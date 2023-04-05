Haunted Homestead - Campfire 602

A paranormal investigation at a haunted homestead, ghosts at Gettysburg, and much more spookiness on this edition of Jim Harold's Campfire. --- Please support our great sponsors as they make our free podcasts possible! --- -RITUAL- Synbiotic+ and Ritual are here to celebrate, not hide, your insides. It’s time to listen to your gut. Ritual is offering my listeners 10% off during your first 3 months. Visit ritual.com/CAMPFIRE to start Ritual or add Synbiotic+ to your subscription today. -STAMPS.COM- Stamps.com takes the pain out of shipping by giving you access to deeply discounted shipping options and integrating with the most popular online shopping platforms to make labeling a breeze. There’s NO risk. And with my promo code, campfire, you get a special offer that includes a 4-week trial PLUS free postage and a digital shipping scale. No long-term commitments or contracts. Just go to Stamps.com, click on the microphone at the TOP of the homepage, and type in campfire. -CALM- (Campfire Sponsorship) We’re so happy to partner with Calm. Calm is the app designed to help you ease stress and get the best sleep of your life. Calm is offering Campfire listeners a special limited time promotion of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at CALM.COM/campfire TRANSCRIPT CLICK HERE for a full transcript. -- For more information on our podcast data policy CLICK HERE