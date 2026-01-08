Kurimeo Ahau | Old World America, Hidden Slave Trade Exposed, and Ancient America, True Cradle of Civilization?
1/08/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
Kurimeo Ahau, Historical Investigator and YouTube Creator; Joins me to discuss the premise for his research, Kurimeo describes the aspects of recorded history that he's uncovered revealing major errors and flaws with the official account of North and South American History. Kurimeo shares what he has learned about Ancient American Agriculture, the evolution of Horses, and Camels, and the advanced nature and older age of American Megalithic structures which leads us to conclude that the Americas are older and therefore the true cradle of civilization, how was this all forgotten? we unpack the ways in which our mainstream history is likely false, find more from Kurimeo here: https://www.youtube.com/@KurimeoAhau
Gary Faust | It's Another Rockefeller Conspiracy! Puerto Rico: Eugenics, Corruption and Slipping Into The Third World
1/06/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqqIBUl6Xm8&t=2388sGary Faust joins us to discuss his latest documentary covering the current status of Puerto Rico, and along the way discovering that about 2 billion dollars of federal funding allocated to Puerto Rico have been embezzled by a shadowy group of wall street elites. Gary explains how the ramifications of The Rockefeller Foundation's policy and research have detrimentally effected Puerto Ricans specifically, we discuss Operation Bootstrap, La Junta, and the failing infrastructure in Puerto Rico that in addition to the rampant corruption o many levels has left them unable to recover from Hurricane Maria nearly 8 years later. Sign the petition to fix Puerto Rico's power grid: https://www.change.org/p/rebuild-puer... | Join the patreon: / streetgonzo | Follow Gary on X: @streetgonzo | Follow Gary on Instagram: @streetgonzo
Von Galt | Mandela Effects, Men in Black, MK-UFO, and Saturnalia in Peru?
12/30/2025 | 1h 51 mins.
In this Episode I continue my exploration into Jim Keith's Saucers of The Illuminati, We listen to a coast to coast FM interview featuring Jim and I read from Nick Redfern's True Stories of The Real Men In Black, specifically about Albert Bender the first eyewitness to report Men in Black, in the modern era... Men in Black in the middle ages? I also am joined by my pal Jameson for a 2025 year reflection. Later in the Plus Extension episode we interview Buddhist Star Seed Von Galt about her latest musings on the Mandela Effect, and how this effects our perception of reality.
Doenut | The State of Things to Come? Something Insane is Happening in 2026...
12/25/2025 | 1h 31 mins.
Doenut returns to the show for a conversation about the world crumbling beneath our collective feet, or is it just a matter of perspective. Doenut has his eyes on the clues that point to occultist using symbolism to entrain the masses so we explore his latest interpretations of what's new and trending. Doenut shares his thoughts on sexual wellness and declining birth rates, as well as what 2026 may have in store for us all, Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas.
Michael Wann | ENIAC or H.A.L.? Lucid Matrix Escape, The MK ULTRA - UFO Nexus
12/18/2025 | 2h 2 mins.
Michael Wann returns for a conversation about one of his latest videos in a series of four that he recently published on his youtube channel: https://youtu.be/-r6QRYVsU5o?si=o8wybTdudWEXddt7 In the extended Intro I explore the connections between the ideas presented by my guest, and The Prisoner created by Patrick McGoohan, A show recently covered by friend of the show Recluse, on his The Farm Mach II Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-farm-podcast-mach-ii/id1625511894 https://open.spotify.com/show/0iWr1AQgtzCLZQSg8OKIgdIn addition, I examine The Encyclopedia of Mind Control by Jim Keith in light of what was recently learned in our interview with Matt Ehret: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5UL3LGWzFGYXutqsMCTaBr?si=7f91c5c9e5b24ece
