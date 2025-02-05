Christian Rodriguez: Behind the Rising UFC Star from the Southside of Milwaukee
From getting bullied in middle school to one of the rising stars in the UFC Christian Rodriguez has had quite the glow up the last decade. In this episode we get to go behind scenes of the life of the UFC fighter, how he got here and what's next. We cover: Getting bullied growing up & Dad's reaction First training - w/ Anthony & Sergio Pettis High school at Pius His stint at MATCFirst pro fight Jobs around MKE growing up First UFC fight on a weeks notice Advice for Healthy Hally the Athletic Drinker Biggest break How does money work in the UFCChoosing to live in Milwaukee Favorite things to do around the city Diet going into a fight Pre fight routine Post fight routine How long would it take to knock Richie out
--------
35:19
David Joplin Uncut: Legendary Marquette Hoops Stories and more......
A highly entertaining inside look at Marquette Basketball from home town hero & senior standout David Joplin. Topics covered: Favorite win so far How Jop ended up at MU (he wasn't recruited) Growing up with two MPD Officers as parents MU culture & transfer portal Dayton & Iowa State lossesBest Shaka story Being Kam Jones roommate Miami trip with Kam Jones Vegas trip with Kam Jones Kam Jones fit check What teammate(s) he would not let date his sister Cheese eating ice cream What MU players (1 current + 2 past) he'd eat dinner with Favorite restaurantsText from Travis Deiner before the UW game Favorite movie of all time Message to the MU fans Fav MU memory so far
--------
56:46
MKE Transplants: How they ended up here and what they think of MKE with Collin Yellich, Frank Di Meglio & Heather Ladage
Why do people move to Milwaukee? What we're their perceptions before coming? What do they think of the city? What do their friends think? Those are just some of the questions answered in this episode. Our guests came from all over the country: Collin Yellich - California Heather Ladage - Austin, Texas Frank Di Meglio - New Jersey & Pennsylvania
--------
43:20
Wisconsin Winter Golf: What to work on, top destinations, Uncut Open Preview w/ Adam Garski, Paul Sifert & Andy Barrett
The Uncut Open is coming to AmFam Field on February 16th and 17th--- for details and to sign up ---> https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1131068810259?aff=oddtdtcreatorJoining us on todays episode we have Pail Seifert from WiscoGolf Addict, LEGENDARY reigning State Match Play Champion Adam Garski and PGA Professional Andy Barrett. We Cover: What to work on this winter & what not toUncut Open Preview Top winter golf destinations Does a hole in one on a par 3 course count Most underrated courses in WI Best holes in WI Best rounds ever
--------
1:04:29
Erin Monfre: Get Physically & Mentally Fit for 25'
WI Basketball HOFer & Wes Matthews Trainer, Erin Monfre helps you get ready to crush 2025. We discuss: How Erin ended up at Marquette Coolest MU memory (this is crazy!) Getting into personal training Black Box's origin story How you should train Mental Health Good Goals vs Bad Goals What to do if your New Years Resolution Fails Meditation This episode was co-hosted by Richie and Grace Scalzo and is presented by Nicolet Law and 3 Sheeps Brewing.
The podcast that brings you closer to the city of Milwaukee by highlighting entertaining, uncut stories from Milwaukee legends and uncovering the restaurants, bars, spots and events around the city you need to check out! Milwaukee Uncut is hosted by Richie Burke and produced by Story Mark Studios. Located in the heart of Walker's Point, our Milwaukee roots run deep.