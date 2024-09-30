The Swiss Cult That Ended With 5 Mass Suicides (Part 2)
Between 1994 and 1997, the sect known as The Order of the Solar Temple snuffed itself out via five mass murder suicides. We spend this episode looking at what happened—and why.For further info, check out some of our sources:Qubec Coroner's Report 1996The challenge of identification following the tragedy of the Solar TempleSolar Temple in Salvan: 25 years later, a luxury chalet on the site of the massacreCult Horror Maims Prominent French Family: The New York TimesThe Philosophy of Fanaticism: Paul KatsafanasExtremes podcast: Escaping a Cult Julian interviews a Jonestown survivor
51:51
The Swiss Cult That Ended With 5 Mass Suicides (Part 1)
In 1994, a series of ritualistic mass suicides exposed the world to The Order of the Solar Temple—a secretive doomsday sect with members spread across Switzerland, France, and Canada. In this episode, we explore how its two leaders transitioned from promoting New Age health remedies to orchestrating massacres.For more information, check out these sources:The Order of the Solar Temple: Temple of Death. Edited by James R. LewisApocalypse Observed by John R. Hall. Philip D. Schuyler and Sylvaine TrinhAustralia Link With Swiss Doomsday Cult, The Canberra TimesReddit thread on The Order of the Solar Temple
44:32
The NZ Dad Who Abducted His Kids to Live in the Wilderness
Tom Phillips has been hiding out in New Zealand's remote northwest with his three young children since 2021. Despite extensive searches, the family has managed to evade capture—even after Tom allegedly robbed a bank with his 10-year-old daughter. In this episode, we're speaking with journalist Tony Wall, who's covered the case from the beginning. He'll share insights on those who may be helping Tom and why he's been so difficult to catch.
44:24
How a Fake Cop Duped McDonald's Managers Into Strip-Searches
For a decade, a man posing as a police officer called fast-food chains across the US and asked managers to strip-search their employees. Dozens complied, leading to multiple cases of sexual assault. In this episode, we speak with a detective named Buddy Stump who solved the case after a friend's daughter became a victim.
50:34
My Dad Is America's Worst Serial Arsonist
John Leonard Orr is a convicted arsonist and mass murderer. He is believed to have set nearly 2,000 fires in a 30-year spree, making him the most prolific serial arsonist in American history. But his daughter Lori hasn't always seen him this way. She talks about her childhood memories of seeing John as a hero firefighter. A man who always had a special knack for being the first on the scene.Contact Lori here for a chance to win a signed copy of her book: Burned.
Conversations with people who have lived through extreme events. Some stories are dark and twisted, others are light and funny. In all cases, we get an intimate portrait of 'what it was like' to be there.Hosted by Julian Morgans