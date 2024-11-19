Episode 10: The Politicization of Jewish Identity & Artist Zoe Buckman

Watch the show on YouTube @JonahPlattOfficialMuseum-represented Artist, Feminist Advocate and Proud Jewish Mama Zoe Buckman joins Jonah in a frank conversation about anti-Jew bigotry on the left, both in the United States and the UK, where Buckman was raised. They discuss the progressive movements Buckman was once part of and how they've abandoned her since October 7th, while also looking at how the art world has changed for Jewish and Israeli creators. They also dig into the process behind Zoe's unique artistic style and how she's channeled grief, both personal and global, to create vibrant museum quality pieces. Additionally, she and Jonah discuss ways that Jewish individuals can deal with relationships that have been frayed since October 7th, while providing ideas on how to further unity within the community at large. Don't miss this insightful and inspiring conversation on Being Jewish with Jonah Platt! Mentioned in EpisodeZoe's Vogue Tribute to Her Mother https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/zoe-buckman History of Blood Libel & Jews https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/blood-libel Wicked Movie Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQCnAT7qSOA What is the Availability Heuristic? https://www.simplypsychology.org/availability-heuristic.html Tel Aviv Institutehttps://www.tlvi.org/Hen Mazzig https://www.instagram.com/henmazzig/Leonard Cohen's Quote About Judaism https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=419970805845520 Zoe Buckman - "Tended" Exhibit https://wwd.com/eye/people/zoe-buckman-tended-lyles-and-king-gallery-1235811759/ Zoe Buckman's Piece - "Songs Leaked From My Bedroom Walls"https://whitney.org/collection/works/68232 Zoe Buckman Uses Her Placenta To Create Art https://www.artsy.net/article/editorial-zoe-buckmans-plastinated-placenta-probes-the-beauty Hamas Uses Sexual Violence As Means of Attack https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-67629181Zoe Buckman's Instagram Post About Anti-Jewish Hate in the Art World (August 11th) https://www.instagram.com/p/C-iA4uQuFa3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==Van Jones Episode https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZR0qUIUGAKM&t=333s Art Basel Miami https://www.artbasel.com/miami-beach?lang=en The Perez Art Museum Miami https://www.pamm.org/en/