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75 episodes
- A terrifying encounter during sleep paralysis opens the door to a Campfire episode filled with unsettling presences, strange figures, and moments that blur the line between the explainable and the impossible. From eerie experiences in hospitals with running ghosts to something enormous and silent moving through the night sky, these stories stay with you long after they end.
But this episode is not all darkness. There are also deeply personal signs from loved ones, unexpected moments of comfort, and a few mysteries that raise more questions than answers. It is a wide-ranging collection of stories about fear, connection, coincidence, and the possibility that the unseen world may be closer than we think.
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VIRTUAL CAMPFIRE GROUPJoin our FREE online community at https://virtualcampfiregroup.comEVENTSHope to see you soon at one of Jim’s live events: https://jimharold.com/eventsYOUTUBE CHANNELBe sure to subscribe to Jim’s YouTube channel at: https://youtube.com/jimharold JOIN JIM’S SPOOKY STUDIO PLUS CLUBYou can get access to Jim’s entire back catalog of Campfire and a TON of exclusive content with the Spooky Studio Plus Club. Go to https://jimharold.com/plus and signup to support the show and get access to our MASSIVE library of content!MERCHGo to https://jimharold.com/merch to get your Jim Harold T’s, sweatshirts, mugs, hats and more! BOOKSGet all SIX of Jim’s Campfire books here: https://jimharold.com/campfirebooks/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ordinary places turn strange without warning. A passing glance, a familiar room, or a quiet street suddenly feels like a doorway into something else. The stories in this episode leave behind the same uneasy question: did these people encounter a ghost, a piece of the past, or something we do not yet have a name for?
There is a gentler side to the mystery, too, as loved ones seem to reach back through dreams, songs, and deeply personal signs. Some of these moments are eerie, some are comforting, and a few are unexpectedly funny. Taken together, they suggest that the unexplained is not always about fear. Sometimes it is about connection.
VIRTUAL CAMPFIRE GROUPJoin our FREE online community at https://virtualcampfiregroup.comHope to see you on Saturday, August 1st! Go to https://clevelandhauntclub.com for more info!YOUTUBE CHANNELBe sure to subscribe to Jim’s YouTube channel at: https://youtube.com/jimharold JOIN JIM’S SPOOKY STUDIO PLUS CLUBYou can get access to Jim’s entire back catalog of Campfire and a TON of exclusive content with the Spooky Studio Plus Club. Go to https://jimharold.com/plus and signup to support the show and get access to our MASSIVE library of content!MERCHGo to https://jimharold.com/merch to get your Jim Harold T’s, sweatshirts, mugs, hats and more! BOOKSGet all SIX of Jim’s Campfire books here: https://jimharold.com/campfirebooks/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This week on Jim Harold’s Campfire, a young woman enters a darkened theater hoping for a paranormal encounter and gets more than she bargained for. We also hear about a mysterious whistling spirit that seems to follow one listener from home to home, and a ghost in a hurry who really wants to go to the bathroom.
These are only a few of the true ghost stories and unexplained encounters shared in this episode. From haunted houses and playful spirits to bizarre events that challenge our understanding of reality, this Campfire is packed with creepy personal experiences that will leave you wondering what may be waiting just out of sight.
VIRTUAL CAMPFIRE GROUP
Join our FREE online community at https://virtualcampfiregroup.com
HAUNTED GARAGE SALE
Hope to see you soon at this fantastic event on August 1st! Check it out at https://ClevelandHauntClub.com
YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Be sure to subscribe to Jim’s YouTube channel at: https://youtube.com/jimharold
JOIN JIM’S SPOOKY STUDIO PLUS CLUB
You can get access to Jim’s entire back catalog of Campfire and a TON of exclusive content with the Spooky Studio Plus Club. Go to https://jimharold.com/plus and signup to support the show and get access to our MASSIVE library of content!
MERCH
Go to https://jimharold.com/merch to get your Jim Harold T’s, sweatshirts, mugs, hats and more!
BOOKS
Get all SIX of Jim’s Campfire books here: https://jimharold.com/campfirebooks/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Stories of real paranormal activity. Strange footsteps in an old family home, smoke alarms go off without batteries, and a farmhouse where unseen children may still be playing. We also hear about a ghostly figure in a rocking chair, and an encounter in a garage that seemed to open the door to something paranormal.
Also featured is the story of a haunted nightclub in Georgia, where an owner experienced strange voices, shadow figures, disturbing EVPs, and a dark presence that seemed tied to the building itself.
These and more stories highlight another episode of true stories of the paranormal on Jim Harold's Campfire!
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VIRTUAL CAMPFIRE GROUP
Join our FREE online community at https://virtualcampfiregroup.com
YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Be sure to subscribe to Jim’s YouTube channel at: https://youtube.com/jimharold
JOIN JIM’S SPOOKY STUDIO PLUS CLUBYou can get access to Jim’s entire back catalog of Campfire and a TON of exclusive content with the Spooky Studio Plus Club. Go to https://jimharold.com/plus and signup to support the show and get access to our MASSIVE library of content!
MERCH
Go to https://jimharold.com/merch to get your Jim Harold T’s, sweatshirts, mugs, hats and more!
BOOKS
Get all SIX of Jim’s Campfire books here: https://jimharold.com/campfirebooks/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A haunted warehouse, a very old house with a playful presence, and a dark figure that may have followed a family for years are all part of this edition of Jim Harold’s Campfire.
Real people, real stories on Jim Harold’s Campfire!
VIRTUAL CAMPFIRE GROUP
Join our FREE online community at https://virtualcampfiregroup.com
YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Be sure to subscribe to Jim’s YouTube channel at: https://youtube.com/jimharold
JOIN JIM’S SPOOKY STUDIO PLUS CLUBYou can get access to Jim’s entire back catalog of Campfire and a TON of exclusive content with the Spooky Studio Plus Club. Go to https://jimharold.com/plus and signup to support the show and get access to our MASSIVE library of content!
MERCH
Go to https://jimharold.com/merch to get your Jim Harold T’s, sweatshirts, mugs, hats and more!
BOOKS
Get all SIX of Jim’s Campfire books here: https://jimharold.com/campfirebooks/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Jim Harold's Campfire
TRUE Ghost stories, hauntings, shadow people, demons, UFOs, cryptids and more! Everyday people share their personal stories of paranormal phenomena. This feed reflects the last 90 days of content, Jim Harold's Campfire has been in production since 2009 with over 700 episodes. Hosted by Jim Harold.Podcast website
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