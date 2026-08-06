A Navy SEAL trainee who says he was wrongfully convicted of murder and abduction to defile for a crime the actual killer later confessed to committing alone, served 31 years of an 82-year sentence before walking out of prison. This is his first interview. SHOW DESCRIPTION: In 1995, 20-year-old Navy SEAL trainee Dusty Turner watched his swim buddy Billy Brown strangle a 21-year-old pre-med student named Jennifer Evans in a Virginia Beach parking lot. Dusty says he tried to stop him, but he failed. Bound by the SEAL code to protect his teammate, he helped hide the body. Eight days later, consumed by guilt, he says he confessed to his commanding officer, led police to the scene, and cooperated fully with investigators. Then he says the system took 31 years of his life. Brown flipped and blamed Dusty for the murder. Both were convicted in separate trials. Brown got 72 years. Dusty got 82, more time than the man who actually killed her. In 2002, Brown confessed on tape that he acted alone. A Virginia judge declared Dusty actually innocent. The appellate court overturned it on a legal theory never presented at his original trial. Under Virginia law, the only crime Dusty admits to ... helping hide a body ... carried a maximum sentence of one year. He served thirty-one. On March 5, 2026, Dusty walked out of prison. He is 51 years old. His murder conviction still stands. He is not exonerated. Now, for the first time, Dusty sits down with Dr. Phil, alongside his mother Linda, who never stopped fighting ... to tell his story, confront the system that he says failed him, and face the most difficult question of all: how do you rebuild a life when the majority of it was taken from you for something you say you didn't do?

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