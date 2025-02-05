MKE Transplants: How they ended up here and what they think of MKE with Collin Yellich, Frank Di Meglio & Heather Ladage

Why do people move to Milwaukee? What we're their perceptions before coming? What do they think of the city? What do their friends think? Those are just some of the questions answered in this episode. Our guests came from all over the country: Collin Yellich - California Heather Ladage - Austin, Texas Frank Di Meglio - New Jersey & Pennsylvania