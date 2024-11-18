Peter Jensen's Redemption: From Prison to Peak Performance | True Story of Discipline & Motivation
In this episode of The Determined Society, host Shawn French engages in a candid conversation with serial entrepreneur Peter Jensen about the importance of discipline, resilience, and accountability. Peter recounts his transformative journey from battling alcohol addiction and serving time in federal prison for tax evasion to turning his life around through discipline, fitness, and faith. Together, they explore the impact of one's choices, the significance of taking responsibility, and the power of hope in overcoming life's toughest challenges.
50:51
Life After MLB: Levi Kelly’s Raw Path from Pro Baseball to MMA Fighter
Join former MLB prospect Levi Kelly as he opens up about his intense journey from professional baseball to MMA. From navigating the challenging "priority player" politics within the Diamondbacks organization to overcoming setbacks and finding his true passion in the fighting world, Levi shares raw stories of betrayal, resilience, and self-discovery. He reflects on clashes with coaches, the struggle for respect, and how his West Virginia roots shaped his relentless mindset. This episode dives deep into the determination it takes to reinvent yourself when life throws unexpected curveballs. Don’t miss this inspiring conversation filled with grit, honesty, and lessons for anyone facing adversity.
45:54
From Playboy Bunny to Reality TV Star: Shanice Henderson's Untold Story | Exclusive Interview
Get ready for an engaging episode of The Determined Society with Shawn French as he sits down with the dynamic Shanice Henderson from Bravo’s Summerhouse: Martha's Vineyard. Discover her journey from sports and sales to reality TV and the ups and downs that come with being in the public eye. Shanice opens up about her experiences, including how she navigates social media criticism, copes with mental health challenges, and the unexpected moments that shaped her life. Tune in for a candid conversation filled with personal insights, laughter, and a dose of inspiration. Whether you're a fan of reality TV or looking to hear from a resilient and ambitious individual, this episode is a must-watch!
51:09
Surviving the Storms: Resilience in the Face of Adversity
In this episode of The Determined Society, host Shawn French dives into the highs and lows of life, from battling hurricane season in Southwest Florida to finding motivation amid chaos. He shares his personal struggles, relatable anecdotes, and offers valuable advice on perseverance and consistency in both personal and professional life. Whether you're dealing with literal storms or figurative ones, this episode is packed with inspiration to keep you pushing forward, no matter how tough life gets. Subscribe, share, and stay determined!
17:39
Inspiring Stories of Determination: Tori and Daniel Murphy on Community and Legacy
This podcast episode features a lively conversation between Shawn French and guests Tori and Daniel Murphy, two Jacksonville natives with impressive careers and inspiring community involvement. The discussion covers a range of topics from their personal achievements in sports (Daniel's MLB career and Tori's creation of Prom Series, a nonprofit supporting foster children) to their family life, determination, and hobbies. The episode is recorded live at Lynch's Irish Pub in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, highlighting the couple's sincere dedication to giving back to the community and their shared passion for positivity and growth.
The Determined Society Podcast is the home for the most impactful conversations for all things personal development! If you are into business, entrepreneurship and personal development then this is the podcast for you. You will hear the most accomplished entrepreneurs and influencers in their respective spaces interviewed weekly. Anyone who has ever accomplished anything of significance has a story of adversity, struggle and obstacles on their way to becoming the best in their field. Their stories will be told here so it serves as encouragement and a potential survival guide for the listeners.