling headphones for kids: Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiet-PlusLauren loves: Bearaby Cotton Napper
