Conversations With Coleman

Society & CulturePhilosophy
Conversations With Coleman
  Conversations with Coleman is coming to The Free Press!
    Conversations with Coleman is where deep thinkers and curious minds meet for sharp, surprising, and unfiltered chats. Hosted by Coleman Hughes, writer, thinker, and guy who asks the questions other people dodge - this podcast isn't about debating. It's about discovery. Politics, philosophy, race, culture, science: it's all fair game. If you're done with hot takes and hungry for real-talk, come join the conversation
    0:30
  Underdog Innovation w/Joe Lonsdale
    Support the podcast at Patreon.com/ColemanHughes
    51:39
  Inside the Mind of Donald Trump w/H.R. McMaster
    Buy H.R. McMaster's book: https://www.amazon.com/At-War-Ourselves-Trump-White/dp/0062899503 Support the show at Patreon.com/colemanhughes
    1:05:07
  Live in Melbourne w/Josh Szeps
    Listen to the rest of this episode : https://uncomfortableconversations.substack.com/listen Watch our event in Sydney at FODI: https://youtu.be/ZXZuI7TO3X0?si=LeSjD1PoUoFo01Xu Support my podcast: https://www.patreon.com/ColemanHughes
    27:12
  The Life of a Black Conservative w/Glenn Loury
    BUY TIX to SYDNEY, AUS SHOW 8/25: https://festivalofdangerousideas.com/program/a-colourblind-society-uncomfortable-conversations/#tickets BUY TIX to MELBOURNE, AUS SHOW 8/28: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/uncomfortable-conversations-live-with-coleman-hughes-and-josh-szeps-melbourne-28-08-2024/event/130060E1D02C314C
    1:10:48

About Conversations With Coleman

Conversations with Coleman is where deep thinkers and curious minds meet for sharp, surprising, and unfiltered chats. Hosted by Coleman Hughes, writer, thinker, and guy who asks the questions other people dodge - this podcast isn’t about debating. It’s about discovery. Politics, philosophy, race, culture, science: it’s all fair game. If you're done with hot takes and hungry for real-talk, come join the conversation.
