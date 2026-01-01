LDS Abuse Coverups: Protecting Predators & Assets ft. Alyssa Grenfell
1/01/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
Surviving Mormonism is a new limited series hosted by Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Heather Gay where she interviews people with harrowing stories of how the LDS church failed them. It is a heartbreaking series that reveals the reality of a systemic problem that is not only covered up by church officials, but amplified by their only true intentions…avoiding lawsuits and avoiding bad media. Thousands of people have shared their stories of abuse and coverups at the hands of their leaders who were supposed to protect them. In a church that claims to be the one true church of God, their priorities of protecting their assets over their most vulnerable members, leaves us all bewildered and angry. Episode by episode, Alyssa Grenfell and Shelise recount these stories as shown on the show and give their thoughts as former Mormons. Click here to watch on YouTubeCheck out Alyssa interview’s with Shelise on her Channel: https://youtu.be/YEoxZu4Q8WsFind Alyssa on social media!YT: www.youtube.com/@alyssadgrenfell/IG: https://www.instagram.com/alyssadgrenfellTT: https://www.tiktok.com/@alyssadgrenfellThumbnail Photo of Alyssa provided by Ilana Panich-Linsman websiteSubscribe to our C2C "CLIPS" Channel!Support C2C - Any donations are welcome and appreciated to support the making of this podcast.Find our FULL (uncensored) merch store here!Patreon https://www.patreon.com/cultstoconsciousnessVenmo @sheliseannFind us on Social media!Instagram @cultstoconsciousness Host Instagram @sheliseann Co Producer / Host @jonathan.rosales_ TikTok @cults.to.consciousness Twitter @cultstocon **Disclaimer: Thanks for joining us at Cults to Consciousness. This storytelling podcast is meant to be for entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for medical advice. We may discuss triggering topics and we ask that you make your personal mental health a priority. Lastly, the opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the host.**Chapter Marks00:00:00 Intro00:03:52 Who is Heather Gay00:07:20 How Mormon critics of the Church are shut out and silenced00:11:28 Did Alyssa feel she knew enough about the truth behind Mormonism when she served a mission trip00:13:43 Mormonism equates secrets with spirituality00:17:24 Bishops are instructed to call the law firm instead of report SA cases00:21:35 The church doesn't recognize being gay (David Matheson)00:45:37 Nick Jones, the former Bishop, who stepped down for moral reasons00:51:16 CW: CSA Cover up- Episode 301:00:40 Cognitive dissonance from the church members01:07:41 How dissenters and critics have changed LDS policy01:15:29 The insane ending to the show!01:19:09 Linda, ListenSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
I Was Groomed & Trafficked into a TANTRIC YOGA SEX CULT
12/29/2025 | 1h 35 mins.
In 2017, Miranda signed up for classes at Tara Yoga Centre in London — a studio associated with the larger network Atman federation (also sometimes called MISA in other countries). At first, the classes were marketed as esoteric or tantric yoga — spiritual practices about inner work, self-improvement and body awareness. As time went on, students were encouraged to date the teachers, blurring lines and creating a toxic power dynamic. Only the true seekers attended the many expensive retreats, which groomed her into desiring a tantric session with the all powerful Guru nobody had met. Slowly, things would become more sexual in nature and those who didn’t participate were seen as prude. After demonstrating her devotion, she was sent to meet the Guru in Paris at an undisclosed location with blacked out windows and other women coming and going blindfolded. She would then be forced into a “spiritual initiation” with the Guru which left her feeling empty and confused. After the ritual, most women were taken to another location where they were told to liberate the world, they needed to be Cam girls. In November 2023, Bivolaru was arrested in France along with many associates. Authorities accused him and the group of kidnapping, trafficking, and sexual exploitation of women under the guise of spiritual practice. Miranda continues to speak out about her experiences.Click here to watch on YouTubeFind Miranda on Social Media!IG: https://www.instagram.com/gracefullawakenings/https://www.facebook.com/usyogaacademy US Branch