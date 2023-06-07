Episode 36: The Birthing Tent

Gabi Abrão grew up with a Brazilian father who believes everything in the physical world is connected to the spiritual. When Gabi and her sister would lose a toy, he taught them to call upon a deity that commands "the souls of the spirit children" for help finding the item. In high school, she had a health teacher that secretly did psychic experiments with the students. She has a lot of strange stories from her unusual childhood and eccentric father but the real reason I wanted to talk to her was about something that happened very recently involving Astral Projection. Gabi started experiencing this as an adult, and after having a very vivid and specific astral projection journey, she ended up meeting somebody who had been to the same place. If you want to hear more stories from Gabi, I am putting lots of bonus stuff and a video version of the entire interview on the Otherworld Patreon later this week. This one was edited down to focus on Astral Projection but she has lots of crazy stories about Ghosts, Witchraft and her dad's adventures in the spirit realm.