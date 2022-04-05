Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Expedition Unknown

Podcast Expedition Unknown
Discovery
Society & Culture
  • Temple of Doom
    Josh Gates travels to the remote and landmine-riddled jungles of Cambodia to investigate the lost city of the Khmer Empire and search for a mystical relic that gave its God king the power to incinerate his enemies.  For even more Expedition Unknown, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/expeditionunknown to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
    5/24/2023
    38:26
  • Introducing: Expedition Unknown with Josh Gates
    5/4/2022
    0:56

About Expedition Unknown

Find out the truth behind popular, bizarre legends. Expedition Unknown, a podcast from Discovery, chronicles the adventures of Josh Gates as he investigates unsolved iconic stories across the globe. With direct audio from the hit TV show, you’ll hear Gates explore stories like the disappearance of Amelia Earhart in the south Pacific and the location of Captain Morgan's treasure in Panama. These authentic, roughshod journeys help Gates separate fact from fiction, and learn the truth behind these compelling stories. For even more Expedition Unknown, head to discovery+. Go to discoveryplus.com/expeditionunknown to start your 7-day free trial today. Terms apply.
