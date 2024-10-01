Powered by RND
Dear Shandy

Sharleen Joynt & Andy Levine
Dear Shandy is a dating advice podcast where Sharleen Joynt and her husband Andy Levine answer your burning relationship questions from the perspective of a hap...
Society & CultureRelationshipsTV & FilmAfter Shows

Available Episodes

5 of 367
  • Bachelor Recap: Ep 4 | The Ladies Take Bull From Grant & Co In Madrid - Ep 367
    Shandy is back with their world-famous Bachelor recaps! Today they're breaking down episode 4 of Grant Ellis' season! Thank you to our sponsors... - Go to https://www.functionhealth.com/SHANDY or enter code SHANDY at sign up to skip the waitlist! - Go to https://sundaysfordogs.com/SHANDY or use code SHANDY at checkout for 40% off your first order! - Go to https://prose.com/DEARSHANDY for 50% off your first subscription order today! - Go to https://www.squarespace.com/SHANDY for 10% off your first website or domain! - Go to https://www.drinkAG1.com/DEARSHANDY to get a FREE $76 gift with your first subscription! Thanks to our Word Watch sponsors... - Go to https://www.furanostudio.com and use code SHANDY30 for 30% off! Time Stamps: 0:00 - Housekeeping 4:57 - Episode 4 Kick Off 9:08 - Dina’s 1-On-1 15:09 - Back At The Hotel 16:41 - Group Date 42:37 - Serafiena’s 1-On-1 48:52 - Rose Ceremony Cocktail Party 1:06:19 - Rose Ceremony 1:07:14 - Andy’s A-Game 1:07:39 - Fashion 1:08:49 - Shandy Word Watch 1:10:30 - Shandy’s Predictions If you have a relationship question, write us at: [email protected] Subscribe and watch the episodes on YouTube! https://bit.ly/SubscribeDearShandy More Dear Shandy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dearshandy Facebook - https://fb.me/dearshandy More Sharleen Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sharleenjoynt Blog - http://www.alltheprettypandas.com More Andy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/machinelevine Produced by Gabrielle Galon - https://www.instagram.com/gabsamillion Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:22:31
  • Love Is Blind Recap: Eps 1-6 | The Pods; Love Triangles Galore - Ep 366
    Ask and you shall receive! By extremely popular demand, Shandy is back to recapping Love Is Blind! Today we're breaking down the first batch of season 8, episodes 1-6! Thank you to our sponsors... - Go to https://www.oneskin.co and use code SHANDY to get 15% off! - Go to https://www.cozyearth.com/SHANDY and use promo code SHANDY to save up to 40%! - Go to https://www.quince.com/SHANDY for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns! - Go to https://www.mudwtr.com and use code SHANDY to get up to 43% off your entire order, free shipping + a rechargeable frother! - Go to https://www.zocdoc.com/SHANDY to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today! Time Stamps: 1:41 - Joey & Monica 9:02 - Ben & Sara 18:55 - Devin & Brittany 24:23 - Devin & Virginia 31:07 - Mason & Meg 40:09 - Mason & Madison 57:37 - Mason & Meg Final Scene 1:05:28 - Alex 1:05:46 - Alex & Madison 1:18:16 - Dave 1:19:04 - Dave & Molly 1:26:06 - Dave & Lauren 1:33:27 - Daniel & Taylor 1:38:56 - 24 Hours Later 1:42:07 - Who We Would Go For If you have a relationship question, write us at: [email protected] Subscribe and watch the episodes on YouTube! https://bit.ly/SubscribeDearShandy More Dear Shandy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dearshandy Facebook - https://fb.me/dearshandy More Sharleen Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sharleenjoynt Blog - http://www.alltheprettypandas.com More Andy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/machinelevine Produced by Gabrielle Galon - https://www.instagram.com/gabsamillion Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dear-shandy/donations Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:52:23
  • Bachelor Recap: Ep 3 | Grant's Mansion Of Tears - Ep 365
    Shandy is back with their world-famous Bachelor recaps! Today they're breaking down episode 3 of Grant Ellis' season! Thank you to our sponsors... - Go to https://www.skims.com to shop SKIMS best intimates including the Fits Everybody Collection! - Go to https://www.jolieskinco.com/SHANDY for free shipping on all orders! - Go to https://fatty15.com/SHANDY and use code SHANDY at checkout for 15% of your 90 day subscription starter kit! - Go to https://www.cozyearth.com:/SHANDY and use promo code SHANDY to save up to 40%! - Go to https://www.apostrophe.com/SHANDY and use our code SHANDY to get your first visit for only five dollars! Thanks to our Word Watch sponsors... - Go to https://www.furanostudio.com and use code SHANDY30 for 30% off! Time Stamps: 0:00 - Housekeeping 8:24 - Episode 3 Kick Off 9:22 - Group Date #1 27:06 - The Next Day 30:13 - Carolina’s 1-On-1 34:37 - The Next Day/Beverly 39:23 - Group Date #2 43:59 - Evening/Litia’s Dinner 45:37 - Back At The Mansion 47:25 - Rose Ceremony Cocktail Party/Prom 55:14 - Rose Ceremony 55:39 - Andy’s A-Game 56:02 - Fashion 57:43 - Shandy Word Watch 59:27 - Shandy’s Predictions If you have a relationship question, write us at: [email protected] Subscribe and watch the episodes on YouTube! https://bit.ly/SubscribeDearShandy More Dear Shandy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dearshandy Facebook - https://fb.me/dearshandy More Sharleen Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sharleenjoynt Blog - http://www.alltheprettypandas.com More Andy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/machinelevine Produced by Gabrielle Galon - https://www.instagram.com/gabsamillion Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:17
