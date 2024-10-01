About Dear Shandy

Dear Shandy is a dating advice podcast where Sharleen Joynt and her husband Andy Levine answer your burning relationship questions from the perspective of a happily married couple. Sharleen and Andy are two fiercely independent people who are skeptical of love stories and don’t believe in fate, soulmates, or The One. So how did they wind up so happily married? They learned the dating lessons by living them. Get no-holds-barred, honest advice from two people who actually have what you want: a fun, blissful partnership. But there's more! As an iconic former Bachelor contestant, Sharleen invites Bachelor Nation couples on for intimate double dates called Love Fests. Last, but certainly not least, Sharleen brings her insider knowledge and Andy delivers hilarious comic relief to combine for what are hands down the best Bachelor recaps in the business. New episodes drop every Thursday, and during Bachelor seasons, recaps drop on Tuesdays!