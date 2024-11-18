From Playboy Bunny to Reality TV Star: Shanice Henderson's Untold Story | Exclusive Interview

Get ready for an engaging episode of The Determined Society with Shawn French as he sits down with the dynamic Shanice Henderson from Bravo’s Summerhouse: Martha's Vineyard. Discover her journey from sports and sales to reality TV and the ups and downs that come with being in the public eye. Shanice opens up about her experiences, including how she navigates social media criticism, copes with mental health challenges, and the unexpected moments that shaped her life. Tune in for a candid conversation filled with personal insights, laughter, and a dose of inspiration. Whether you're a fan of reality TV or looking to hear from a resilient and ambitious individual, this episode is a must-watch!