PodcastsEducationThe Jamie & Donna Winship Podcast
The Jamie & Donna Winship Podcast
Identity Exchange
EducationReligion & Spirituality
    Hearing The Good Shepherd

    1/08/2026 | 19 mins.

    Discover the transformative power of experiencing the Living Christ in everyday life! In this inspiring talk, Jamie Winship shares a powerful story of faith, cultural connection, and divine protection. Drawing from John 10, he explores how Jesus, the Good Shepherd, calls His sheep by name across all cultures and backgrounds, uniting them as one flock. Through a remarkable encounter in a Lao community, Jamie illustrates how sharing faith is about holding others while Jesus heals, not about winning arguments or enforcing doctrine. Join us to learn how to live boldly in faith, embracing the real, relational presence of Christ to bring hope and transformation to a broken world.

    Jamie Winship | Actively Engaging with God: Prayer, Trust, and God's Guidance | Antioch: Session 4

    12/19/2025 | 20 mins.

    Jamie Winship shares his experiences and insights about personal relationships with God. He emphasizes the importance of actively engaging with God through prayer and seeking guidance, rather than relying solely on one's own thoughts. He illustrates his points through anecdotes, particularly the story of Hamza, a young man who overcomes great adversity and finds faith in Jesus through a series of unlikely events. This approach to faith leads to a fulfilling life that transcends personal limitations and opens doors to incredible possibilities.

    Jamie Winship | The Transformative Power of Understanding Your True Identity | Antioch: Session 3

    12/19/2025 | 54 mins.

    Are you feeling stuck in a rut, unsure of your purpose or direction in life? This powerful talk reveals the transformative power of understanding your true identity in the kingdom of God.Join Jamie Winship as he explores the stories of biblical figures and modern-day examples who overcame challenges and achieved extraordinary things by embracing their God-given identity.

    Jamie Winship | Challenges, Triumphs, and Profound Spiritual Encounters | Antioch: Session 2

    12/19/2025 | 1h 4 mins.

    From covert missions in the Middle East to working alongside elite forces, Jamie Winship reveals the challenges, triumphs, and profound spiritual encounters that shaped his journey. Discover how faith, identity, and teamwork played a crucial role in his dangerous missions.

    Jamie Winship | Discovering Your Unique Identity: Unlocking Purpose & Potential | Antioch: Session 1

    12/19/2025 | 55 mins.

    Jamie Winship shares a powerful message about discovering your unique #identity and #purpose in life. Through personal anecdotes and biblical examples, Jamie explores how faith in Jesus Christ can unlock your full potential and equip you to make a significant impact on the world. Discover the incredible possibilities that await you when you embrace your divine destiny.

About The Jamie & Donna Winship Podcast

The Jamie and Donna Winship Podcast | Identity Exchange Welcome to the Jamie and Donna Winship Podcast, brought to you by Identity Exchange—a leading training and coaching company helping individuals, teams, and organizations discover their true identity and unlock greater creativity, resilience, and purpose. In each episode, Jamie and Donna Winship share powerful stories, practical tools, and transformative conversations that challenge you to live fearlessly in your true identity. Learn how to navigate life’s uncertainty, build authentic relationships, and bring peace and clarity to every environment you influence. Because when you live from who you truly are, transformation happens from the inside out—and transformed individuals transform individuals. Join the movement to awaken courage and freedom. Start your journey to true identity today: https://identityexchange.com
EducationReligion & SpiritualitySociety & CultureSelf-Improvement

