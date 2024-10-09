Kat on the Loose Sex, Dating & Relationships

THE MAKING OF A STAR WITH SINGER KATT RARDI AND MUSIC PRODUCER ANTHONY CALLY

An episode about MUSIC!!! Because it moves our lives and it is sooo inspiring...what does it take to make it in this industry? How do you get a song written produced and recorded with a top producer like Anthony? I had so much fun being a part of the music video for Katt's latest single called "I'll take you there" - a super catchy fun amazing song that makes you want to dance - and today they spill all the behind the scenes of their super hard work. I hope you guys enjoy it and don't forget to go to Youtube to watch the video episode katonthelosoepodcast Always 100% Organic - never edited or scripted!!! Love you!