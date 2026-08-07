On this episode of Vibe Check, Saeed and Zach discuss the new film, The Odyssey. They share their reactions, and talk about its enduring themes and what it can tell us about the present. They consider what makes a hero and why the story continues to resonate today. Plus, they share their latest picks for “the vibes are on” and “the vibes are off.”



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Saeed’s Poem: Siren Song by Margaret Atwood



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