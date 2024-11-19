Episode 10: The Politicization of Jewish Identity & Artist Zoe Buckman
Episode 10: The Politicization of Jewish Identity & Artist Zoe Buckman

Watch the show on YouTube @JonahPlattOfficialMuseum-represented Artist, Feminist Advocate and Proud Jewish Mama Zoe Buckman joins Jonah in a frank conversation about anti-Jew bigotry on the left, both in the United States and the UK, where Buckman was raised. They discuss the progressive movements Buckman was once part of and how they've abandoned her since October 7th, while also looking at how the art world has changed for Jewish and Israeli creators. They also dig into the process behind Zoe's unique artistic style and how she's channeled grief, both personal and global, to create vibrant museum quality pieces. Additionally, she and Jonah discuss ways that Jewish individuals can deal with relationships that have been frayed since October 7th, while providing ideas on how to further unity within the community at large. Don't miss this insightful and inspiring conversation on Being Jewish with Jonah Platt! Mentioned in EpisodeZoe's Vogue Tribute to Her Mother https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/zoe-buckman History of Blood Libel & Jews https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/blood-libel Wicked Movie Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQCnAT7qSOA What is the Availability Heuristic? https://www.simplypsychology.org/availability-heuristic.html Tel Aviv Institutehttps://www.tlvi.org/Hen Mazzig https://www.instagram.com/henmazzig/Leonard Cohen's Quote About Judaism https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=419970805845520 Zoe Buckman - "Tended" Exhibit https://wwd.com/eye/people/zoe-buckman-tended-lyles-and-king-gallery-1235811759/ Zoe Buckman's Piece - "Songs Leaked From My Bedroom Walls"https://whitney.org/collection/works/68232 Zoe Buckman Uses Her Placenta To Create Art https://www.artsy.net/article/editorial-zoe-buckmans-plastinated-placenta-probes-the-beauty Hamas Uses Sexual Violence As Means of Attack https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-67629181Zoe Buckman's Instagram Post About Anti-Jewish Hate in the Art World (August 11th) https://www.instagram.com/p/C-iA4uQuFa3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==Van Jones Episode https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZR0qUIUGAKM&t=333s Art Basel Miami https://www.artbasel.com/miami-beach?lang=en The Perez Art Museum Miami https://www.pamm.org/en/ 

Connect with Zoehttps://www.instagram.com/zoebuckman/
Episode 9: Reclaiming Social Media & Top Chef’s Gail Simmons
Episode 9: Reclaiming Social Media & Top Chef's Gail Simmons

Watch the show on YouTube @JonahPlattOfficialGail Simmons has captured our hearts and stomachs as a judge on Bravo's Emmy and Peabody-winning series Top Chef for more than 18 years! Today, she joins Jonah to discuss her connections to food and family through the lens of her Jewish identity. A Canadian native, she reflects on her Jewish upbringing in Toronto and Montreal and how those Jewish communities persevere today in the face of immense anti-Jew hate. Additionally, she shares her concerns for the future as a Jewish mother, goes deep on all things Top Chef, and of course, sprinkles in some culinary wisdom on Jewish specialties like latkes, kosher pickles, and most importantly, Mom's Brisket. Together, Jonah and Gail tackle a wide breadth of topics with hope, humor and heart. Mentioned in EpisodeNefesh - Rabbi Susan GoldbergChef Sara BradleyTom ColicchioHen MazzigGail Simmons' Brisket RecipeInstagram Post by Gail SimmonsChef Birthright TripFranco-Turkish Relationship during First EmpireThe Great Powers

Connect with Gailhttps://www.instagram.com/gailsimmonseats/ 

00:00 Introduction and Context00:27 The Power of Social Media03:39 Historical Reflections and Call to Action05:34 Practical Steps for Jewish Advocacy07:10 Guest Introduction: Gail Simmons09:01 Gail's Jewish Culinary Heritage12:28 Gail's Career Journey23:52 Top Chef and Cultural Impact29:59 Jewish Food Challenge Ideas31:17 Support and Community Post-October 7th35:04 Social Media Advocacy and Reactions42:05 Memories of Israel and Kibbutz Life46:39 Contemporary Jewish Food and Deli Culture48:55 Thanksgiving Traditions and Preferences50:39 Audience Questions and Reflections56:26 Closing Remarks and Credits
Episode 8: Anti-Jew Inversion & Political Journalist Isaac Saul
Episode 8: Anti-Jew Inversion & Political Journalist Isaac Saul

Watch the show on YouTube @JonahPlattOfficialIn this week's episode, Jonah sits down with journalist Isaac Saul, founder of independent, non-partisan political newsletter Tangle. They discuss Isaac's evolving journey with Judaism - from the local Jewish Community Center to a Yeshiva in East Jerusalem and back. Isaac also lends his expertise to the discussion of journalistic integrity today, and elaborates on Tangle's mission to bridge what he calls "The Perception Gap" between Democrats and Republicans, and the political divide on contentious issues. Additionally, Saul offers unique perspectives on the ongoing conflicts in Israel and offers his election predictions just in time for Election Day! Jonah and Isaac's conversation offers new insights on bridging civic divides and illustrates how to have an honest, humble and respectful conversation about sensitive issues.Mentioned in this episodeSubscribe to Tangle! ReadTangle The Week Magazine (general reference) Isaac Saul's Article on Election FraudIsaac Saul's Election PredictionsArticle: The Zionist case for a ceasefireArticle "The attacks on Israel, and the response.

