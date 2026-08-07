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Vibe Check

Zach Stafford, Saeed Jones
Society & Culture
Vibe Check
Latest episode

266 episodes

  • Vibe Check

    Life Is a River

    08/07/2026 | 41 mins.
    On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach look back at four years of the show's funniest, sharpest, and most unforgettable moments.

    You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
    We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
    Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Vibe Check

    America’s Flop Era

    08/05/2026 | 57 mins.
    On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach talk about Ariana Grande and the concern over her weight loss. And about America’s flop era. Plus, they share their latest picks for “the vibes are on” and “the vibes are off.”

    ------------------------------------------------------

    Saeed’s Poem: “I Have A Time Machine” by Brenda Shaughnessy

    You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
    We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
    Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Vibe Check

    Too Much, Too Soon, Too Fast

    07/31/2026 | 42 mins.
    On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach answer some of listeners’ questions about following your intuition, parasocial relationships, Taylor Swift, the anxiety of creating art in the age of AI, and more.

    ------------------------------------------------------

    Sign up for Saeed’s Webinar: https://www.patreon.com/VibeCheck/posts/161968229?utm_campaign=postshare_fan

    You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
    We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
    Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Vibe Check

    Tell Me the Story of a Complicated Man

    07/29/2026 | 56 mins.
    On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach discuss the new film, The Odyssey. They share their reactions, and talk about its enduring themes and what it can tell us about the present. They consider what makes a hero and why the story continues to resonate today. Plus, they share their latest picks for “the vibes are on” and “the vibes are off.”

    ------------------------------------------------------

    Saeed’s Poem: Siren Song by Margaret Atwood

    Sign up for Saeed’s Webinar: https://www.patreon.com/VibeCheck/posts/161968229?utm_campaign=postshare_fan

     

    You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
    We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
    Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Vibe Check

    Who Are You When It Actually Matters?

    07/24/2026 | 45 mins.
    On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed sits down with acclaimed novelist and writer Sarah Schulman to discuss why telling the truth is worth the risk, the power of showing up for one another, and her new book, The Fantasy and Necessity of Solidarity. Together, they explore what solidarity really means, and why it's more necessary than ever.

    ------------------------------------------------------

    Sign up for Saeed’s Webinar: https://www.patreon.com/VibeCheck/posts/161968229?utm_campaign=postshare_fan

    You can find everything Vibe Check related at our official website, www.vibecheckpod.com
    We want to hear from you! Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram @vibecheck_pod.
    Get your Vibe Check merch at www.podswag.com/vibecheck.
    Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free.
    Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Vibe Check
A weekly podcast where Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford make sense of what’s going on in news and culture – and how it all feels. Vibe Check is your favorite group chat, come to life. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Vibe Check ad-free. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.
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Society & Culture

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