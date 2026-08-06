Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

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3023 episodes
I BANNED My Dads Wife From My Daughters Birthday Party Due To Her Behaviour | r/BestOf08/06/2026 | 27 mins.In today's r/AITAH story, OP uninvites her dad's wife from her daughter's birthday party because of something she did last year, and now the family is divided over whether she went too far.
0:00 Intro
0:20 Story 1
3:32 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
6:41 Story 1 Update 1
8:53 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
10:44 Story 1 Update 2
14:21 Story 1 Comments
18:13 Story 2
21:22 Story 2 Comments / OP's Replies
23:40 Story 2 Update
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In today's r/AITAH story, OP refuses to keep trying for another child just to have a daughter, and now the disagreement is turning into a serious conflict in their relationship.
0:00 Intro
0:20 Story 1
2:04 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
6:06 Story 1 Update
7:24 Story 1 Comments
11:38 Story 2
17:06 Story 2 Comments / OP's Reply
21:11 Story 2 Update
22:29 Story 2 Comments / OP's Replies
23:52 Story 3
26:03 Story 3 Comments
27:07 Story 3 Update 1
28:40 Story 3 Update 2
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Wife Is Weirdly OBSESSIVE About Her Brothers Girlfriend And He Went No Contact | r/BestOf08/05/2026 | 26 mins.In today's r/AITAH story, OP tells his wife that her bad attitude is the real reason her brother stopped speaking to her, and now he's wondering if telling the truth made him the villain.
0:00 Intro
0:19 Story 1
5:28 Story 1 Comments
8:35 Story 1 Update 1
10:42 Story 1 Comments
11:21 Story 1 Update 2
17:22 Story 1 Comments
19:07 Story 2
21:02 Story 2 Comments
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Girlfriend Said She's "LOSING RESPECT FOR ME" For Eating Crackers Late! | r/AmITheDevil08/05/2026 | 27 mins.In today's r/AITA story, OP's late-night craving for crackers turns into an unexpected conflict, leaving them wondering if a simple midnight snack really makes them the bad guy.
0:00 Intro
0:28 Story 1
2:40 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
5:18 Story 1 Edits
6:29 Story 2
8:25 Story 2 Comments
12:29 Story 3
15:15 Story 3 Comments
17:50 Story 4
19:27 Story 4 Comments / OP's Reply
22:53 Story 5
24:55 Story 5 Comments
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In today's r/AITAH story, OP reveals to her sister-in-law that the "strictly confidential" secret she shared had already been spread by her own mother - sparking a massive family fallout.
0:00 Intro
0:19 Story 1
3:39 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
7:40 Story 1 Update
9:26 Story 2
11:40 Story 2 Comments
13:15 Story 2 Update
15:23 Story 2 Comments / OP's Replies
16:14 Story 3
19:01 Story 3 Comments / OP's Replies
23:58 Story 3 Update
25:26 Story 3 Comments / OP's Replies
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories
Welcome to the Mark Narrations Reddit Podcast where we cover a whole host of reddit stories. From AITA stories, Revenge stories and Relationship stories. With 2 episodes posted daily weekdays you'll find plenty to listen to. I hope you enjoy your stay! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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