atmancultalert.orghttps://atmanyogafederation.orghttps://atmancultalert.org resources in multiple languages with media on the organization to dateSubscribe to our C2C "CLIPS" Channel!Support C2C - Any donations are welcome and appreciated to support the making of this podcast.Find our FULL (uncensored) merch store here!Patreon https://www.patreon.com/cultstoconsciousnessVenmo @sheliseannFind us on Social media!Instagram @cultstoconsciousness Host Instagram @sheliseann Co Producer / Host @jonathan.rosales_ TikTok @cults.to.consciousness Twitter @cultstocon **Disclaimer: Thanks for joining us at Cults to Consciousness. This storytelling podcast is meant to be for entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for medical advice. We may discuss triggering topics and we ask that you make your personal mental health a priority. Lastly, the opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the host.**Chapter Marks00:00:00 Intro00:03:33 Miranda's experience telling her story00:10:07 Group background00:14:11 How Miranda got involved00:15:46 When Miranda realized what she'd gotten into00:26:03 Miranda's experience at the retreat00:36:19 Meeting the "spiritual guide"00:54:05 Noticing red flags01:12:21 How Miranda felt after leaving01:15:40 Miranda's deconstruction01:21:30 Prosecution01:27:29 What brings Miranda joy now01:32:22 Linda, ListenSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Surviving the Troubled Teen Industry: A 16 Year Old’s Fight to Escape Nine Months in Hell
12/19/2025 | 1h 30 mins.
Alexandra struggled with her parents’ treatment of her, as well as suffering SA which led to a deterioration of her mental health. When she asked her parents for help, she was either dismissed or laughed at. When she was finally given some psychiatric care, it didn’t last long before her parents chose to instead hand over custody and ship her to Utah during winter for a wilderness camp. What was supposed to last 8-10 weeks went on for 13, deep in the snowy mountains with only a tent and utensils they cleaned with dirt. Compliance was expected and mental health ignored. However, even after Wilderness camp was over, she wouldn’t be permitted to go home. Instead she was taken to another facility for 6 months where her will was further broken and symptoms ignored. Now, Alexandra is a Youth Rights Activist who advocates about the troubled-teen system— typically residential treatment centers, wilderness-therapy programs, “boot camps,” and therapeutic boarding schools aimed at adolescents deemed “at risk,” “troubled,” or having behavioral, emotional, substance-use, or academic issues. She calls for awareness and reform speaking out about her time in TTI on social media. Less than a week ago (after 4 years) she has unmasked.Click here to watch on YouTubeFollow Alexandra on social media!Instagram: IG @trail.seasoning TikTok: @trailseasoning Subscribe to our C2C "CLIPS" Channel!Support C2C - Any donations are welcome and appreciated to support the making of this podcast.Find our FULL (uncensored) merch store here!Patreon https://www.patreon.com/cultstoconsciousnessVenmo @sheliseannFind us on Social media!Instagram @cultstoconsciousness Host Instagram @sheliseann Co Producer / Host @jonathan.rosales_ TikTok @cults.to.consciousness Twitter @cultstocon **Disclaimer: Thanks for joining us at Cults to Consciousness. This storytelling podcast is meant to be for entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for medical advice. We may discuss triggering topics and we ask that you make your personal mental health a priority. Lastly, the opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the host.**Chapter Marks00:00:00 Intro00:05:31 Alexandra's background00:08:55 Dealing with a SA experience00:11:31 How Alexandra's parents reacted to her as*ault00:22:13 Why her parents sent her away00:23:26 Getting k*dnapped00:26:32 Experience at the wilderness camp00:28:25 Strip searched and pan*cking when reality sets in00:34:02 Daily life at camp00:43:21 The food they had to eat00:47:38 "Therapy" at camp00:53:12 Alexandra thought she was free after wilderness camp....00:56:11 The second program Alexandra was forced into01:08:33 They trained them like dogs01:13:25 What returning home was like01:23:41 How Alexandra's parents have taken accountability01:25:31 How Alexandra is doing now01:27:39 Linda, listenSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
How the Billion Dollar “Troubled Teen” Industry Scams & Profits From Parents’ Desperation
12/19/2025 | 1h
