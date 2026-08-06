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I've Had It

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan
ComedySociety & Culture
I've Had It
Latest episode

386 episodes

  • I've Had It

    Traditional Family Freak Show

    08/06/2026 | 45 mins.
    Traditional family bullshit, location sharing madness, and toddlers at the movies.

    Pre-order Jennifer’s new book Not Today, Fascists, join our Substack, shop our merch, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    Quince: Upgrade your everyday. Download the Quince app for app-exclusive offers, or go to https://Quince.com/hadit. Get free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada and the UK, too.

    Branch Basics: Get 15% off Branch Basics with the code HADIT at https://branchbasics.com/HADIT #branchbasicspod

    Chime: Join the millions who are already banking fee free with America’s #1 Choice for Banking. Head to https://Chime.com/HADIT. Sign up now. It only takes a few minutes.
    *Chime is a fintech, not a bank. Banking services and Chime Card provided by Chime’s bank partners. Qualifying direct deposits required. Terms and limits apply. Go to https://chime.com/disclosures for details.

    IQ Bar: Text HADIT to 64000 to get 20% off all IQBAR products, plus FREE shipping. Message and data rates may apply.

    Follow Us:

    I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
    Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
    Kiley Josey: @kileyjosey
    Ryan Beals: @ryan_beals
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • I've Had It

    Million Dollar Mommy Issues

    08/04/2026 | 49 mins.
    'CEO parenting' is taking over the wealthy and a statue of Charlie Kirk is causing one man a lot of turmoil.

    Pre-order Jennifer’s new book Not Today, Fascists, join our Substack, shop our merch, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    Lola Blankets: Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at https://Lolablankets.com by using code Hadit at checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.

    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp: See the reviews, see what stands out, and see if BetterHelp is right for you. Visit https://Betterhelp.com/HADIT.

    HoneyLove: ave 20% Off Honeylove by going to https://honeylove.com/HADIT! #honeylovepod

    Dupe: Go to https://Dupe.com today and find similar products for less. It’s 100% free to use. Stop wasting money on brand names and start saving with Dupe.com today.

    CashApp: Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/qww6k9m2 #CashAppPod.
    Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cash App Visa® Debit Flex Cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, and The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. See terms and conditions for the Sutton prepaid card, Sutton debit flex card, and Bancorp debit flex card. Savings provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures.

    Follow Us:

    I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
    Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
    Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • I've Had It

    In God We Grift

    07/30/2026 | 43 mins.
    A portal just opened up over our podcast studio to tell us that the Holy Spirit hates Donald Trump’s guts.

    Pre-order Jennifer’s new book Not Today, Fascists, join our Substack, shop our merch, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    Monarch: Write your own money story with Monarch. Use code HADIT at https://Monarch.com to get your first year of Monarch Core half off at just $50.

    Follow Us:

    I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
    Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
    Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • I've Had It

    Schlapp My Ass and Call Me a Patriot

    07/28/2026 | 35 mins.
    Batsh*t boy moms, woke tank tops and bookstore exorcisms.

    Pre-order Jennifer’s new book Not Today, Fascists, join our Substack, shop our merch, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    Nutrafol: For a limited time, Nutrafol is offering our listeners $10 off your first month’s subscription and free shipping when you visit https://Nutrafol.com and enter promo code HADIT.

    HoneyLove: Save 20% Off Honeylove by going to https://honeylove.com/HADIT! #honeylovepod

    Follow Us:

    I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
    Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
    Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • I've Had It

    Fox Interns, Start Your Engines

    07/23/2026 | 46 mins.
    Let's do a little check in on the MAGA womanosphere....

    Pre-order Jennifer’s new book Not Today, Fascists, join our Substack, shop our merch, and more by clicking here: https://linktr.ee/ivehaditpodcast.

    Thank you to our sponsors:

    Quince: Make your summer wardrobe feel easier. Go to https://Quince.com/hadit for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns. Now available in Canada, too.

    HomeServe: Your next costly home repair is already coming. ACT NOW and get protected with a plan through HomeServe. For 50% less your first year, go to https://HomeServe.com/hadit to find the plan that’s right for you. Savings compared to renewal price. Void in Florida.

    Follow Us:

    I've Had It Podcast: @Ivehaditpodcast
    Jennifer Welch: @mizzwelch
    Angie "Pumps" Sullivan: @pumpspumpspumps
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About I've Had It
Join Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan and their special guests on “I’ve Had It” and let this comedic, feel-good podcast expose you to all the things you didn’t know you’ve HAD IT with!
Podcast website
ComedySociety & Culture

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