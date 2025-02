Keeping The Spark In Long Term Relationships With Emily Nagoski - Ep 364

One of the most common questions Shandy has received over the years has been around keeping the *SPARK* alive in a long term relationship. Who better to help us answer that age old question than legendary writer and sex educator Emily Nagoski, PhD! You know Emily for "Come As You Are", the mega bestseller that—no biggie—REDEFINED WOMEN'S SEXUALITY. Her latest book, "Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connections", could not be more on topic for today's conversation! Today Emily teaches how to navigate mismatched libidos, expert tips for orgasming, the 4 big questions couples need to ask themselves, and how to find time for sexy time in a schedule full of to-do lists! Do not miss this one! More Emily Nagoski: - Emily's latest book, Come Together: https://amzn.to/4hMmlMU - Website: https://www.emilynagoski.com - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enagoski - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emilynagoski Time Stamps: 0:00 - Welcome To Emily Nagoski! 3:29 - Long Term Relationship Sex Myths 7:34 - Mismatched Libidos 12:57 - Creating Context/The 4 Questions 15:59 - When You Wish You Wanted It More 17:43 - Sense Of Obligation 26:38 - Orgasm 41:12 - Control 43:51 - Long Term Relationships 48:10 - Body Confidence 50:36 - Emily's Vibrator Picks 52:58 - Shandy Debrief