Alexandra struggled with her parents’ treatment of her, as well as suffering SA which led to a deterioration of her mental health. Her parents then took drastic measures by paying for her to be kidnapped and taken to a wilderness camp in the dead of Utah winter. They were forced to hike every other day further into the mountains carrying a 60 pound backpack with very little food and warmth for 13 weeks straight. When hazardous conditions resulted in sores on their bodies, they would be asked to strip down in a tent where photos would be taken and sent off. Alexandra will share the detrimental effects during college while deconstructing her total of 9 months in the TT industry and we will further discuss better alternatives. Now, Alexandra is a Youth Rights Activist who advocates about the troubled-teen system— typically residential treatment centers, wilderness-therapy programs, “boot camps,” and therapeutic boarding schools aimed at adolescents deemed “at risk,” “troubled,” or having behavioral, emotional, substance-use, or academic issues. She calls for awareness and reform speaking out about her time in TTI on social media. Less than a week ago (after 4 years) she has unmasked. Click here to watch on YouTubeWatch Alexandra's initial interviewFollow Alexandra on social media!Instagram: IG @trail.seasoning TikTok: @trailseasoning Subscribe to our C2C "CLIPS" Channel!Support C2C - Any donations are welcome and appreciated to support the making of this podcast.Find our FULL (uncensored) merch store here!Patreon https://www.patreon.com/cultstoconsciousnessVenmo @sheliseannFind us on Social media!Instagram @cultstoconsciousness Host Instagram @sheliseann Co Producer / Host @jonathan.rosales_ TikTok @cults.to.consciousness Twitter @cultstocon **Disclaimer: Thanks for joining us at Cults to Consciousness. This storytelling podcast is meant to be for entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for medical advice. We may discuss triggering topics and we ask that you make your personal mental health a priority. Lastly, the opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the host.**See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Teen Mission for Martyrdom: How Superstar Mega-Pastor Glorified Avoidable Medical Neglect Abroad
12/17/2025 | 1h 14 mins.
Raised in the “Holy War” and recruited as a soldier for Jesus, Philip Boltz, son of famous Christian singer Ray Boltz, was deeply invested in changing the world. He went on multiple mission trips abroad, ready to give everything, including his life for the cause. However, the goal to become a martyr was closer than he realized, when an emergency surgery leading to severe infection and medical neglect in India led him to be hospitalized. Ron Luze, the mega pastor leading this enormous teen-based corporation, even praised him for his valiance. This would cause him to double-down in his faith and be spiritually ready to go back to India the next year. More about Teen Mania can be found in the new docu-series Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War, of which he is a part. Click here to watch on YouTubeTikTok: @suprfil Website: https://www.philboltz.comSubscribe to our C2C "CLIPS" Channel!Support C2C - Any donations are welcome and appreciated to support the making of this podcast.Find our FULL (uncensored) merch store here!Patreon https://www.patreon.com/cultstoconsciousnessVenmo @sheliseannFind us on Social media!Instagram @cultstoconsciousness Host Instagram @sheliseann Co Producer / Host @jonathan.rosales_ TikTok @cults.to.consciousness Twitter @cultstocon **Disclaimer: Thanks for joining us at Cults to Consciousness. This storytelling podcast is meant to be for entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for medical advice. We may discuss triggering topics and we ask that you make your personal mental health a priority. Lastly, the opinions of our guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the host.**Chapter Marks00:00:00 Intro00:03:12 Phil's experience being part of the documentary & his religious upbringing00:08:50 Phil's introduction to Teen Mania and mission trips00:17:26 Appendectomy in India00:23:08 Phil's infection and near de*th experience after surgery00:30:41 Leadership's responsibility for the safety of youth00:34:34 The Honor Academy and LTE's00:39:32 Abnormal patterns and practices in the organization00:51:05 Phil's teenage evangelizing and his stance now on high-control groups00:59:41 The beginnings of Phil's deconstruction01:05:52 Phil & who he is today01:09:20 Final thoughts and Phil's "Linda Listen"See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Cults to Consciousness