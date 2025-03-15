Powered by RND
Casual Chaos

Welcome to Casual Chaos with Gia Giudice, where your favorite Jersey girl is finally telling her story—unfiltered, unedited, and unapologetic. From moments you didn’t see on camera to secrets nobody’s dared to spill, Gia is bringing you behind the scenes like never before. She’s talking love, life (because let’s be real, there’s been a journey), wellness, and the truth behind the headlines. And, of course, she’s got the receipts. Plus, she’ll be sitting down with some of the biggest names in pop culture for casually chaotic conversations you won’t hear anywhere else. So pour yourself an espresso martini, and get ready—because once you start listening, you’ll be waking up in the morning thinking about so many things…
