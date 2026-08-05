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883 episodes
Yes, We Think Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Are Married (But We Could Be Wrong!)08/04/2026 | 1h 6 mins.This week on Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda talk about Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid being spotted wearing subtle ring bands while in Paris, sparking marriage rumors (2:15). They also discuss Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock's 'Practical Magic 2' press tour and Nicole’s new rumored boyfriend, private equity investor Michael Reinstein (28:38). Next, the two break down Keith McNally’s critique of Belle Burden's bestselling divorce memoir, 'Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage' (35:49), yacht season check-in featuring Elton John and the Beckhams (42:12), and of course end it with some Feedback & Follow-Up (44:34).Hosts: Amanda Dobbins and Juliet LitmanProducer: Jade Whaley
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- This week on Jam Session, it’s Amanda’s birthday week (month, and year)! Happy early birthday to our favorite Leo (00:00)! Next, the two dive into some celebrity updates, including Jennifer Garner’s media rounds in conjunction with ‘The Five-Star Weekend’ (6:53), a quick hit on the passing of Ben Affleck’s mother, Chris Anne Affleck (19:10), and Jam Session’s Predictions Market on when Taylor Swift will post her wedding photos (21:11). Next, the two talk about Dua Lipa’s upcoming curated book festival in London (26:12), Katy Perry spotted out on the water as yacht season is here (28:13) and end it with Feedback & Follow-Up (40:22).
Hosts: Amanda Dobbins and Juliet LitmanProducer: Jade Whaley
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- This week on Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda discuss the many celebrity sightings at the World Cup final (11:08) before digging into ‘The Odyssey’ press tour (28:16) and speculation that Rachel Cusk’s new novel is secretly about Natalie Portman (36:25). Plus, some Jam Session reading recs (40:49), a partial Spice Girls reunion at Mel C's wedding (51:24), and Amanda sheds light on what she watched at the nail salon (53:06).
Hosts: Amanda Dobbins and Juliet Litman
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
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- This week on Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda kick off the celebrity news with a few updates: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding (3:34), Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's somehow-still-ongoing legal saga (27:21), and Hilary Duff's new Bath & Body Works partnership (36:07). Next, the two talk 2026 swimwear (39:55), the new series 'Five-Star Weekend' (51:50), and wrap up with Feedback & Follow-Up featuring the Briogeo hair mask and book recommendations (kids edition) (1:04:54).Hosts: Amanda Dobbins and Juliet LitmanProducer: Jade Whaley
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- On a special weekend episode of Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda discuss the wedding of the year: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding extravaganza. The ladies break down everything that's emerged from the festivities so far, including who made the guest list, details about the ceremony and décor, why Madison Square Garden was chosen as the venue, and their overall thoughts on the celebration.Hosts: Amanda Dobbins and Juliet LitmanProducer: Jade Whaley
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About Jam Session
Jam Session is where pop culture lives. Join Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins every week, as they unpack the biggest celebrity headlines, viral moments, award show highlights, book culture, internet drama, and entertainment news you can't stop scrolling past. Whether we're revisiting legendary tabloid scandals, breaking down the latest industry moves, or discussing the stars everyone's talking about, we've got you covered with insight, humor, and all the details that matter.Podcast website
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