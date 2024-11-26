2: MY BOYFRIEND Is Talking To His EX?! Is He EMBARRASSED OF ME?
MEMBERS ONLY BONUS EPISODES EVERY FRIDAY https://tinyurl.com/notloveline
Trisha and Tana are back again to help listeners like you with their love lives! Today's callers include: My BF had a thing for my best friend...should I bring him to her wedding??? How can I find more emotionally available men? And the girls answer the age old question of...WHY won't he message me back on Grindr?!?! All that and more on Episode 2 of Not Loveline!
--------
1:03:25
1: GETTING DUMPED OVER TEXT!?!? How Many RED FLAGS Are Too Many?
MEMBERS ONLY BONUS EPISODES EVERY FRIDAY https://tinyurl.com/notloveline
On the very first episode of NOT LOVELINE Trisha Paytas and Tana Mongeau dive deep into their relationship history and give callers some much needed love advice! This week the girls discuss the age old issues of how many red flags is too many? Should I date a guy with a kid? What do I do if my fiance is saying someone else's name in her sleep? Marrying for money and not love, and so much more!