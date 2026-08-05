This week on Jam Session, it’s Amanda’s birthday week (month, and year)! Happy early birthday to our favorite Leo (00:00)! Next, the two dive into some celebrity updates, including Jennifer Garner’s media rounds in conjunction with ‘The Five-Star Weekend’ (6:53), a quick hit on the passing of Ben Affleck’s mother, Chris Anne Affleck (19:10), and Jam Session’s Predictions Market on when Taylor Swift will post her wedding photos (21:11). Next, the two talk about Dua Lipa’s upcoming curated book festival in London (26:12), Katy Perry spotted out on the water as yacht season is here (28:13) and end it with Feedback & Follow-Up (40:22).



Hosts: Amanda Dobbins and Juliet LitmanProducer: Jade Whaley

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