Connect with IsaacInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/ikesaul/

00:00 Introduction to Anti-Jewish Hate00:44 Understanding Inversion: A Core Strategy01:58 Examples of Anti-Jewish Inversion03:09 The Weaponization of Jewish Identity04:38 Challenging the Apartheid Label05:52 Debunking Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide Claims07:57 The Misuse of 'Never Again'09:39 Interview with Isaac Saul: Early Jewish Memories14:16 Isaac Saul's Journey to Jewish Observance19:54 The State of Journalism Today29:18 Addressing Election Fraud Claims30:53 Understanding Political Perception Gaps34:00 Election Predictions and Analysis36:40 Personal Reflections on Trump42:12 The Israel-Palestine Conflict57:19 Social Media Questions59:04 Conclusion and Farewell
Episode 7: “Bad Jews” + CNN Analyst & Activist Van Jones
Episode 7: "Bad Jews" + CNN Analyst & Activist Van Jones

Watch the show on YouTube @JonahPlattOfficialIn this episode, Jonah sits down with legendary commentator, activist and community ally Van Jones to dive into the historical power and current necessity of the Black & Jewish relationship. Together, Jonah and Van discuss the historic ties between their communities, the forces that try to divide them, and how both must work together to safeguard democracy and each other. Additionally, they discuss the pending Presidential election, the power of activism, and the origin of Van's name! An eye-opening episode full of insight, truth, and personal stories not to be missed.Mentioned in this episodeArticle: The Message by Ta-Nehesi Coates The Green Collar Economy by Van Jones

Connect with Van JonesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/vanjones68/ 

00:00 Introduction and Context00:16 Exploring Jewish Identity01:05 Challenging Jewish Validity02:23 Solidarity and Unification06:05 Introducing Van Jones08:00 Van Jones' Early Life and Influences13:29 Experiences with Racism and Activism23:20 Media Integrity and Bias27:08 Addressing Anti-Semitism and Advocacy34:20 The Palestinian Cause and Hamas35:23 Personal Impact and Progressive Identity36:18 Social Media and Public Perception37:06 Standing Up for All Communities37:29 Facing Fear and Speaking Out40:46 Complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict45:15 Black and Jewish Community Relations
Episode 6: The “Four C’s” of Productive Conversation + Jackie Tohn
Episode 6: The "Four C's" of Productive Conversation + Jackie Tohn

Watch the show on YouTube @JonahPlattOfficialJonah is joined by Jackie Tohn, one of the hilarious stars of Nobody Wants This, the Jewish Netflix series people can't stop talking about. From raising Jewish children and intermarriage to Jewish representation in Hollywood, no topic goes untouched in today's conversation. In this one-of-a-kind episode, Jackie Tohn opens up about her family's Holocaust roots, the Jewish characters she's gotten to portray in her career and the ongoing challenge in getting Jewish portrayals right. Beyond this, we learn about Sukkot and the cultural meaning this holiday holds. This episode offers humor and hope while authentically highlighting the challenges the Jewish community is facing. Mentioned in this episodeNobody Wants This (Netflix: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt26933824/) New York Times: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/05/opinion/nobody-wants-this-jewish-gender.html Time Magazine: https://time.com/7023404/nobody-wants-this-netflix-jewish-women/ Camp Lokanda (Website: https://www.lokanda.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/camp.lokanda/) BBYO - JEWISH ORGANIZATION FOR YOUTH (website: https://bbyo.org/) GLOW (Netflix) Episode 25: https://ew.com/tv/2019/08/10/glow-season-3-spoilers-jackie-tohn-interview/ A Futile & Stupid Gesture - Gilda Radner FilmVariety Magazine: (https://variety.com/2023/film/focus/jonah-platt-time-to-spread-jewish-joy-1235758562/) Erin Foster (Creator of the show: IG: https://www.instagram.com/erinfoster/) Floaters (https://deadline.com/2024/01/jackie-tohn-sarah-podemski-seth-green-maxwell-jacob-friedman-jewish-camp-comedy-floaters-1235809724/) CAMP SONG: 54:12 - Kenny Rogers Song PARODY "Through The Years"Best Leftovers Ever (Netflix) https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13563634/ Schusterman Foundation: https://www.schusterman.org/ Beads 4 Proceeds (Jackie's Bracelets) https://pcfcares.org/beads4proceeds/ 

Connect with Jackie TohnInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jackietohn/ 

01:27 Introducing the Four Cs of Productive Conversations01:35 C1: Curiosity - The Key to Understanding02:54 C2: Calm - Keeping the Stakes Low03:32 C3: Camaraderie - Building Connections04:17 C4: Compassion - Shared Humanity04:48 Boundaries and Positivity in Conversations05:24 Engaging with the Audience05:49 Welcome to 'Being Jewish' with Jonah Platt07:05 Jackie Tone's Jewish Upbringing12:26 Jackie Tone's Acting Journey14:17 Jewish Representation in Media20:37 Critiques and Responses to the Show27:08 Visual Storytelling and Character Dynamics28:07 Feedback from the Jewish Community28:51 Authenticity in the Writer's Room30:00 Navigating Jewish Traditions On-Screen32:44 Interfaith Relationships and Jewish Identity36:18 Creating Joy Amidst Adversity39:55 Season Two Expectations and Personal Projects49:27 Audience Questions and Future Plans
Being Jewish with Jonah Platt is a weekly podcast that illuminates the full, beautiful, often unexplored spectrum of Jewish identity, by exploring the personal journeys of both Jews and non-Jewish allies alike. Each week, actor/artist/advocate Jonah Platt will interview a celebrity figure from any number of fields—Art, Sports, Entertainment, Politics, Food, Music, Business, you name it—allowing the esteemed guest a safe space to dig deep into their own individual connection to the question, “What does it mean to be Jewish TO YOU?” Both the show’s audience and the established audience of each guest will have a unique opportunity to discover their hero’s connection to the Jewish experience through a thought-provoking conversation they won’t have heard anywhere else.