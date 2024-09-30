Ross Gay teaches us how to notice delight and joy in our everyday lives. We discuss: concrete ways to rediscover and capture joy every day; how to rebuild your “delight muscle”; how to dissolve the myth of disconnection between us; and how to “unknow” our people so we can delight in them.
About Ross:
Ross Gay is an American poet, essayist, and professor committed to healing the world through observing and articulating joy, delight and gratitude. He won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry and the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award for his 2014 book, Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude, which was also a finalist for the National Book Award for Poetry. A devoted community gardener, Ross is a founding board member of the Bloomington Community Orchard, a non-profit, free-fruit-for-all food justice and joy project. A college football player, he is a founding editor of the online sports magazine Some Call it Ballin'.
--------
1:02:28
Cher is Here!
364. Cher is Here!
The global icon, Cher is here! Cher talks to Glennon, Abby, and Amanda about:
-The truth about the ending of her relationship with Sonny
-The advice Lucille Ball gave her that saved her life (and how she paid it forward)
-Her regrets from when Chaz came out to her
-How she survived emotionally abusive relationships & her advice for how to get out
--------
48:13
Glennon: Is it Insanity or Life?
363. Glennon: Is it Insanity or Life?
Glennon discusses an existential and emotional revelation with Abby and Amanda.
Discover:
Diving into the abyss; what is the abyss and what does it mean?
The time a child’s soccer triumph left Glennon in tears
Growing out of coping mechanisms
Metabolizing the “muchness” of being alive and big feelings
--------
1:00:05
Breaking Codependency: Letting Life Happen with Melody Beattie
Melody Beattie shares the difference between healthy and unhealthy helping:
- The daily practice that helps Melody stop controlling others and “Let Life Happen.”
- Why no one is able to gaslight you more than you.
- The one area of life where Codependence is necessary.
- All four of us surrender to the truth that we will never be Codependent No More.
About Melody
A pioneering voice in self-help literature, Melody Beattie is the author of many bestselling books, including Codependent No More – a #1 New York Times bestseller, which has sold over 7 million copies – as well as The Language of Letting Go, Playing It by Heart, The Grief Club, and Beyond Codependency. An updated edition of the bestselling, modern classic, Codependent No More, is available now. Melody lives in Southern California.
TW: @MelodyBeattie
IG: @authormelodybeattie
--------
1:03:00
Make Rest Your Revolution with Tricia Hersey
362. Make Rest Your Revolution with Tricia Hersey
Tricia Hersey (artist, theologian, poet, activist) returns; Abby, Glennon and Amanda talk to Tricia about her foundations, philosophies and approaches to resistance through the medium of rest:
Discover:
Tricia talks about the founding of the Nap Ministry; what she learned from her grandmother
Tricia discusses her 2024 book, We Will Rest! The Art of Escape
Why trickster/dreamer energy is essential to revolutionary thinking
Deconstructing the system using somatics, education and community
The craft of authentic listening and trusting your intuition
Life is freaking hard. We are all doing hard things every single day – things like loving and losing; caring for children and parents; forging and ending friendships; battling addiction, illness, and loneliness; struggling in our jobs, our marriages, and our divorces; setting boundaries; and fighting for equality, purpose, freedom, joy, and peace.
On We Can Do Hard Things, Glennon Doyle, author of UNTAMED; her wife Abby Wambach; and her sister Amanda Doyle do the only thing they’ve found that has ever made life easier: Drop the fake and talk honestly about the hard things including sex, gender, parenting, blended families, bodies, anxiety, addiction, justice, boundaries, fun, quitting, overwhelm . . . all of it.
We laugh and cry and help each other carry the hard so we can all live a little bit lighter and braver, free-er, less alone.