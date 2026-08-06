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Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

Mark B
ComedyRelationships
Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories
Latest episode

3023 episodes

  • Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

    I BANNED My Dads Wife From My Daughters Birthday Party Due To Her Behaviour | r/BestOf

    08/06/2026 | 27 mins.
    In today's r/AITAH story, OP uninvites her dad's wife from her daughter's birthday party because of something she did last year, and now the family is divided over whether she went too far.

    0:00 Intro
    0:20 Story 1
    3:32 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
    6:41 Story 1 Update 1
    8:53 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
    10:44 Story 1 Update 2
    14:21 Story 1 Comments
    18:13 Story 2
    21:22 Story 2 Comments / OP's Replies
    23:40 Story 2 Update
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

    My Wife Wants Another Child But It HAS To Be A Girl | r/BestOf

    08/06/2026 | 31 mins.
    In today's r/AITAH story, OP refuses to keep trying for another child just to have a daughter, and now the disagreement is turning into a serious conflict in their relationship.

    0:00 Intro
    0:20 Story 1
    2:04 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
    6:06 Story 1 Update
    7:24 Story 1 Comments
    11:38 Story 2
    17:06 Story 2 Comments / OP's Reply
    21:11 Story 2 Update
    22:29 Story 2 Comments / OP's Replies
    23:52 Story 3
    26:03 Story 3 Comments
    27:07 Story 3 Update 1
    28:40 Story 3 Update 2
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

    Wife Is Weirdly OBSESSIVE About Her Brothers Girlfriend And He Went No Contact | r/BestOf

    08/05/2026 | 26 mins.
    In today's r/AITAH story, OP tells his wife that her bad attitude is the real reason her brother stopped speaking to her, and now he's wondering if telling the truth made him the villain.

    0:00 Intro
    0:19 Story 1
    5:28 Story 1 Comments
    8:35 Story 1 Update 1
    10:42 Story 1 Comments
    11:21 Story 1 Update 2
    17:22 Story 1 Comments
    19:07 Story 2
    21:02 Story 2 Comments
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

    Girlfriend Said She's "LOSING RESPECT FOR ME" For Eating Crackers Late! | r/AmITheDevil

    08/05/2026 | 27 mins.
    In today's r/AITA story, OP's late-night craving for crackers turns into an unexpected conflict, leaving them wondering if a simple midnight snack really makes them the bad guy.

    0:00 Intro
    0:28 Story 1
    2:40 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
    5:18 Story 1 Edits
    6:29 Story 2
    8:25 Story 2 Comments
    12:29 Story 3
    15:15 Story 3 Comments
    17:50 Story 4
    19:27 Story 4 Comments / OP's Reply
    22:53 Story 5
    24:55 Story 5 Comments
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

    AITA For Ratting On My Mother-In-Law Cause A MASSIVE Family Fight | r/BestOf

    08/04/2026 | 27 mins.
    In today's r/AITAH story, OP reveals to her sister-in-law that the "strictly confidential" secret she shared had already been spread by her own mother - sparking a massive family fallout.

    0:00 Intro
    0:19 Story 1
    3:39 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies
    7:40 Story 1 Update
    9:26 Story 2
    11:40 Story 2 Comments
    13:15 Story 2 Update
    15:23 Story 2 Comments / OP's Replies
    16:14 Story 3
    19:01 Story 3 Comments / OP's Replies
    23:58 Story 3 Update
    25:26 Story 3 Comments / OP's Replies

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories
Welcome to the Mark Narrations Reddit Podcast where we cover a whole host of reddit stories. From AITA stories, Revenge stories and Relationship stories. With 2 episodes posted daily weekdays you'll find plenty to listen to. I hope you enjoy your stay! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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ComedyRelationshipsSociety & Culture

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