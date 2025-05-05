Small Q’s Escape and the Fight to End Forced Scamming

After six harrowing months in slavery, Small Q finally breaks free. A sweeping international effort helps him return to Uganda—but thousands remain trapped in scammer farms. In this conclusion, we explore what it will take to shut them down. Featuring a rare interview with a UN expert on the front lines of the fight.Please help Judah and his team continue to rescue scammer farm victims by donating at https://www.globaladvanceprojects.org/donateAnd please help Small Q rebuild his life by donating to his GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/26697324This is a What It Was Like SpecialProduced by SuperrealHosted by Julian Morgans @julianmorgansFind us on TikTok: @whatitwaslikepodcastFind us on YouTube: @whatitwaslikepodcast Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.