Otherworld tells real stories of people who have experienced something paranormal or unexplainable. Host Jack Wagner takes an open minded and journalistic appro...
Episode 38: Eilish Poe Pt. 1
Eilish Poe is an elementary school teacher who survived a horrific crime, and the way she survived is very unusual. She has never spoken publicly about what happened to her until now.
This episode is the first in a series telling the full story of what happened to Eilish.
We will be back next week for the next part of the series.
If you want to hear extra episodes of Otherworld you can sign up for the Otherworld Patreon
We are @Otherworldpod on Instagram and Twitter!
7/10/2023
45:49
The Unmistakable Feeling [Patreon Preview]
Lindsey is a mom and truck dispatcher in Texas who began experiencing premonitions that have only added conflict to already difficult times.
This is a short preview! To hear the full episode which is a little over an hour long, join the Otherworld Patreon at www.patreon.com/Otherworld
7/6/2023
4:49
Episode 37: The Salmon River Creature
A lawyer named Dennis has a terrifying encounter in the woods of upstate New York that leaves him confused and unsettled till this day. Him and his friend were awoken by a horrible inhuman growling, and then saw a very tall dark creature.
Thank you to Frank Buffalo Hyde and Louie from the Onondaga Nation for talking with me about this.
I reached out to Kate as well and spoke over text but she is in China for work until July! Maybe we can have her on in the future to discuss it in more detail.
If you want to hear bonus episodes of Otherworld you can sign up for the Otherworld Patreon
We are @Otherworldpod on instagram and twitter!
Stay tuned, we will be back on July 10th with a very long series.
6/26/2023
59:18
Interview with Gabi Abrão [Patreon Preview]
My full interview with Gabi from Episode 36 was very long and included so many stories! Ghosts, Witchcraft, Spells, and of course more stories about her dad. If you want to hear the rest of her stories, there is another hour long episode available on Patreon.
Sign up at www.Patreon.com/Otherworld
6/22/2023
4:01
Episode 36: The Birthing Tent
Gabi Abrão grew up with a Brazilian father who believes everything in the physical world is connected to the spiritual. When Gabi and her sister would lose a toy, he taught them to call upon a deity that commands "the souls of the spirit children" for help finding the item. In high school, she had a health teacher that secretly did psychic experiments with the students.
She has a lot of strange stories from her unusual childhood and eccentric father but the real reason I wanted to talk to her was about something that happened very recently involving Astral Projection. Gabi started experiencing this as an adult, and after having a very vivid and specific astral projection journey, she ended up meeting somebody who had been to the same place.
If you want to hear more stories from Gabi, I am putting lots of bonus stuff and a video version of the entire interview on the Otherworld Patreon later this week. This one was edited down to focus on Astral Projection but she has lots of crazy stories about Ghosts, Witchraft and her dad's adventures in the spirit realm.
