Chosen Family in Queer Narratives Like 'Fire Island,' 'The L Word,' and 'Pose' | What About Your Friends?
Erika is joined by writer and creative Tara Aquino to talk about how friends become chosen family in queer narratives like 'Fire Island,' 'The L Word,' 'Pose,' and more.
If you have any thoughts about chosen family or anything else we talk about, email us at [email protected]
Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Tara Aquino
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo
6/14/2023
31:20
Cool Men, Prince Harry’s Legal Actions, and More | Jam Session
The ladies return this week with a full episode of testosterone, starting off with their “cool men” lists promised from their discussion on last week's question: “Are there any cool men that actually exist?” (1:01) Then, they discuss Prince Harry and his legal actions against various media entities in the U.K. (23:47), Michael Fassbender’s crash in Le Mans (28:11), Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's wedding (31:00), Jonah Hill’s interesting new lifestyle brand (32:35), and more.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
6/12/2023
39:12
Blurry Photos of Kylie and Timmy, Salma Hayek's Nonexistent Wrinkles, and NFL WAG's | Tea Time
They are extremely blurry, but we finally have photo confirmation that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are hanging out (1:00). Salma Hayek posted an Instagram trying to highlight her wrinkles, but it doesn't really look like she has any (15:55). There's some juicy gossip behind Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's new relationship (23:41). And if you had to date a professional athlete, which sport would you choose (41:36)?
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
6/9/2023
55:52
Latine Familial Love in ‘Gentefied,’ ‘Selena,’ ‘Mi Familia,’ and More | What About Your Friends?
Erika is joined this week by director and writer Stephanie Osuna-Hernandez to talk about how Latine families are portrayed in television and movies, including ‘Gentefied,’ ‘Selena,’ ‘Mi Familia,’ ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ and many more.
If you have any thoughts about Latine representation or anything else you’d like to share with us, email us at [email protected]
Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Stephanie Osuna-Hernandez
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo
6/7/2023
38:39
Taylor Swift and Matt Healy’s Breakup, Yacht Season, and More | Jam Session
The ladies are back at it with another episode full of celebrity news. Starting off, the ladies ponder over the latest and not-so-greatest Taylor Swift breakup, this time with three-week boyfriend Matt Healy, and what this means for Taylor’s reputation (:40). Next, yacht season is officially upon us, and Juliet and Amanda discuss all there is to know, featuring Jeff Bezos’s $500 million yacht with a sculpture of fiancée Lauren Sánchez, which was spotted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival (19:38). Also spotted at the festival and on their yachts were David Zaslav (30:41) and Leonardo DiCaprio (31:47). Lastly, they discuss Shakira being spotted next to Lewis Hamilton at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix amid dating rumors (36:36) and more!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
Ringer Dish is the place for all things celebrity and pop culture. From major moments like the Met Gala and the Oscars, to the weird habits of the stars you love, and refreshers on the biggest tabloid stories from the last 20 years, Ringer Dish has all the vital details. On Tuesdays, catch ‘Jam Session’ with Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins for royal family rumors, celebrity real estate, and industry analysis. On Wednesdays, join Erika Ramirez for ‘What About Your Friends?’ for conversation about friendship and how it’s portrayed in pop culture. And on Fridays, listen to ‘Tea Time’ with Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer for lightning-fast coverage of pressing celebrity news and gossip.