This week on Jim Harold’s Campfire, a young woman enters a darkened theater hoping for a paranormal encounter and gets more than she bargained for. We also hear about a mysterious whistling spirit that seems to follow one listener from home to home, and a ghost in a hurry who really wants to go to the bathroom.



These are only a few of the true ghost stories and unexplained encounters shared in this episode. From haunted houses and playful spirits to bizarre events that challenge our understanding of reality, this Campfire is packed with creepy personal experiences that will leave you wondering what may be waiting just out of sight.



VIRTUAL CAMPFIRE GROUP



Join our FREE online community at ⁠https://virtualcampfiregroup.com⁠



HAUNTED GARAGE SALE



Hope to see you soon at this fantastic event on August 1st! Check it out at https://ClevelandHauntClub.com



YOUTUBE CHANNEL



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JOIN JIM’S SPOOKY STUDIO PLUS CLUB



You can get access to Jim’s entire back catalog of Campfire and a TON of exclusive content with the Spooky Studio Plus Club. Go to https://⁠jimharold.com/plus⁠ and signup to support the show and get access to our MASSIVE library of content!



MERCH



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BOOKS



Get all SIX of Jim’s Campfire books here: https://jimharold.com/campfirebooks/

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