  • Keeping The Spark In Long Term Relationships With Emily Nagoski - Ep 364
    One of the most common questions Shandy has received over the years has been around keeping the *SPARK* alive in a long term relationship. Who better to help us answer that age old question than legendary writer and sex educator Emily Nagoski, PhD! You know Emily for "Come As You Are", the mega bestseller that—no biggie—REDEFINED WOMEN'S SEXUALITY. Her latest book, "Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connections", could not be more on topic for today's conversation! Today Emily teaches how to navigate mismatched libidos, expert tips for orgasming, the 4 big questions couples need to ask themselves, and how to find time for sexy time in a schedule full of to-do lists! Do not miss this one! Thank you to our sponsor! - Go to https://huel.com and use code DEARSHANDY for 15% off your order! More Emily Nagoski: - Emily's latest book, Come Together: https://amzn.to/4hMmlMU - Website: https://www.emilynagoski.com - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enagoski - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@emilynagoski Time Stamps: 0:00 - Welcome To Emily Nagoski! 3:29 - Long Term Relationship Sex Myths 7:34 - Mismatched Libidos 12:57 - Creating Context/The 4 Questions 15:59 - When You Wish You Wanted It More 17:43 - Sense Of Obligation 26:38 - Orgasm 41:12 - Control 43:51 - Long Term Relationships 48:10 - Body Confidence 50:36 - Emily’s Vibrator Picks 52:58 - Shandy Debrief If you have a relationship question, write us at: [email protected] Subscribe - https://bit.ly/SubscribeDearShandy Listen on iTunes - https://bit.ly/DearShandyiTunes More Dear Shandy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dearshandy Facebook - https://fb.me/dearshandy More Sharleen Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sharleenjoynt Blog - http://www.alltheprettypandas.com More Andy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/machinelevine Produced by Gabrielle Galon - https://www.instagram.com/gabsamillion Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:14
  • Bachelor Recap: Ep 2 | Bachelor Recap: Ep 2 - Carolina & Zoe Shoot Their Villain Shot - Ep 363
    Shandy is back with their world-famous Bachelor recaps! Today they're breaking down episode 2 of Grant Ellis' season! Thank you to our sponsors... - Go to https://www.rula.com/SHANDY and take the first step towards better mental health today! - Go to https://www.thuma.com/SHANDY to receive $100 off your first bed purchase! - Go to https://www.squarespace.com/SHANDY for 10% off your first website or domain! - Go to https://www.zocdoc.com/SHANDY to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today! - Go to https://www.drinkAG1.com/DEARSHANDY to get a FREE $76 gift with your first subscription! Thanks to our Word Watch sponsors... - Go to https://www.furanostudio.com and use code SHANDY30 for 30% off! - Go to https://www.branchbasics.com and use code SHANDY for 15% off your order! Time Stamps: 0:00 - Housekeeping 2:38 - Episode 2 Kick Off 4:06 - Group Date #1 21:13 - The Next Day 21:48 - Alexe’s 1-On-1 27:53 - Group Date #2 38:20 - Rose Ceremony Cocktail Party 40:47 - Rose Ceremony 42:58 - Andy’s A-Game 44:33 - Fashion 46:10 - Shandy Word Watch 48:40 - Shandy’s Predictions If you have a relationship question, write us at: [email protected] Subscribe and watch the episodes on YouTube! https://bit.ly/SubscribeDearShandy More Dear Shandy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dearshandy Facebook - https://fb.me/dearshandy More Sharleen Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sharleenjoynt Blog - http://www.alltheprettypandas.com More Andy Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/machinelevine Produced by Gabrielle Galon - https://www.instagram.com/gabsamillion Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    58:03

About Dear Shandy

Dear Shandy is a dating advice podcast where Sharleen Joynt and her husband Andy Levine answer your burning relationship questions from the perspective of a happily married couple. Sharleen and Andy are two fiercely independent people who are skeptical of love stories and don’t believe in fate, soulmates, or The One. So how did they wind up so happily married? They learned the dating lessons by living them. Get no-holds-barred, honest advice from two people who actually have what you want: a fun, blissful partnership. But there's more! As an iconic former Bachelor contestant, Sharleen invites Bachelor Nation couples on for intimate double dates called Love Fests. Last, but certainly not least, Sharleen brings her insider knowledge and Andy delivers hilarious comic relief to combine for what are hands down the best Bachelor recaps in the business. New episodes drop every Thursday, and during Bachelor seasons, recaps drop on Tuesdays!

