Keeping It Real: Conversations with Jillian Michaels

KIR With Jillian Michaels Hot Takes - The Game-Changer or Risky Shortcut? What You Need to Know Before Your Next Virtual Doctor’s Visit
In this Keeping It Real Hot Take Jillian uncovers the pros and cons of telehealth medicine. Is it the future of healthcare or a risky shortcut? From the convenience of virtual appointments to the potential pitfalls of missed diagnoses and technical issues, we’re giving you everything you need to know before booking your next virtual doctor’s visit. Whether you’re considering telehealth for the first time or want to learn how to get the most out of your online appointments, this episode is a must-listen!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
9:36
Epic Showdown: Ozempic Debate Explodes
Ozempic - the Holy Grail of weight loss or a Devil’s Bargain? This episode is more than a debate — it’s an epic showdown. Jillian takes on Karl and Spencer nadolsky, two obesity medicine doctors over Ozempic - the so-called ‘miracle drug’ that’s been lighting up the headlines and stirring up a storm of controversy. Both have been relentless in their critiques of her and her stance - and let’s just say they’re not pulling any punches. They’ve taken to social media, podcasts, and anyone who will listen to call out what they claim are her ‘misinformed’ views. But today, it’s face-to-face. No hiding behind articles or sound bites. Join the conversation as we dive into the craze and the controversy surrounding this popular weight loss medication. Whether you're a healthcare professional, a patient, or simply curious, this video is for you. Get ready to have your questions answered and your concerns addressed. The Ozempic debate explodes in this video, and you won't want to miss it!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:10:34
KIR With Jillian Michaels Hot Takes - Digital Therapeutics: The Future of Healthcare or Overhyped Tech?
In this Keeping It Real Hot Take Jillian uncovers the truth about digital therapeutics—are they the future of healthcare, or just overhyped apps? Discover the pros and cons of these evidence-based tools, from accessibility and personalized care to privacy concerns and tech barriers. Tune in to find out if digital therapeutics could change the way you manage your health and what you need to know before diving in!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
8:52
KIR With Jillian Michaels Hot Takes - How Losing Just 1-3 Hours of Sleep A Night Wrecks Your Body: The Scary Truth You Need to Know!
In this episode of Keeping It Real, Jillian reveals the shocking ways losing just a few hours of sleep each night can throw your body into chaos. From hormonal imbalances that cause weight gain to insulin resistance, slowed healing, and a weakened immune system, sleep deprivation does more than just make you tired. Tune in to learn how those lost hours are silently sabotaging your health and why prioritizing sleep should be your top wellness goal!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
8:40
Patrick Bet David PREDICTS THE FUTURE OF AMERICA POST ELECTION
Join Patrick Bet-David as he shares his insightful predictions on the future of America post-election, covering the potential consequences of the election outcome on the economy, military industrial complex, political landscape, and society as a whole. Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, or concerned citizen, this show is a must-watch. Patrick also delves into the concept of the “Deep State”—a term often used to describe a network of government officials, intelligence agencies, and private entities that operate behind the scenes, potentially influencing policies and decisions without public scrutiny—and discusses its possible role in shaping the country’s future.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About Keeping It Real: Conversations with Jillian Michaels
Jillian Michaels is renowned for transforming lives. Her fearless honesty, passion, and extensive knowledge on health, fitness, and nutrition have made her America’s go to motivator and wellness expert for the past two decades.Now, she's expanding her horizons with Bill Maher's Club Random Studios to bring her hugely popular audio podcast to video. This new format features an impressive lineup of guests and broadens the conversation to tackle the tough topics which matter the most in helping us better understand ourselves and the world around us.Through in-depth discussions and short form content, Jillian brings valuable insights, inspiring life stories, and actionable advice from leading thinkers, innovators, and change makers in a variety of fields. Her guests aren’t just experts they’re pioneers who’ve reshaped their industries and the way we think. From medicine to mental health, groundbreaking science to current events, relationships to career she explores the frontiers of knowledge and personal development that changes lives. In an era where we’re inundated with conflicting information and compromised narratives, "Keeping It Real" stands out as trusted resource that informs, inspires, and empowers its audience. A forum where the power of dialogue and diverse perspectives reigns supreme and the information shared is actionable for everyone.Tune in, stay curious, and be fearless. Join Jillian and her guests on a journey of growth, comradery, and candor. Together, we can navigate the complexities of our time, break down barriers, and unlock the potential for a better tomorrow!PREVIOUS GUESTS HAVE INCLUDED: Lindsay Vonn. Tony Robbins. Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Suze Orman. Dr. Peter Attia. Lisa Ling. Gary Vee. And many more.