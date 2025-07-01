Are We on the Brink of WW3? :5CAST w/ Andrew Callaghan (#9) ft. James Gelvin
In this 5cast, we cover the recent escalation between Israel, Iran, and the United States. Our correspondent Agat provides on-the-ground coverage from Israel shortly after the start of the bombings. We also sit down with James Gelvin to break down the situation and whether we're truly on the cusp of a third world war.
1:09:15
The Dark Truth about US Copper Mining: 5CAST w/ Andrew Callaghan (#8) ft. Naelyn Pike
This episode breaks down the U.S.’s growing reliance on copper and how it affects the Apache people of Oak Flat, where a huge source of the material was found underneath their sacred land.
1:42:01
Living in Walter White's House & Dodging Pizzas: 5CAST w/ Andrew Callaghan (#7) ft. Joanne Quintana
In this episode, we sit down with the owner of the iconic 'Breaking Bad' Walter White house and discuss the trials and tribulations of living in such a famed spot.
47:02
How a Method Actor Fooled the Internet: 5CAST w/ Andrew Callaghan (#6) ft. William Banks
In this episode, we delve into the bizarre world of William Banks to unravel how he blurred the lines between performance and reality, tricked the internet into thinking he was in prison, and the ethics of lying for a good cause.
1:46:24
How L.A. Sheriff Deputy Gangs Terrorize the Public: 5CAST w/ Andrew Callaghan (#5) ft. Janet Asante
In this episode, we delve into the issue of deputy gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the ongoing human rights concerns at Men's Central Jail. We sit down with Janet Asante of JusticeLA to explore the deep-rooted culture of violence, lack of accountability, and the urgent need for systemic reform in L.A.'s carceral system.