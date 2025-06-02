Conversations with Coleman is coming to The Free Press!
Conversations with Coleman is where deep thinkers and curious minds meet for sharp, surprising, and unfiltered chats. Hosted by Coleman Hughes, writer, thinker, and guy who asks the questions other people dodge - this podcast isn’t about debating. It’s about discovery. Politics, philosophy, race, culture, science: it’s all fair game. If you're done with hot takes and hungry for real-talk, come join the conversation
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
0:30
Underdog Innovation w/Joe Lonsdale
Support the podcast at Patreon.com/ColemanHughes
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
51:39
Inside the Mind of Donald Trump w/H.R. McMaster
Buy H.R. McMaster's book: https://www.amazon.com/At-War-Ourselves-Trump-White/dp/0062899503
Support the show at Patreon.com/colemanhughes
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:05:07
Live in Melbourne w/Josh Szeps
Listen to the rest of this episode : https://uncomfortableconversations.substack.com/listen
Watch our event in Sydney at FODI: https://youtu.be/ZXZuI7TO3X0?si=LeSjD1PoUoFo01Xu
Support my podcast: https://www.patreon.com/ColemanHughes
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
27:12
The Life of a Black Conservative w/Glenn Loury
BUY TIX to SYDNEY, AUS SHOW 8/25: https://festivalofdangerousideas.com/program/a-colourblind-society-uncomfortable-conversations/#tickets
BUY TIX to MELBOURNE, AUS SHOW 8/28: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/uncomfortable-conversations-live-with-coleman-hughes-and-josh-szeps-melbourne-28-08-2024/event/130060E1D02C314C
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Conversations with Coleman is where deep thinkers and curious minds meet for sharp, surprising, and unfiltered chats. Hosted by Coleman Hughes, writer, thinker, and guy who asks the questions other people dodge - this podcast isn’t about debating. It’s about discovery. Politics, philosophy, race, culture, science: it’s all fair game. If you're done with hot takes and hungry for real-talk, come join the conversation.