Breaking Codependency: Letting Life Happen with Melody Beattie

Melody Beattie shares the difference between healthy and unhealthy helping: - The daily practice that helps Melody stop controlling others and “Let Life Happen.” - Why no one is able to gaslight you more than you. - The one area of life where Codependence is necessary. - All four of us surrender to the truth that we will never be Codependent No More. About Melody A pioneering voice in self-help literature, Melody Beattie is the author of many bestselling books, including Codependent No More – a #1 New York Times bestseller, which has sold over 7 million copies – as well as The Language of Letting Go, Playing It by Heart, The Grief Club, and Beyond Codependency. An updated edition of the bestselling, modern classic, Codependent No More, is available now. Melody lives in Southern California. TW: @MelodyBeattie IG: @authormelodybeattie To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices