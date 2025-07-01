Are We on the Brink of WW3? :5CAST w/ Andrew Callaghan (#9) ft. James Gelvin

In this 5cast, we cover the recent escalation between Israel, Iran, and the United States. Our correspondent Agat provides on-the-ground coverage from Israel shortly after the start of the bombings. We also sit down with James Gelvin to break down the situation and whether we're truly on the cusp of a third world war.