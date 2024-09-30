653a Ærø Island Denmark; Emilia-Romagna; Italian View of Sicily
Find out what makes the small Danish island of Ærø a perfectly charming and cozy getaway, which region Italophile Fred Plotkin considers Italy's greatest source of culinary and cultural achievements, and why Sicily is such a favorite with visitors, whether from elsewhere in Italy or abroad.
772 Michelangelo’s Tomb; What’s New in Dublin; Seeing the Art We Love
Hear about Michelangelo's life-consuming struggle to create the grand papal tomb that was supposed to be his magnum opus, but is largely ignored today. Then get an update on what's new this year in Dublin, where a major renovation at Trinity College's Old Library has turned viewing the Book of Kells, one of Ireland's greatest treasures, into an immersive experience. And join fellow listeners in considering how the thrill of viewing a great work of art in person can be reason enough to plan a trip.
771 What’s New in Berlin; Reflections on the Peace Corps
Tour guides from Berlin update us on what's new in the German capital, and discuss why they love living in a city so dense with history — and one that seems to be constantly reinventing itself. And a former Peace Corps volunteer reflects on the value of his two-year stint, which had him, right out of college, living and teaching halfway around the world.
542b Wild West Ghost Towns; Heroes of Ireland; Savage Harvest
American road-trip aficionado Jim Hinckley recommends Old West ghost towns to visit before they fade away. Then Irish singer Cathie Ryan explains — and demonstrates — how Ireland remembers its heroes in song. And journalist Carl Hoffman lets us in on what he's concluded after researching the disappearance of banking scion Michael Rockefeller, who vanished in 1961 while on an art-buying expedition in the jungles of New Guinea.
770 Sagre Festivals of Italy; Rome Today; Eyewitness in Hungary 1956
Learn about Italy's sagre — traditional country fairs, often centering on the local harvest, that usually feature colorful historical pageantry. Then hear what's new in old Rome as it spiffs up for the coming Jubilee Year celebrations. Then listen in as venerated writer and editor Michael Korda recounts his experiences amid one of the Cold War's most dramatic events: the Hungarian uprising of October 1956.
