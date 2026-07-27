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249 episodes
- When Andrea loses her grandmother and is plunged into the depths of grief, she calls out and asks her for a sign. To her surprise, she woke up that night in another realm with her called answered. Some years later Andrea is invited by family to attend a retreat in Mexico, and finds herself participating in a ceremony with a very powerful and culturally significant mushroom called teonanácatl, or "Flesh of the Gods." In this ceremony, she is able to make contact once again.
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For business inquiries contact: OtherworldTeam@unitedtalent.com
If you have experienced something paranormal or unexplained, email us your story at stories@otherworldpod.com
- Paul was driving up to Virginia to see his girlfriend at the time when he came across a hitchhiker. This man asked to be dropped off at a Burger King close to where Paul was heading and said that he was "going to meet Life and have some words with him." Confused, but intrigued, by this cryptic statement Paul agreed to take this hitchhiker to his destination. Once at Burger King, a man approached Paul in his truck and delivered strange prophetic messages with meanings that would only reveal themselves years later.
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Follow us on: Instagram
For business inquiries contact: OtherworldTeam@unitedtalent.com
If you have experienced something paranormal or unexplained, email us your story at stories@otherworldpod.com
- In this patreon episode, Jack and Trevor McFedries try to help Tim, the creator of the Hat Man Project, recover the website and restore one of the largest collections of Hat Man encounters ever assembled.
Full episode available at www.patreon.com/otherworld
- When Mary was 18 years old she woke up paralyzed in the middle of the night to strange troll-like beings surrounding her bed, while a different, taller being observed from the doorway. Though deeply unsettled by this vivid experience she did her best to pass it off as a bad dream. About 6 weeks later, Mary comes to learn that she is pregnant and some time after this, has another puzzling experience while waiting for her husband to come home from work. Many years later, Mary gathers the courage to explore what happened to her so long ago by way of regression therapy.
Check out our Merch
Follow us on: Instagram
For business inquiries contact: OtherworldTeam@unitedtalent.com
If you have experienced something paranormal or unexplained, email us your story at stories@otherworldpod.com
- In this patreon episode, comic book and storyboard artist Mike Feehan (DC Comics, Marvel Studios) joins the show to unpack the bizarre life of Geoff Stirling, a media mogul once dubbed the "Weirdest Canadian of All Time." Feehan, who is currently co-directing an upcoming documentary about Stirling, explains how the businessman weaponized his television network, NTV, to elevate human consciousness. In 1972, NTV became the first North American station to broadcast 24 hours a day, famously transforming the 3:00 AM timeslot into a New Age fever dream filled with unedited UFO footage, live meditation, and hypnotic visuals. Deeply embedded in esoteric mysticism, Stirling studied yoga in India, befriended John Lennon, and even created Captain Newfoundland, an astral-projecting, time-traveling comic book superhero designed to teach humanity about the oneness of the universe.
Full Episode available at www.patreon.com/otherworld
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About Otherworld
Otherworld tells real stories of people who have experienced something paranormal or unexplainable. Host Jack Wagner takes an open minded and journalistic approach to the subject matter and aims to uncover some of the biggest mysteries of the world and how people react to it.Podcast website
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