Concrete Mama: The Podcast

Unincarcerated Productions
Concrete Mama is not just a podcast — it’s a raw and powerful journey recorded in the heart of the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. Featuring Demar...
Society & CultureDocumentary

  • Prologue - "Down This Yellow Brick Road"
    Prologue - "Down This Yellow Brick Road"

Concrete Mama is not just a podcast — it's a raw and powerful journey recorded in the heart of the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. Featuring Demar, Anthony, Red, Cambo, Vik, and Rachel, this groundbreaking show rewrites the narrative of life behind bars.On this inaugural prologue episode, journey down this yellow brick road with us into a world within our world. Our hosts share their stories of growth and dive into the process of putting together the podcast team.Featured Music (sourced from Artlist):Vif et agité - Carmel QuartetTrès lent - Carmel QuartetThe 5th Season - NonoAs They Make Circles - Ardie SonWith Some Malice - Francesco D'AndreaHosted on BuzzSprout. See https://www.buzzsprout.com/privacy for more information. Support Unincarcerated Productions through our fiscal sponsor, Northwest Film Forum. Unincarcerated Productions 307 S 9th Ave #145 Walla Walla, WA 99362
About Concrete Mama: The Podcast

Concrete Mama is not just a podcast — it’s a raw and powerful journey recorded in the heart of the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. Featuring Demar, Anthony, Red, Cambo, Vik, and Rachel, this groundbreaking show rewrites the narrative of life behind bars. The hosts delve into the prison’s notorious past — the infamous “Concrete Mama” era, when a failed experiment turned it into one of the most feared facilities in America. They also document Anthony’s transition into the free world on clemency while Demar, Red, and Cambo remain inside, sharing deeply personal narratives about friendship and brotherhood. Get ready to rethink everything you know about the prison industrial complex. Concrete Mama is more than a podcast — it’s a movement.
Podcast website

