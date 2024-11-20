Life is Too Loud

Millions of Americans are exposed to unhealthy levels of noise every day. This episode we discuss how to tell if you're at risk of hearing loss and what to do about it. Guest: Wirecutter senior writer Lauren Dragan Additional Reading: The 4 Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones of 2024 The Best Sleep Headphones (But We Hoped for Better)The 3 Best Earplugs for Concerts of 2024 The 5 Best Kids Headphones of 2024The 4 Best Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds of 2024 Noise-Induced Hearing Loss in Kids Is a Growing Problem. Here's How to Protect Little Ears. Products We Recommend: Apple Watch with sound metering: Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)An app for any phone to monitor sound levels: NIOSH Sound Level MeterEarplugs for concerts or other loud moments: Loop Experience 2 or Loop SwitchNoise cancelling earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM5Noise cancelling over-ear headphones: Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700Noise Isolating tips for most earbuds: Comply ear tipsEarmuffs for babies: Ems for Kids Baby EarmuffsEarmuffs for kids and teens: Muted EarmuffsEarplugs for kids and teens: Loop kidsHeadphones for sleeping: AcousticSheep SleepPhones Wireless and Soundcore sleep A20Noise cancelling headphones for kids: Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiet-PlusLauren loves: Bearaby Cotton Napper