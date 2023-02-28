Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Turning: Room of Mirrors

Podcast The Turning: Room of Mirrors
iHeartPodcasts and Rococo Punch
  • S2: Ep Bonus - A Day in the Life of a Dancer
    The countdown to curtain begins. For more content, follow us on Instagram @RococoPunch TRANSCRIPT - https://www.rococopunch.com/turningtranscriptsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    29:53
  • S2:Ep 10 - Révérence
    PART TEN - "If it is going to stick with us forever, it matters that we get it right." For more content, follow us on Instagram @RococoPunch TRANSCRIPT - https://www.rococopunch.com/turningtranscripts See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/21/2023
    54:24
  • S2:Ep 9 - Pas de Deux
    PART NINE - "I remember thinking, am I the only one like me who's ever walked these halls?" For more content, follow us on Instagram @RococoPunch TRANSCRIPT - https://www.rococopunch.com/turningtranscripts See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/14/2023
    43:56
  • S2:Ep 8 - American Ballet
    PART EIGHT - "Blackness is a vehicle. It's a vehicle to get people where they need to go."For more content, follow us on Instagram @RococoPunchTRANSCRIPT - https://www.rococopunch.com/turningtranscripts See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    3/7/2023
    48:34
  • S2:Ep 7- The Line
    PART SEVEN - "Who decided this? ... Did the skies open up, and the ballet God said, 'This is how it has to be'? No, it's just what we've all been programmed." For more content, follow us on Instagram @RococoPunch TRANSCRIPT - https://www.rococopunch.com/turningtranscriptsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    2/28/2023
    53:17

About The Turning: Room of Mirrors

In every ballet studio, there is a wall of mirrors. It reflects the people within. They’re part of a closed, elite group that asks for sacrifice and devotion from its members. This insular community produces iconic artists. It’s founded on a strict power structure, often with one man at the top. By tracing the origins of this unusual lifestyle, starting with the legacy of choreographer George Balanchine and the intimate stories of young dancers, we expose the beauty of an artform and the complexity of ballet culture.

