The Jamie & Donna Winship Podcast

Discover the transformative power of experiencing the Living Christ in everyday life! In this inspiring talk, Jamie Winship shares a powerful story of faith, cultural connection, and divine protection. Drawing from John 10, he explores how Jesus, the Good Shepherd, calls His sheep by name across all cultures and backgrounds, uniting them as one flock. Through a remarkable encounter in a Lao community, Jamie illustrates how sharing faith is about holding others while Jesus heals, not about winning arguments or enforcing doctrine. Join us to learn how to live boldly in faith, embracing the real, relational presence of Christ to bring hope and transformation to a broken world.