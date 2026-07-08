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The Turning - Seasons 1, 2 & 3
iHeartPodcasts and Rococo Punch
Latest episode
44 episodes
- It was a case that shocked the United Kingdom and the wider world. Lucy Letby, a young nurse, was found guilty of murdering premature babies. She was a serial killer whose target was not just the youngest, most vulnerable human beings alive, but also those entrusted to her care. But, is everything as clear as it seems? Host Amanda Knox asks if this case is really as open and shut as the world believes or if – in fact – there is reasonable doubt.
Listen here and subscribe to DOUBT: The case of Lucy Letby hosted by Amanda Knox on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts!
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- We're sharing an episode of a new podcast from CBC, called The Devil You Know. In The Devil You Know, Sarah Marshall explores the tangled web of the Satanic Panic, a journey that will take you everywhere from Victoria, B.C. to rural Kentucky to San Antonio, Texas. This is a show about the people who experienced the Satanic Panic in real-time—the believers, the skeptics, the bystanders, the wrongfully-convicted. What was it like to be a psychologist told to look for Satanists in every case; a mother slowly recovering memories of supposed Satanic abuse; a teenager accused of conspiracy to murder? The stories of these eyewitnesses point us toward the real underlying problems—individual and societal—that the Panic was a response to. The fault, as ever, was not with Satanists, but in ourselves.
You can find The Devil You Know at https://link.mgln.ai/SrbDHF
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- Christa was born into River Road Fellowship. In our final conversation, she remembers how she first realized she was in a cult, and tells us parts of the story we haven’t covered yet.
For more content, follow us on Instagram @RococoPunch.
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- PART TEN - “There were moments when I remember being in such a dark place, feeling so hopeless, and the curiosity of the next day I think helped keep me going. It doesn't matter how dark the day is. Just be curious about tomorrow.”
For more content, follow us on Instagram @RococoPunch.
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About The Turning - Seasons 1, 2 & 3
The Turning: River Road (Season 3) is about Lindsay Tornambe who at 13 years old, was chosen by the leader of her family’s cult for a special role. She became one of the youngest Maidens of River Road Fellowship in rural Minnesota. After a ritualistic ceremony that married her and other girls to their leader, she endured more than a decade of mental and physical abuse, hidden from outsiders. But Lindsay and a friend decided to escape. They became the whistleblowers who prompted an international manhunt in 2014. It would bring the entire cult crumbling to the ground. A ten-part series from Rococo Punch and iHeartPodcasts. The Turning: River Road is part of the iHeart True Crime+ Apple Podcasts Channel—and this summer, we’re offering a 30-day free trial! Get early access, 100% ad-free listening, and exclusive bonus content. Available for a limited time. Open Apple Podcasts, search “iHeart True Crime+,” and subscribe today.Podcast website
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The Turning - Seasons 1, 2 & 3
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The Turning - Seasons 1, 2 & 3: Podcasts in Family