Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
799 episodes
- When comes to UAP sightings, some of the most reliable witnesses are our pilots, but only 5% of them are reporting their UAP sightings, largely due to fear of what may happen if they do. Dr. Phil speaks with "Kurt," A major U.S. airline pilot, speaking on condition of anonymity, to discuss the fear he claims is keeping pilots from reporting UAP sightings seen from the cockpit, including losing their careers, or even being deemed medically unfit to fly. Plus, find out why "Kurt" claims its pilots themselves, that are largely to blame for keeping other pilots from reporting their UAP sightings.
This episode is made possible with the support of our sponsor: Retirement Ready? Get up to $20,000 in FREE Gold & Silver with a qualified purchase. Text ASKPHIL to 50505 or visit https://DrPhilgold.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- A Navy SEAL trainee who says he was wrongfully convicted of murder and abduction to defile for a crime the actual killer later confessed to committing alone, served 31 years of an 82-year sentence before walking out of prison. This is his first interview. SHOW DESCRIPTION: In 1995, 20-year-old Navy SEAL trainee Dusty Turner watched his swim buddy Billy Brown strangle a 21-year-old pre-med student named Jennifer Evans in a Virginia Beach parking lot. Dusty says he tried to stop him, but he failed. Bound by the SEAL code to protect his teammate, he helped hide the body. Eight days later, consumed by guilt, he says he confessed to his commanding officer, led police to the scene, and cooperated fully with investigators. Then he says the system took 31 years of his life. Brown flipped and blamed Dusty for the murder. Both were convicted in separate trials. Brown got 72 years. Dusty got 82, more time than the man who actually killed her. In 2002, Brown confessed on tape that he acted alone. A Virginia judge declared Dusty actually innocent. The appellate court overturned it on a legal theory never presented at his original trial. Under Virginia law, the only crime Dusty admits to ... helping hide a body ... carried a maximum sentence of one year. He served thirty-one. On March 5, 2026, Dusty walked out of prison. He is 51 years old. His murder conviction still stands. He is not exonerated. Now, for the first time, Dusty sits down with Dr. Phil, alongside his mother Linda, who never stopped fighting ... to tell his story, confront the system that he says failed him, and face the most difficult question of all: how do you rebuild a life when the majority of it was taken from you for something you say you didn't do?
This episode is made possible with the support of our sponsors. Thank you.
Don’t wait! If you’re on Medicare or will be soon, reach out to Chapter: Call: (352)-845-0659 or go to https://askchapter.org to learn about your Medicare options and get help finding ways to save money.
SleepCreme: The foundation of health begins with sleep. Claim your exclusive Dr. Phill offer here: https://sleepcreme.com/
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Kalshi and Polymarket are the candy cigarettes of gambling — and they're targeting your kids right now. Prediction markets are classified as "financial markets," not gambling, to dodge age limits, betting caps, and consumer protections. Add paid influencers deceiving kids on their social feeds. And if that isn't enough, gambling habits start even earlier — with so called “loot boxes” in your child's video games.
This episode is sponsored by:
Retirement Ready? Get up to $20,000 in FREE Gold & Silver with a qualified purchase. Text ASKPHIL to 50505 or visit https://DrPhilgold.com
Don’t wait! If you’re on Medicare or will be soon, reach out to Chapter: Call: (352)-845-0659 or go to https://askchapter.org to learn about your Medicare options and get help finding ways to save money.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- United States Border Czar, Tom Homan, returns to address with Dr. Phil the false narratives, lies, and scrutiny, he claims U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and its agents are currently facing. Plus, what Tom Homan believes is the direct cause that has resulted in the historic increase in threats and violence against ICE and its agents.
This episode is sponsored by:
Retirement Ready? Get up to $20,000 in FREE Gold & Silver with a qualified purchase. Text ASKPHIL to 50505 or visit https://DrPhilgold.com
Don’t wait! If you’re on Medicare or will be soon, reach out to Chapter: Call: (352)-845-0659 or go to https://askchapter.org to learn about your Medicare options and get help finding ways to save money.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The government is walking us toward the biggest announcement in human history ... a hearing here, a report there, a file at a time. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jennice Vilhauer says we're getting the truth with no instructions. She joins Dr. Phil to explain why disclosure isn't an information problem but a human one, who's most at risk when it lands, why witnesses have been misjudged for seventy years, and why "we'll be fine" is not a plan.
Thank you to our sponsor:
Retirement Ready? Get up to $20,000 in FREE Gold & Silver with a qualified purchase. Text ASKPHIL to 50505 or visit https://DrPhilgold.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Education podcasts
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Business Alchemy with Jackie MinskyEducation
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About The Dr. Phil Podcast
Welcome to The Dr. Phil Podcast, where Dr. Phil McGraw delivers unfiltered, powerful insights and practical tools to help you navigate today's complex world. Each week, join Dr. Phil as he sits down with captivating guests, from world-renowned experts and celebrities to individuals with extraordinary stories. Topics span relationships, parenting, career, mental health, and community, with every episode crafted to spark conversation, empathy, and personal growth. As part of our feed, get access to The Real Story with Dr. Phil. No spin. No BS. Just the truth. No topic is too sensitive, and no opinion is left out as Dr. Phil strives to bridge divides and do what's right. Tune in, follow, and subscribe to The Dr. Phil Podcast for daily episodes, all designed to inspire thought, transformation, and positive action. https://www.drphilpodcast.com/Podcast website
Listen to The Dr. Phil Podcast, Mick Unplugged and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Dr. Phil Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Dr. Phil Podcast: Podcasts in Family