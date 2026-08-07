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266 episodes
- On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach look back at four years of the show's funniest, sharpest, and most unforgettable moments.
You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
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- On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach talk about Ariana Grande and the concern over her weight loss. And about America’s flop era. Plus, they share their latest picks for “the vibes are on” and “the vibes are off.”
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Saeed’s Poem: “I Have A Time Machine” by Brenda Shaughnessy
You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach answer some of listeners’ questions about following your intuition, parasocial relationships, Taylor Swift, the anxiety of creating art in the age of AI, and more.
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Sign up for Saeed’s Webinar: https://www.patreon.com/VibeCheck/posts/161968229?utm_campaign=postshare_fan
You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach discuss the new film, The Odyssey. They share their reactions, and talk about its enduring themes and what it can tell us about the present. They consider what makes a hero and why the story continues to resonate today. Plus, they share their latest picks for “the vibes are on” and “the vibes are off.”
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Saeed’s Poem: Siren Song by Margaret Atwood
Sign up for Saeed’s Webinar: https://www.patreon.com/VibeCheck/posts/161968229?utm_campaign=postshare_fan
You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed sits down with acclaimed novelist and writer Sarah Schulman to discuss why telling the truth is worth the risk, the power of showing up for one another, and her new book, The Fantasy and Necessity of Solidarity. Together, they explore what solidarity really means, and why it's more necessary than ever.
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Sign up for Saeed’s Webinar: https://www.patreon.com/VibeCheck/posts/161968229?utm_campaign=postshare_fan
You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Vibe Check
A weekly podcast where Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford make sense of what’s going on in news and culture – and how it all feels. Vibe Check is your favorite group chat, come to life. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.Podcast website
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