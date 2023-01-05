Join Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan and their special guests on “I’ve Had It” and let this comedic, feel-good podcast expose you to all the things yo... More
Available Episodes
5 of 43
Sad Fishing with Heather McDonald
Jennifer and Pumps are joined by special guest and host of Juicy Scoop, Heather McDonald. The three discuss sadfishing, pageant queens and Heathers recent return from the dead. Jennifer also tells a titillating tale of one married mans attempt to whisk her away on a crazy train ride..
Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast
Follow Us:
I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
Special Guest:
Heather McDonald: @heathermcdonald
Check out: @JuicyScoop
5/1/2023
45:14
Attention Sneezing Personality Disorder
It's Jennifer and Pumps' favorite day of the week, where they get to listen to all of your petty grievances. Jennifer delivers a powerful manifesto defending the rights of canines everywhere and one submission about "c*nty capitalism" has both Jen and Pumps absolutely losing it.
Thank you to our sponsors:
BetterHelp:
I've Had It is brought to you by BetterHelp, visit Betterhelp.com/hadit today to get 10% off your first month.
CareOf:
This episode is sponsored by CareOf, visit takecareof.com and use code 'hadit50' for 50% off your first order.
Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast
Follow Us:
I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
4/27/2023
25:32
A Highly Strange Episode with Payne Lindsey
Jennifer and Pumps are joined in studio with prolific podcaster and host of High Strange, Payne Lindsey. The three discuss all things extra-terresterial and answer the hard hitting questions like "Are UFOs real?" and "Would you hook up with an alien if they were hot?" Spoiler alert: The answer to both is YES.
Thank you to our sponsors:
I've Had It is brought to you by BetterHelp, visit Betterhelp.com/hadit today to get 10% off your first month.
Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast
Follow Us:
I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
Special Guest:
Payne Lindsey: @paynelindseyCheck out: High Strange
4/25/2023
50:51
Are Gender Reveals Attempted Murder?
Jennifer and Pumps finally unleash one of their biggest "Had It's" with the help of comedian Robyn Schall - the annoying and honestly quite dangerous Gender Reveal Party. The girls discuss all of the ridiculous fuckery that couples have caused the past few years with this mediocre celebration and the trail of damage that follows it. Robyn also tells a wild first date story that almost ended in murder.....
Thank you to our sponsors:
I've Had It is brought to you by BetterHelp, visit Betterhelp.com/hadit today to get 10% off your first month.
HelloFresh, Go to HelloFresh.com/hadit50 and use code 'hadit50' for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!
Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast
Follow Us:
I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
Special Guest:
Robyn Schall: @robynschallcomic
4/20/2023
47:17
Karens Gone Wild
Jennifer and Pumps are joined by TikTok stars (and hosts of the new podcast "The Social Dose") Paris Nicholson and Michael Judson Berry to talk about what the hell is going on on the internet - or as Jennifer calls it: 'the World Wide Web.' Kiley defends her hashtag usage and also reads the girls some of the hilarious hate comments they've received online. The duo also cannot get enough of all the ass play pumps has been getting in the U.K.
Thank you to our sponsors:
I've Had It is brought to you by BetterHelp, visit Betterhelp.com/hadit today to get 10% off your first month.
HelloFresh, Go to HelloFresh.com/hadit50 and use code 'hadit50' for 50% off, plus your first box ships free!
Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IveHadItPodcast
Follow Us:
I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
Special Guests:
Paris Nicholson: @parisnicholsonMichael Judson Berry: @mjudsonberry