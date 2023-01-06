Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Podcast Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories
Mark B
Welcome to the Mark Narrations Reddit Podcast where we cover a whole host of reddit stories. From AITA stories, Revenge stories and Relationship stories. With 2... More
Society & CultureRelationshipsComedy
Available Episodes

5 of 1285
  • Friends Are Claiming I Put Them In An Awkward Situation When I Left Restaurant r/Relationships
    Mark Narrations Uploads - PlaylistRelationship Reddit Stories, OP says that their friends are saying that he put them in an awkward situation after OP decided to leave a restaurant when their boundaries were stomped all over.🧇🧇Want to become a member?🧇🧇 Sign up here:https://www.patreon.com/MarkNarrations 0:00 Intro0:20 Story 13:02 Story 1 comment / OP's Reply6:10 Story 1 update9:11 Story 211:15 Story 2 Comments / OP's Replies15:34 Story 2 Update 118:37 Story 2 update 219:38 Story 323:21 Story 3 Comments#redditupdate #redditrelationship #redditstories Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/mark-narrations-the-wafflecast-reddit-stories. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/31/2023
    25:37
  • My Girlfriend Of 6 Years Wants To Break Up To Experience Independence r/Relationships
    Mark Narrations Uploads - PlaylistRelationship Reddit Stories, OP's girlfriend shocks OP when she says that she wants to break up so that she can experience some independence.🧇🧇Want to become a member?🧇🧇 Sign up here:https://www.patreon.com/MarkNarrations 0:00 Intro0:20 Story 15:24 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies7:59 Story 1 Update 110:22 Story 1 Update 211:32 Story 1 Overview of Comments11:52 Story 1 Update 313:22 Story 216:33 Story 2 Comments 19:51 Story 2 Update#redditupdate #redditrelationship #redditstories Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/mark-narrations-the-wafflecast-reddit-stories. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/31/2023
    22:56
  • Gave Niece And Nephew Access To Online Account Which Drained GF's Savings r/Relationships
    Mark Narrations Uploads - PlaylistRelationship Reddit Stories, OP wanted to be kind so gave his young niece and nephew access to an online gaming account which goes horribly wrong when they drain it.🧇🧇Want to become a member?🧇🧇 Sign up here:https://www.patreon.com/MarkNarrations 0:00 Intro0:17 Story 14:10 Story 1 Update6:40 Story 2 Update 29:34 Story 217:41 Story 2 Update#redditupdate #redditrelationship #redditstories Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/mark-narrations-the-wafflecast-reddit-stories. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/30/2023
    20:26
  • I'm REFUSING To Attend My Brothers Wedding After His Fiancee Constantly Shows Her Dislike Towards Me
    Mark Narrations Uploads - PlaylistRelationship Reddit Stories, OP is dealing with his brothers fiancee who constantly shows her dislike towards OP.🧇🧇Want to become a member?🧇🧇 Sign up here:https://www.patreon.com/MarkNarrations 0:00 Intro0:18 Story 17:52 Story 1 Comments11:42 Story 1 update 112:11 Story 1 Update 217:41 Story 219:38 Story 2 Comments#redditupdate #redditrelationship #redditstories Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/mark-narrations-the-wafflecast-reddit-stories. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/29/2023
    24:09
  • I MESSED UP By Expecting My Family To Pay For My Birthday Dinner r/Relationships
    Mark Narrations Uploads - PlaylistRelationship Reddit Stories, OP thinks they've messed up when they expected their family to pay for their birthday dinner.🧇🧇Want to become a member?🧇🧇 Sign up here:https://www.patreon.com/MarkNarrations 00:00 Intro00:22 Story 104:26 Story 1 Comments07:01 Story 1 Update11:45 Story 2 u/Slow-Pianist-443113:19 Story 2 Comments16:40 Story 2 Update21:26 Outro#redditupdate #redditrelationship #redditstories Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/mark-narrations-the-wafflecast-reddit-stories. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/29/2023
    22:00

About Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

Welcome to the Mark Narrations Reddit Podcast where we cover a whole host of reddit stories. From AITA stories, Revenge stories and Relationship stories. With 2 episodes posted daily weekdays you'll find plenty to listen to. I hope you enjoy your stay!



Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/mark-narrations-the-wafflecast-reddit-stories.


Hosted on Acast.

Podcast website

