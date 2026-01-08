The Jamie & Donna Winship Podcast

Hearing The Good Shepherd
1/08/2026 | 19 mins.
Discover the transformative power of experiencing the Living Christ in everyday life! In this inspiring talk, Jamie Winship shares a powerful story of faith, cultural connection, and divine protection. Drawing from John 10, he explores how Jesus, the Good Shepherd, calls His sheep by name across all cultures and backgrounds, uniting them as one flock. Through a remarkable encounter in a Lao community, Jamie illustrates how sharing faith is about holding others while Jesus heals, not about winning arguments or enforcing doctrine. Join us to learn how to live boldly in faith, embracing the real, relational presence of Christ to bring hope and transformation to a broken world. Identity Exchange is a training agency that helps individuals and teams discover new levels of creativity and resiliency within the framework of true identity.Live fearlessly in your true identity. For resources, courses, coaching, and training. Visit https://www.identityexchange.com ORDER Jamie Winship’s Book, Living Fearless: Exchanging the Lies of the World for the Liberating Truth of God | Preorder Jamie's New Book: The War of Worldviews → https://amzn.to/3WE29E3Follow Jamie Winship on social media:Instagram: https://instagram.com/thejamiewinshipFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejamiewinshipFollow Donna Winship on social media:Instagram: https://instagram.com/thedonnawinshipFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/thedonnawinship
Jamie Winship | Actively Engaging with God: Prayer, Trust, and God's Guidance | Antioch: Session 4
12/19/2025 | 20 mins.
Jamie Winship shares his experiences and insights about personal relationships with God. He emphasizes the importance of actively engaging with God through prayer and seeking guidance, rather than relying solely on one's own thoughts. He illustrates his points through anecdotes, particularly the story of Hamza, a young man who overcomes great adversity and finds faith in Jesus through a series of unlikely events. This approach to faith leads to a fulfilling life that transcends personal limitations and opens doors to incredible possibilities.
Jamie Winship | The Transformative Power of Understanding Your True Identity | Antioch: Session 3
12/19/2025 | 54 mins.
Are you feeling stuck in a rut, unsure of your purpose or direction in life? This powerful talk reveals the transformative power of understanding your true identity in the kingdom of God.Join Jamie Winship as he explores the stories of biblical figures and modern-day examples who overcame challenges and achieved extraordinary things by embracing their God-given identity.
Jamie Winship | Challenges, Triumphs, and Profound Spiritual Encounters | Antioch: Session 2
12/19/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
From covert missions in the Middle East to working alongside elite forces, Jamie Winship reveals the challenges, triumphs, and profound spiritual encounters that shaped his journey. Discover how faith, identity, and teamwork played a crucial role in his dangerous missions.
Jamie Winship | Discovering Your Unique Identity: Unlocking Purpose & Potential | Antioch: Session 1
12/19/2025 | 55 mins.
Jamie Winship shares a powerful message about discovering your unique #identity and #purpose in life. Through personal anecdotes and biblical examples, Jamie explores how faith in Jesus Christ can unlock your full potential and equip you to make a significant impact on the world. Discover the incredible possibilities that await you when you embrace your divine destiny.
The Jamie & Donna Winship Podcast