Election!
Incarcerated people in California can’t vote, but that doesn't mean they aren’t tracking electoral politics as closely as many of us on the outside are. In this episode, Ear Hustle’s inside team reveals the winner of its San Quentin presidential poll, while the outside team travels to the Central California Women’s Facility to see how people there would vote, if they had the opportunity. You can find information about registering to vote here. Thanks to everyone who spoke to us for this episode, including: Juan, Jerry, Oola, David, Lee, Wesley, Mario, Jose, Shawn, Raymond, Jessie, Cristian, Luis, Cesar, Tomas, Adam, Daniel, Michael Tulo, Bostyon, Greg, Cory, Hardeep, Matthew, and Katy at San Quentin; Lanika, Wendy, Tameka, Latoya, Erica, Amy Lynn, Elizabeth, Mariam, Rosa, Mei, Lori Ann, Charity, Jasmine, Kaieesha, Diamond, Elisa, Debanee, Kaylee, Tina, and Cleo at the Central California Women’s Facility; and Lakshya with Split Ticket.This episode was scored with music by Antwan Williams, David Jassy, and Derrell Sadiq Davis.Big thanks to Acting Warden Andes and Lt. Berry at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, Acting Warden Parker, Associate Warden Lewis, and Lt. Newborg at the California Institution for Women, and Warden De La Cruz and Lt. Williams at the Central California Women’s Facility for their support of the show.Support our team and get even more Ear Hustle by subscribing to Ear Hustle Plus today. Sign up at earhustlesq.com/plus or directly in Apple Podcasts. Ear Hustle is a proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX.