I’m Not Gonna Smile for You, but I Might Twerk

On this episode of Vibe Check, Sam, Saeed and Zach talk about Black people’s facial expressions being scrutinized, and how the internet determines if a song becomes a hit. Plus, a few recommendations to help you keep your vibe right.We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected] , and keep in touch with us on Instagram @samsanders, @theferocity, and @zachstaff. Also, follow us on TikTok @vibecheckpod.------------------------------------------------------LIVE EVENTS:WBUR City Space (Boston, 6/22): https://www.wbur.org/events/854615/vibe-check-live-with-sam-sanders-saeed-jones-and-zach-staffordThe 92nd St Y (New York City, 6/23): https://www.92ny.org/event/vibe-check------------------------------------------------------RECOMMENDATIONS: Sam: Hummingbird by James Blake and Metro Boomin Saeed: Tongue by MNEK (Jarreau Vandal Remix)Zach: That! Feels Good! By Jessie Ware