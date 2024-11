E844 Going Deeper with Bronwyn Newport

Welcome back to The Viall Files: Going Deeper, with Bronwyn Newport from Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City! The mid-season trailer for RHOSLC just aired, and the rest of the season is giving DRAMA. Was there fall out after Bronwyn's Palm Springs trip, how did she become a housewife, and who is she closest to? Further, is she still friends with Lisa Barlow and did Whitney Rose reach out to Monica Garcia? Bronwyn didn't come to play… Bron-for-the-WIN! "Todd absolutely knows my mouth is ruthless."