‘Big Little Lies’ Author Liane Moriarty On New Novel ‘Here One Moment’
Liane Moriarty is a global sensation who has written numerous best sellers including ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Apples Never Fall,’ and ‘The Husband's Secret.’ Jenna sits down with Liane to discuss how her dad encouraged her love of writing when she was a kid, the impact her books have had on readers, and what it was like to have several of her books adapted for television. She also reveals her next book, a ‘Big Little Lies’ sequel.
Ann Patchett On Independent Bookstores, Book Bans, and Book Recommendations
Ann Patchett is a #1 New York Times Bestselling author, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time Magazine. Ann sat down with Jenna Bush Hager for a conversation about what inspired her latest children’s book, “The Verts: A Story of Introverts and Extroverts” and what it was like to revisit her beloved novel "Bel Canto" for the special annotated release. Ann shares how she knew she wanted to write at a very young age, the nun that inspired her love of books, and how she started the next chapter in her career by opening Parnassus Books, an independent bookstore in Nashville.
“The Notebook” Author Nicholas Sparks On Writing Romance Novels & Movies
Nicholas Sparks is the king of love stories who has sold over 130 million copies worldwide. He’s a New York Times bestselling author, with twenty-four books to his name. His emotionally gripping novels have captured readers' hearts and eleven of his novels have been adapted into films. Sparks sat down with Jenna Bush Hager to discuss the inspiration for his novels, and how his journey led him to writing the bestselling book, The Notebook. They talk about his love of reading, the impact his books have had on fans , and his latest novel, Counting Miracles.
Stanley Tucci Gives Us A Taste Of What He Ate In One Year
Stanley Tucci is an award winning actor, author, and dad. He’s appeared in roles such as The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games, and The Lovely Bones. His latest role includes, food lover, social media star, and one of America's favorite home chefs. His latest novel ‘What I Ate in One Year’ chronicles a year’s worth of meals and allows him to reflect back on a year with family and friends. Stanley sat down with Jenna Bush Hager to share his love of food and how a viral instagram post catapulted him to a different level of fame. A lover of all things culinary, he gives readers a taste of a year in his life and reveals his favorite meal, why moving to Florence as a child was one of his most formative years, and who are some of his dream dinner guests.
Emily Henry On Becoming the Queen of the Beach Read
Emily Henry is a New York Times & Sunday Times Bestselling author who has written five consecutive number one Bestsellers. She has been dubbed the ‘Queen of the Beach Read’ and has helped redefine the romance genre. Jenna Bush Hager sits down with Emily to discuss how she began writing fan fiction in middle school, and the teachers that encouraged her along the way. She opens up about how she first discovered the romance genre, and how she has embraced writing and reading books that bring her joy! They also chat about what it feels like to have her books adapted for the screen and the recent casting announcement for the adaptation of ‘People We Meet on Vacation.”
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager is an open book and is known for sharing all of who she is. Now Jenna will bring intimate, inspiring and entertaining conversations with celebrities, experts, friends, authors, and book lovers to a wider audience in her new podcast, Open Book with Jenna. Each week, she’s joined by a guest who shares candid stories about their life, current projects, and reveals how a favorite read or a first book may have influenced their path. Join Jenna as she continues her mission to connect people, create meaningful conversations, and share her love of storytelling.