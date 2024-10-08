#108 - False Confessions Part 3: The Reid Technique
It isn’t just a few bad cops using psychological coercion. It’s a part of the manual. Used globally and by officers in all fifty states, the Reid Technique works. It reliably gets suspects to confess. Whether those confessions are reliable, though, is a trickier question. This is part 3 of False Confessions, a six-part miniseries.
#107 - False Confessions Part 2: How To Break the Mind
It doesn't take a beating with a rubber hose to push an innocent person past their breaking point. Now, police employ psychological methods and forms of deception to break a suspect's will and elicit a confession. This is part 2 of False Confessions, a six-part miniseries.
#106 - False Confessions Part 1: The Third Degree
Most of us believe we would never confess to a crime we didn’t commit. But by our best estimates, there are are upwards of 5,000 innocent people locked up in our prison system who falsely confessed. What is happening inside interrogation rooms to break the will of so many innocent people? To answer this question, we’re speaking to world’s foremost experts in the psychology of false confessions and police interrogation methods, as well as the innocent people, like Amanda, who've found themselves in the unimaginable position of confessing to something they didn't do. And to begin, we're going back to the seed out of which modern interrogations grew, the brutal third degree treatment that stretches back to the Inquisition. This is part 1 of False Confessions, a six-part miniseries.
Best Of: One Bite of the Elephant at a Time
Now presenting, one of our favorite episodes from the archives. Two parents struggle to support their 20 year old son after he's accused of something terrible. But are the authorities in the wrong here? They turn to Amanda and Chris for guidance.
Who's Right - Household Robots
Between our usual Labyrinths episodes, we sit down to debate something serious or silly and ask you: “Who’s Right?”
Although slightly creepy, can household robots revolutionize our lives? Where's the best place to charge them?
We would love to hear your thoughts on the matter! Reach out to us at https://www.amandaknox.com
You don't have to be stuck in a prison cell to feel trapped in your own life. In Labyrinths, Amanda Knox and her partner Christopher Robinson delve into stories of getting lost and the resilience and personal growth it takes to find your way again. Through compassionate interviews, philosophical exploration, and playful debate, Amanda brings experience and wisdom born from international infamy and hard fought exoneration to conversations with fascinating people from all walks of life.
