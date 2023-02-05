Experience a side of Dr. Phil McGraw you may have been missing as he delves into the minds of the most exciting and accomplished people. McGraw provides critica... More
Upgrade Your Playbook For Life: Living By Design, Part Six
If you are going to win at life, you need a playbook, Dr. Phil says. On this week’s Phil in the Blanks podcast, he teaches you how to be a winner in life.
“One of the things you’ve got to stop doing is talking to people who cannot say yes,” Dr. Phil says.
5/2/2023
54:29
How To Create A Better Life: Living By Design Part Five
Do you have everything you want in life? If you don’t, then you have to identify which area of your life is missing something you need and ought to have. On this week’s episode of the Phil in the Blanks podcast, Dr. Phil walks you through steps to have a better life, shares strategies to take you to the next level, and discusses his “Playbook for Life.”
Your script for life is for you to build! New episodes drop Tuesdays. Listen and subscribe here.
4/25/2023
56:26
How To Adapt To The New Rules Of Life: Living By Design, Part Four
If you’ve been doing everything “by the book” and your life still isn’t where you want it to be, you need to tune in to this week’s Phil in the Blanks podcast. Dr. Phil teaches you how the world really works -- not how you wish it worked, not how it should work -- but how it really works. Become empowered to be a leader in your life and protect yourself and those you love.
“Life is a game, and you will either be a player or be the one played,” explains Dr. Phil. “Yesterday’s rules and expectations about relationships, emotions, and interacting just simply don’t apply anymore, not like they used to … and those who figure that out and adapt to the current world will have an incredible edge.”
4/18/2023
57:17
Defining Your External Factors: Living By Design Part Three
Continue uncovering your authentic self with Dr. Phil in part three of his "Living By Design" series. You can trace who you've become in this life to external factors: 10 defining moments, seven critical choices, and five pivotal people. But first, it's essential to understand what each term means and how to identify each of the factors. Dr. Phil will then take you through his Five-Step Action Plan that will put you on the right path to creating your life from the inside out!
4/11/2023
1:00:24
Project Status: Living By Design Part Two
It's time to put your life on Project Status! Put yourself first and start accomplishing your goals to get to where you want to be in life. Dr. Phil says it’s never too late to get started and recognize what's important to you.
In this episode, Dr. Phil leads you to a stronger and more passionate self-journey. Live your life as if everything matters and you'll become everything you're meant to be--a true champion.
Experience a side of Dr. Phil McGraw you may have been missing as he delves into the minds of the most exciting and accomplished people. McGraw provides critical information on some of the most important issues we face today. From celebrities to ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances, to the world's leading experts and "disrupters," every guest will be provocative, informative, and relevant.