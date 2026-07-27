When Mary was 18 years old she woke up paralyzed in the middle of the night to strange troll-like beings surrounding her bed, while a different, taller being observed from the doorway. Though deeply unsettled by this vivid experience she did her best to pass it off as a bad dream. About 6 weeks later, Mary comes to learn that she is pregnant and some time after this, has another puzzling experience while waiting for her husband to come home from work. Many years later, Mary gathers the courage to explore what happened to her so long ago by way of regression therapy.

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