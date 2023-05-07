A weekly podcast where Sam Sanders, Saeed Jones, and Zach Stafford make sense of what’s going on in news and culture – and how it all feels. Vibe Check is your ...
Vibe Check LIVE! Featuring Penn Badgley
On this live episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach talk to Penn Badgley about being delusional, infidelity, fame, and so much more. Plus, they answer a few advice questions from the audience.We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected], and keep in touch with us on Instagram @samsanders, @theferocity, and @zachstaff. Special thanks to 92NY and Penn Badgley!
7/5/2023
1:09:06
Love, Life, and Liquor
On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach discuss a deadly incident of self-defense in Chicago, patriarchy, and why people don’t have cookouts anymore. Plus, a few recommendations to help you keep your vibe right.We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected], and keep in touch with us on Instagram @samsanders, @theferocity, and @zachstaff. ------------------------------------------------------RECOMMENDATIONS: Saeed: Kelly Clarkson’s new album: ChemistryZach: And Just Like That… (Sex and the City)
6/28/2023
43:35
We’re Sharing War Stories Now
On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach talk about Bebe Rexha being assaulted by a fan, and the latest development regarding the controversial Body Mass Index (BMI). Plus, a few recommendations to help you keep your vibe right.We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected], and keep in touch with us on Instagram @samsanders, @theferocity, and @zachstaff. ------------------------------------------------------LIVE EVENTS:WBUR City Space (Boston, 6/22): https://www.wbur.org/events/854615/vibe-check-live-with-sam-sanders-saeed-jones-and-zach-staffordThe 92nd St Y (New York City, 6/23): https://www.92ny.org/event/vibe-check------------------------------------------------------RECOMMENDATIONS: Saeed: Black Mirror: Season 6 – (Joan Is Awful, Loch Henry, and Beyond the Sea)Zach: Swiping America
6/21/2023
48:30
A Special Conversation with Roxane Gay
On this bonus episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and New York Times bestselling author, Roxane Gay, talk about Roxane’s relationship with television, the allure of soap operas, the Writers Guild of America strike, and much more.We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected], and keep in touch with us on Instagram @samsanders, @theferocity, and @zachstaff. You can find Roxane Gay on Instagram @roxanegay74.------------------------------------------------------LIVE EVENTS:WBUR City Space (Boston, 6/22): https://www.wbur.org/events/854615/vibe-check-live-with-sam-sanders-saeed-jones-and-zach-staffordThe 92nd St Y (New York City, 6/23): https://www.92ny.org/event/vibe-check
6/19/2023
40:02
I’m Not Gonna Smile for You, but I Might Twerk
On this episode of Vibe Check, Sam, Saeed and Zach talk about Black people’s facial expressions being scrutinized, and how the internet determines if a song becomes a hit. Plus, a few recommendations to help you keep your vibe right.We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected], and keep in touch with us on Instagram @samsanders, @theferocity, and @zachstaff. Also, follow us on TikTok @vibecheckpod.------------------------------------------------------LIVE EVENTS:WBUR City Space (Boston, 6/22): https://www.wbur.org/events/854615/vibe-check-live-with-sam-sanders-saeed-jones-and-zach-staffordThe 92nd St Y (New York City, 6/23): https://www.92ny.org/event/vibe-check------------------------------------------------------RECOMMENDATIONS: Sam: Hummingbird by James Blake and Metro Boomin Saeed: Tongue by MNEK (Jarreau Vandal Remix)Zach: That! Feels Good! By Jessie Ware