Mark Narrations - Reddit Stories

In today's r/AITAH story, OP uninvites her dad's wife from her daughter's birthday party because of something she did last year, and now the family is divided over whether she went too far.



0:00 Intro

0:20 Story 1

3:32 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies

6:41 Story 1 Update 1

8:53 Story 1 Comments / OP's Replies

10:44 Story 1 Update 2

14:21 Story 1 Comments

18:13 Story 2

21:22 Story 2 Comments / OP's Replies

23:40 Story 2 Update

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.