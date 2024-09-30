The NZ Dad Who Abducted His Kids to Live in the Wilderness

Tom Phillips has been hiding out in New Zealand's remote northwest with his three young children since 2021. Despite extensive searches, the family has managed to evade capture—even after Tom allegedly robbed a bank with his 10-year-old daughter. In this episode, we're speaking with journalist Tony Wall, who's covered the case from the beginning. He'll share insights on those who may be helping Tom and why he's been so difficult to catch.