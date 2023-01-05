Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to I've Had It in the App
Listen to I've Had It in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
I've Had It

I've Had It

Podcast I've Had It
Podcast I've Had It

I've Had It

PodcastOne
add
Join Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan and their special guests on “I’ve Had It” and let this comedic, feel-good podcast expose you to all the things yo... More
Society & CultureComedy
Join Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan and their special guests on “I’ve Had It” and let this comedic, feel-good podcast expose you to all the things yo... More

Available Episodes

5 of 43
  • Sad Fishing with Heather McDonald
    Jennifer and Pumps are joined by special guest and host of Juicy Scoop, Heather McDonald. The three discuss sadfishing, pageant queens and Heathers recent return from the dead. Jennifer also tells a titillating tale of one married mans attempt to whisk her away on a crazy train ride.. Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special Guest:  Heather McDonald: @heathermcdonald Check out: @JuicyScoop  
    5/1/2023
    45:14
  • Attention Sneezing Personality Disorder
    It's Jennifer and Pumps' favorite day of the week, where they get to listen to all of your petty grievances. Jennifer delivers a powerful manifesto defending the rights of canines everywhere and one submission about "c*nty capitalism" has both Jen and Pumps absolutely losing it. Thank you to our sponsors: BetterHelp: I've Had It is brought to you by BetterHelp, visit Betterhelp.com/hadit today to get 10% off your first month. CareOf: This episode is sponsored by CareOf, visit takecareof.com and use code 'hadit50' for 50% off your first order. Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast  Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
    4/27/2023
    25:32
  • A Highly Strange Episode with Payne Lindsey
    Jennifer and Pumps are joined in studio with prolific podcaster and host of High Strange, Payne Lindsey. The three discuss all things extra-terresterial and answer the hard hitting questions like "Are UFOs real?" and "Would you hook up with an alien if they were hot?" Spoiler alert: The answer to both is YES.  Thank you to our sponsors: I've Had It is brought to you by BetterHelp, visit Betterhelp.com/hadit today to get 10% off your first month. Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special Guest: Payne Lindsey: @paynelindseyCheck out: High Strange 
    4/25/2023
    50:51
  • Are Gender Reveals Attempted Murder?
    Jennifer and Pumps finally unleash one of their biggest "Had It's" with the help of comedian Robyn Schall - the annoying and honestly quite dangerous Gender Reveal Party. The girls discuss all of the ridiculous fuckery that couples have caused the past few years with this mediocre celebration and the trail of damage that follows it. Robyn also tells a wild first date story that almost ended in murder.....  Thank you to our sponsors: I've Had It is brought to you by BetterHelp, visit Betterhelp.com/hadit today to get 10% off your first month. HelloFresh, Go to HelloFresh.com/hadit50 and use code 'hadit50' for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special Guest: Robyn Schall: @robynschallcomic
    4/20/2023
    47:17
  • Karens Gone Wild
    Jennifer and Pumps are joined by TikTok stars (and hosts of the new podcast "The Social Dose") Paris Nicholson and Michael Judson Berry to talk about what the hell is going on on the internet - or as Jennifer calls it: 'the World Wide Web.' Kiley defends her hashtag usage and also reads the girls some of the hilarious hate comments they've received online. The duo also cannot get enough of all the ass play pumps has been getting in the U.K. Thank you to our sponsors: I've Had It is brought to you by BetterHelp, visit Betterhelp.com/hadit today to get 10% off your first month. HelloFresh, Go to HelloFresh.com/hadit50 and use code 'hadit50' for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast Follow Us: I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps Special Guests: Paris Nicholson: @parisnicholsonMichael Judson Berry: @mjudsonberry
    4/18/2023
    48:41

More Society & Culture podcasts

About I've Had It

Join Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan and their special guests on “I’ve Had It” and let this comedic, feel-good podcast expose you to all the things you didn’t know you’ve HAD IT with!
Podcast website

Listen to I've Had It, Factual America and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

I've Had It

I've Had It

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

I've Had It: Podcasts in Family