One of the most common questions Shandy has received over the years has been around keeping the *SPARK* alive in a long term relationship. Who better to help us answer that age old question than legendary writer and sex educator Emily Nagoski, PhD! You know Emily for "Come As You Are", the mega bestseller that—no biggie—REDEFINED WOMEN'S SEXUALITY. Her latest book, "Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connections", could not be more on topic for today's conversation!
Today Emily teaches how to navigate mismatched libidos, expert tips for orgasming, the 4 big questions couples need to ask themselves, and how to find time for sexy time in a schedule full of to-do lists! Do not miss this one!
More Emily Nagoski:
- Emily's latest book, Come Together: https://amzn.to/4hMmlMU
- Website: https://www.emilynagoski.com
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enagoski
- TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emilynagoski
Time Stamps:
0:00 - Welcome To Emily Nagoski!
3:29 - Long Term Relationship Sex Myths
7:34 - Mismatched Libidos
12:57 - Creating Context/The 4 Questions
15:59 - When You Wish You Wanted It More
17:43 - Sense Of Obligation
26:38 - Orgasm
41:12 - Control
43:51 - Long Term Relationships
48:10 - Body Confidence
50:36 - Emily’s Vibrator Picks
52:58 - Shandy Debrief
Produced by Gabrielle Galon
