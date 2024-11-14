Stanley Tucci Gives Us A Taste Of What He Ate In One Year

Stanley Tucci is an award winning actor, author, and dad. He’s appeared in roles such as The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games, and The Lovely Bones. His latest role includes, food lover, social media star, and one of America's favorite home chefs. His latest novel ‘What I Ate in One Year’ chronicles a year’s worth of meals and allows him to reflect back on a year with family and friends. Stanley sat down with Jenna Bush Hager to share his love of food and how a viral instagram post catapulted him to a different level of fame. A lover of all things culinary, he gives readers a taste of a year in his life and reveals his favorite meal, why moving to Florence as a child was one of his most formative years, and who are some of his dream dinner guests.