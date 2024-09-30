772 Michelangelo’s Tomb; What’s New in Dublin; Seeing the Art We Love

Hear about Michelangelo's life-consuming struggle to create the grand papal tomb that was supposed to be his magnum opus, but is largely ignored today. Then get an update on what's new this year in Dublin, where a major renovation at Trinity College's Old Library has turned viewing the Book of Kells, one of Ireland's greatest treasures, into an immersive experience. And join fellow listeners in considering how the thrill of viewing a great work of art in person can be reason enough to plan a trip.