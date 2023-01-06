Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

Welcome to the Mark Narrations Reddit Podcast where we cover a whole host of reddit stories. From AITA stories, Revenge stories and Relationship stories. With 2... More
Friends Are Claiming I Put Them In An Awkward Situation When I Left Restaurant r/Relationships
Relationship Reddit Stories, OP says that their friends are saying that he put them in an awkward situation after OP decided to leave a restaurant when their boundaries were stomped all over.
5/31/2023
5/31/2023
25:37
My Girlfriend Of 6 Years Wants To Break Up To Experience Independence r/Relationships
Relationship Reddit Stories, OP's girlfriend shocks OP when she says that she wants to break up so that she can experience some independence.
5/31/2023
5/31/2023
22:56
Gave Niece And Nephew Access To Online Account Which Drained GF's Savings r/Relationships
Relationship Reddit Stories, OP wanted to be kind so gave his young niece and nephew access to an online gaming account which goes horribly wrong when they drain it.
5/30/2023
5/30/2023
20:26
I'm REFUSING To Attend My Brothers Wedding After His Fiancee Constantly Shows Her Dislike Towards Me
Relationship Reddit Stories, OP is dealing with his brothers fiancee who constantly shows her dislike towards OP.
5/29/2023
5/29/2023
24:09
I MESSED UP By Expecting My Family To Pay For My Birthday Dinner r/Relationships
Relationship Reddit Stories, OP thinks they've messed up when they expected their family to pay for their birthday dinner.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
