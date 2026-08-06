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386 episodes
- Traditional family bullshit, location sharing madness, and toddlers at the movies.
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- 'CEO parenting' is taking over the wealthy and a statue of Charlie Kirk is causing one man a lot of turmoil.
Pre-order Jennifer’s new book Not Today, Fascists, join our Substack, shop our merch, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.
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Follow Us:
I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
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Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
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- A portal just opened up over our podcast studio to tell us that the Holy Spirit hates Donald Trump’s guts.
Pre-order Jennifer’s new book Not Today, Fascists, join our Substack, shop our merch, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Monarch: Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code HADIT at https://Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.
Follow Us:
I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Batsh*t boy moms, woke tank tops and bookstore exorcisms.
Pre-order Jennifer’s new book Not Today, Fascists, join our Substack, shop our merch, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Nutrafol: For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit https://Nutrafol.com and enter promo code HADIT.
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Follow Us:
I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Let's do a little check in on the MAGA womanosphere....
Pre-order Jennifer’s new book Not Today, Fascists, join our Substack, shop our merch, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.
Thank you to our sponsors:
Quince: Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to https://Quince.com/hadit for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.
HomeServe: Your next costly home repair is already coming. ACT NOW and get protected with a plan through HomeServe. For 50% less your first year, go to https://HomeServe.com/hadit to find the plan that’s right for you. Savings compared to renewal price. Void in Florida.
Follow Us:
I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About I've Had It
Join Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan and their special guests on “I’ve Had It” and let this comedic, feel-good podcast expose you to all the things you didn’t know you’ve HAD IT with!Podcast website
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