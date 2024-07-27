Keeping It Real: Conversations with Jillian Michaels

KIR With Jillian Michaels Hot Takes - The Game-Changer or Risky Shortcut? What You Need to Know Before Your Next Virtual Doctor’s Visit

In this Keeping It Real Hot Take Jillian uncovers the pros and cons of telehealth medicine. Is it the future of healthcare or a risky shortcut? From the convenience of virtual appointments to the potential pitfalls of missed diagnoses and technical issues, we're giving you everything you need to know before booking your next virtual doctor's visit. Whether you're considering telehealth for the first time or want to learn how to get the most out of your online appointments, this episode is a must-listen!