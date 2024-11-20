Welcome back to The Viall Files: Going Deeper, with Bronwyn Newport from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City! The mid-season trailer for RHOSLC just aired, and the rest of the season is giving DRAMA. Was there fall out after Bronwyn’s Palm Springs trip, how did she become a housewife, and who is she closest to? Further, is she still friends with Lisa Barlow and did Whitney Rose reach out to Monica Garcia? Bronwyn didn't come to play… Bron-for-the-WIN! “Todd absolutely knows my mouth is ruthless.” Listen to Humble Brag with Cynthia Bailey and Crystal Kung Minkoff every Monday starting October 21st! Available wherever you get your podcasts and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@humblebragpod https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/humble-brag-with-crystal-and-cynthia/id1774286896 Start your 7 Day Free Trial of Viall Files + here: https://viallfiles.supportingcast.fm/ Please make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode and as always send in your relationship questions to [email protected] to be a part of our Monday episodes. Listen To Disrespectfully now! Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/disrespectfully/id1516710301 Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0J6DW1KeDX6SpoVEuQpl7z?si=c35995a56b8d4038 Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCh8MqSsiGkfJcWhkan0D0w To Order Nick’s Book Go To: http://www.viallfiles.com If you would like to get some texting advice on Office Hours send an email to [email protected] with “Texting Office Hours” in the subject line! To advertise on the show, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheViallFiles Thank You to Our Sponsors: Cymbiotika - Head over to Cymbiotika.com right now for 25% off + Free Shipping sitewide. Head over to https://www.Cymbiotika.com right now for 25% off + Free Shipping sitewide. Wayfair - Don’t miss out on saving BIG with Wayfair this holiday. Head to https://www.Wayfair.com now to shop Wayfair’s Black Friday Deals. Uncommon Goods - To get 15% off your next gift, go to https://www.uncommongoods.com/viall Laundry Sauce - Head to https://www.LaundrySauce.com/VIALL and use promo code VIALL at checkout for 15% off! Chewy - Take advantage of amazing holiday savings and shop my personal favorites at https://www.Chewy.com Good American - Shop now at https://www.GoodAmerican.com/viall Use Promo Code VIALL for $50 OFF your first pair. Don’t forget to select “podcast” at checkout and choose our show to let them know we sent you. True Classic - So, if you’re ready to upgrade your closet, shop now and unlock big savings during their HUGE holiday sale. Just go to my exclusive link at https://www.TrueClassic.com/viall Episode Socials: @viallfiles @nickviall @nnataliejjoy @bronwynnewport @justinkaphillips @leahgsilberstein @dereklanerussell
E843 - Mike Tyson v Jake Paul w/ Erika and Scott, Golden Bachelorette w/ Joan and Chock, RHOSLC, & RHOC
E843 - Mike Tyson v Jake Paul w/ Erika and Scott, Golden Bachelorette w/ Joan and Chock, RHOSLC, & RHOC

Welcome back to The Viall Files: Reality Recap! The Golden Bachelorette has just concluded and Joan Vassos returns with her fiance Chock to share the love! Meanwhile, we discuss the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight, Teddi Mellencamp's alleged affair, Gypsy Rose announcing her baby's name, Kenya Moore speaking out, RHOSLC, and RHOC. "She doesn't only hate the elderly."
E842 Ask Nick - His Secret Double Life
E842 Ask Nick - His Secret Double Life

Welcome back to another episode of The Viall Files: Ask Nick Edition! This week, we get straight into our callers. Our first caller is a cop who wants to shoot her shot with a hot DA. Our second caller's boyfriend had a secret double life and ghosted her when she found out. And, our third caller's boyfriend broke up with her after she tried to end it ten times. "What's the HR policy?"
E841 - People’s Sexiest Man Alive, RHONY Canceled, Golden Bachelorette Finale & Housewives w/ Meghan McCain
E841 - People's Sexiest Man Alive, RHONY Canceled, Golden Bachelorette Finale & Housewives w/ Meghan McCain

Welcome back to The Viall Files: Reality Recap! The Golden Bachelorette Finale just aired, and Joan Vassos has chosen her man! We discuss our conclusions and the apologies surrounding Pascal Ibugui. Meanwhile, we talk RHONY being boring, Rebecca Minkoff's prank, Chappell Roan replacing her management team, and whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. "We're done with RHONY, we need to switch to Potomac."
E840 Going Deeper with Garrett and Taylor from Love Is Blind
E840 Going Deeper with Garrett and Taylor from Love Is Blind

Welcome back to The Viall Files: Going Deeper, with Love Is Blind's Garret Josemans and Taylor Krause! Season 7 of Netflix's Love Is Blind just wrapped, and it's time to dive deep with our favorite couple. We get into their love story, Garrett's glow up, opinions on Marissa and Ramses, Hannah and Nick D, dealing with comments, and more! Plus, Garrett and Taylor help out a caller. "I have lots of opinions, we could spend the rest of the podcast talking about this."
Welcome to The Viall Files, your go-to podcast for all things dating, relationships, pop culture, and Reality Television! Join Nick Viall, Natalie Joy, and the Household as they dive into the intricacies of love and life, all while keeping you updated on the latest in reality TV and celebrity news.
Tune in almost every day of the week with four exciting episodes! On Mondays, you’ll hear heartfelt advice as listeners call in to “Ask Nick” about everything from dating dilemmas to life challenges. Tuesdays and Thursdays bring you “Reality Recap”, a lively variety show, packed with the hottest headlines and recaps of your favorite reality shows—from the latest drama on Bravo to the ups and downs of The Bachelor. And don’t miss our special “Going Deeper” episodes which drop periodically on Wednesdays, where we sit down with celebrities for candid conversations, asking the tough questions you won’t find anywhere else.
Whether you’re looking for relationship wisdom or just want to stay in the loop on pop culture, The Viall Files is the perfect place to be. Join the Household and get ready for a mix of laughter, insight, and hot gossip!