About The Viall Files

Welcome to The Viall Files, your go-to podcast for all things dating, relationships, pop culture, and Reality Television! Join Nick Viall, Natalie Joy, and the Household as they dive into the intricacies of love and life, all while keeping you updated on the latest in reality TV and celebrity news. Tune in almost every day of the week with four exciting episodes! On Mondays, you’ll hear heartfelt advice as listeners call in to “Ask Nick” about everything from dating dilemmas to life challenges. Tuesdays and Thursdays bring you “Reality Recap”, a lively variety show, packed with the hottest headlines and recaps of your favorite reality shows—from the latest drama on Bravo to the ups and downs of The Bachelor. And don’t miss our special “Going Deeper” episodes which drop periodically on Wednesdays, where we sit down with celebrities for candid conversations, asking the tough questions you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re looking for relationship wisdom or just want to stay in the loop on pop culture, The Viall Files is the perfect place to be. Join the Household and get ready for a mix of laughter, insight, and hot gossip!